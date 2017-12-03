Japanese cookie brand Yoku Moku comes to Singapore

(THE BUSINESS TIMES) - If you are one of those travellers who never fails to cart home boxes of Yoku Moku cookies from Tokyo's department stores or Haneda airport, now is the time to look for other souvenirs.

That is because Japan's favourite cookie maker will open its Singapore flagship store in Ion Orchard in January.

If you cannot wait, there are also two pop-up stores running until the end of the month in Ion itself and Takashimaya. Known for its buttery thin sable cookies and signature cigar rolls, Yoku Moku was founded by Noriichi Fujinawa, who was inspired by a small town he visited in the north of Sweden, called Jokkmokk.

Made up of indigenous Sami people, their strong sense of community and hospitality influenced the confectionery maker into naming his cookies (with a Japanese twist) after their hometown.

The pop-ups are located at Level 1 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; and the Christmas fair, B2 Takashimaya, Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road.