How to buy, transfer and print tickets

Got your ticket for Singapore Coffee Festival 2017 yet?

If not, you can still get tickets through paperless ticket service app Peatix. You will also need it to register for workshops.

Each day has been divided into two sessions - brunch from 10am to 3.30pm, and sundown from 4.30pm to 10pm. Each session, which has different activities, costs $22, or $18 for DBS and POSB cardholders and Straits Times subscribers.

Tickets cost $18 for groups of four or more.

After you have ordered your ticket on Peatix, your ticket will be saved in the app. On the day of the event, just show your ticket on the Peatix app to gain entry to the festival.

Multiple ticket orders from the same account can be transferred to your friends on Peatix. Go to http://bit.ly/peatixtransfer to find out how.

SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre; 61, Marina Coastal Drive WHEN: Aug 3 (for trade and media only, register at www.sgcoffeefestival.com); two sessions daily from Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 10pm ADMISSION: $22, $18 (DBS and POSB cardholders, ST subscribers) INFO: Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com or e-mail sgcoffeefest@sph.com.sg

When you order multiple tickets from the same account, all tickets will be included in the same QR code. If you and your friends plan to go to the event separately, you can transfer the tickets to your friends in advance through the Peatix website. They can claim their tickets by clicking on the "Claim your ticket" link and follow the instructions.

If you do not have a smartphone or cannot download the app, you can access your ticket on the Peatix website. Print out your Web ticket and take it along to the event.

Tickets for the festival will be sold at the door, but the public is encouraged to buy online to skip the on-site queues.