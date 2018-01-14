Jazz up noodles with tuna

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

TAIWANESE-STYLE FLAME-GRILLED BEEF CUBE EATERY TO OPEN HERE

Get a taste of flame-grilled beef cubes, a popular Taiwanese street food snack, in Singapore.

A home-grown restaurant called Huoyanshaiziniu, the hanyu pinyin phrase for flamed, diced beef cubes, is opening an outlet at Plaza Singapura on Jan 20. Read more about Huoyanshaiziniu: http://str.sg/oJ8L

VIDEO: CHOCOLATE BECOMES ECONOMIC LIFELINE IN VENEZUELA

Some Venezuelan entrepreneurs have turned to producing gourmet chocolate to make a living in the crisis-stricken country. They say selling gourmet bars allows them to make a living amid the collapse of a socialist economic system. Watch a Reuters video about chocolate-making in Venezuela: http://str.sg/o34S

RECIPES TO TRY

Make scones from scratch for afternoon tea this week.

ST Food has picked up three recipes for sweet and savoury scones from Malaysian newspaper The Star. Recipes for scones: http://str.sg/oJ7Q

Jazz up dishes from noodles to roast vegetables with tonnato, an Italian tuna-mayonnaise.

Dollop it over roast leeks or potatoes, spread it on toast or toss it in a noodle salad - the possibilities are endless.

Follow The Washington Post's recipes for various types of tonnato, which include a Milanese version and a tonnato with anchovies. Recipes for tonnato: http://str.sg/oJKz

