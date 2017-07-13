Jakarta's best java joints

Trafique Coffee offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of south Jakarta. Located in a large, white-brick house close to the famous Senayan malls, the cafe has become a favourite among those looking for good coffee and a quiet place to work.

The high ceilings and eclectic furniture are accompanied by lush greenery in the backyard. The atmosphere is comforting – almost like visiting an old friend’s house.

Trafique Coffee roasts and grinds its coffee beans.

It recommends three unique concoctions: Ugly Nutella (a rare combination of coffee and everyone’s favourite hazelnut spread), Almond Creme Brulee (almond-flavoured coffee with irresistible caramelised sugar on top – like an actual creme brulee dessert) and Oreo Trappucino (coffee blended with Oreos).