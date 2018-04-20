Impossible burgers go to Hong Kong

Hong Kong is the first city outside the United States to serve the Impossible Burger.

The plant-based burger patty that tastes - and bleeds - like beef has been touted as a Silicon Valley disruptor that could change the multi-billion-dollar market for beef.

The plant-based meat substitute will also be available as the Impossible Bao, United States company Impossible Foods said yesterday.

These juicy creations could soon hit Singapore, which is on a shortlist of markets in Asia that it is eyeing, The Straits Times understands.

From today, Hong Kong burger restaurant Beef & Liberty will dish out the Impossible Thai Burger.

At HK$135 (S$22.50), it comes with chilli, coriander, mint, basil, spring onion, soya mayonnaise, crispy shallots and garlic.

For a Cantonese twist on the Impossible Burger, diners can head to Hong Kong's Little Bao and Happy Paradise, both run by chef May Chow, who was named Asia's best female chef by The World's 50 Best Restaurant awards last year.

At HK$118, Little Bao's Impossible Bao features "meat" sandwiched between two house-made steamed buns, together with black pepper teriyaki sauce, salted lemon kombu salad and fermented tofu sauce.

Over at Happy Paradise, diners can dig into the Impossible Xinjiang Hot Pocket, a popular Chinese street snack that is served with pickled daikon and Xinjiang spices. It is priced at HK$88.

Impossible Foods said the Impossible dishes are available in Hong Kong on a limited and exclusive basis through Asian importer and distributor Classic Fine Foods.

Founded in 2011 by a biochemistry professor, Impossible Foods started putting plant-based meat burgers on restaurant menus a year ago.