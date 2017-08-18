Have a feast of global cuisines at the upcoming Five Continents Food Festival – World Food 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City

VIETNAM NEWS (ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Five Continents Food Festival – World Food 2017 event will take place at Hoa Lu Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 from October 5 to 8.

The festival will feature more than 300 food stalls from 170 companies from around the world, including Vietnam. Visitors will have a chance to experience different cuisines, while businesses can access networking opportunities.

The festival also includes a cooking show, street-food magic show, bartenders, musical performances and a “Food for the Less Fortunate” section, as well as seminars and conferences for businesses.

Firms can sign up to exhibit items such as vegetables and seafood, beverages, food ingredients, processed food, and cooking equipment and utensils.

This event is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Industry and Trade Information Centre and YAH Solution Co.