Japan's cheese tart chain Pablo opens Singapore outlet on Aug 8

SINGAPORE - Japanese cheese tart chain Pablo will open its first outlet here in Wisma Atria next Tuesday (Aug 8). On the menu will be the chain's signature 15cm-wide cheese tarts.

Pablo is famous for baking cheese tarts in varying degree of "doneness", like how a steak is cooked. Customers in Japan can opt for the "medium" version, which yields a wobbly and gooey cheese custard core, while the "rare" version oozes molten cheese when the tart is sliced.

However, customers here can enjoy only the "medium" version of the cheese tart, like at Pablo's nine other overseas outlets in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The original cheese tart will be priced at $15. Two other flavours - the matcha cheese tart with shiratama mochi and azuki or red beans, and the chocolate cheese tart - will cost $18 each.

There will also be a crustless premium cheese tart ($28) inspired by creme brulee and topped with a caramel glaze.

Also on the menu are mini tarts. The cheese-flavoured one costs $3.50, while those in chocolate and matcha flavours ($3.80 each) will be launched only later this year.

Other cheesy treats include cheese soft serve ($3.90), cheese tart smoothie ($7.80) and cheese millefeuille ($18).

The 78-seat cafe will occupy 1,400 sq ft on level one of Wisma Atria, in a space formerly occupied by Omakase Burger. It will open from 10am to 10pm daily, and the tarts will go on sale from noon on Tuesday (Aug 8).

Each customer can purchase up to two large cheese tarts and two boxes of mini tarts. Each box contains six mini tarts.

The first 100 customers will get a goodie bag when they make the maximum purchase. There will be a percussion performance at the eatery's opening, which will be attended by Pablo founder Masamitsu Sakimoto.

The brand is brought in by Caerus Holdings, which runs New York confectionery chain Lady M in Orchard Central, Westgate mall and South Beach Avenue.