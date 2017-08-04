Happenings - Food

FOOD

Beerfest Asia 2017

This event organised by Sphere Exhibits will feature more than 40 exhibitors and over 500 kinds of beers and ciders. Besides favourites such as Tiger Beer, Guinness and Strongbow ciders by Asia Pacific Breweries, and Singha beer from Yen Investment, there will be craft brews with witty Singlish labels such as Ah Kah Ji Craft Lager, Ki Siao Brown Ale, Sibeh Ho Witbier by Archipelago Brewery and many international labels. Visitors can expect gourmet treats and beer-friendly grub by The Handle Bar, Kontiki, 1925, Little Part 1 Cafe and more. There will also be daily beer-brewing workshops.

WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61 Marina Coastal Drive MRT: Marina South Pier WHEN: Aug 17 (trade: 4 - 6pm; public: 6pm - 1am); Aug 18 (6pm - 2am); Aug 19 (3pm - 2am), Aug 20 (2 - 10pm) PRICE: One-day advance pass: $25 (Aug 17 & 20), $34 (Aug 18 & 19); one-day standard pass: $30 (Aug 17 & 20), $40 (Aug 18 & 19); four-day pass for UOB cardmembers: $55; ticket handling fee applies; Aug 17 - 19 visitors must be at least 18 years old TEL: 6319-4020/6319-4021 INFO: E-mail info@beerfestasia.com

Behind The Kitchen: A4 Toriyama Wagyu

Tippling Club is launching a new Behind The Kitchen masterclass series. Led by its team of chefs, each masterclass will shed light on a single ingredient from the restaurant's decade-long repertoire. Today's debut masterclass is conducted by head chef Ayo Adeyemi and includes a three-course dinner dedicated to the A4 Toriyama Wagyu and chef- owner Ryan Clift's interpretation of it.

WHERE: Bin 38 at Tippling Club, 38 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today, 7pm PRICE: $140++ for masterclass, three-course dinner with wine-pairing TEL: 9270-3909 INFO: E-mail tamy.vo@spa-esprit.com

NATIONAL DAY

Crab Special At One-Ninety

Enjoy four flavours of crab at One-Ninety Restaurant in Four Seasons Hotel Singapore this month. Singapore chef Cecil will whip up chilli crabstorm and other local delights such as Black Pepper, Spring Onion and Ginger, and Laksa crab, inspired by one of the restaurant's best-selling dishes. This dish can be ordered a la carte or during dinner as an entree with the Market Fresh Semi-Buffet.

WHERE: Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Boulevard MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Aug 31 PRICE: $88++ each a la carte order TEL: 6831-7250 INFO: E-mail one-ninety.sin@fourseasons.com

Hotel Jen's SG52 Offers

National Day specials include J65's buffet lunch at $52++ for two people, $5.20++ Tiger Draft Beer at Rumpoles Bar and a Singapore Chilli Crab six-course set menu for four at $52++ a person at Ah Hoi's Kitchen.

WHERE: Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore, 1A Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Till Aug 31; J65 Lunch Buffet, lobby level (Mon - Sat, noon - 2.30pm): $52++ for two; Ah Hoi's, level 4 (lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 9.30pm): $52++ a person (set serves four); Rumpoles, level 2 (5 - 9pm): $5.20++ for half-pint of Tiger Beer INFO: J65: call 6831-4320 or e-mail J65@hoteljen.com; Ah Hoi's: call 6831-4373 or e-mail ahhoiskitchen@hoteljen.com; Rumpoles: call 6831-4326 or e-mail rumpoles.hjts@hoteljen.com

French Bistro Fare And Local Surprises At Audace Brunch

For its 4½-hour National Day Brunch, Audace will serve contemporary French bistro fare alongside a few locally inspired surprises. Executive chef Jeremy Gillon's menu highlights include his version of pork satay and chicken rice made with poached chicken breast, white risotto infused with a rich chicken stock, shaved fresh cucumbers and a spicy cucumber tuile.

WHERE: Wanderlust Hotel, 2 Dickson Road MRT: Rochor WHEN: Aug 9; 11.30am - 4pm PRICE: $68++ a person TEL: 6298-1188 INFO: E-mail info@audace.com.sg

Four-course Dinner At Aura

Enjoy an unobstructed view of the National Day Parade fireworks at Aura Sky Lounge, which will serve a four-course dinner. Diners have three choices for mains: Tajima beef with asparagus and truffle sauce; roast duck supreme with foie gras and celeriac; or Chilean seabass with spicy broccoletti and lemon potato.

WHERE: 05-03 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrews Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Aug 9, 6.30pm PRICE: $128++ a person TEL: 6866-1977 INFO: E-mail book@aura.sg

Rendang, Satay, Nasi Lemak, Rojak At St Pierre

Chef Emmanuel Stroobant and his team have created a nine-course menu for National Daythat is inspired by favourite Singapore dishes. Expect re-imaginings of iconic dishes such as rendang, satay (eel, prawn, squid), nasi lemak (with king crab) and rojak.

WHERE: 02-02B One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Aug 9, from 5pm PRICE: $248++ a person TEL: 6438-0887 INFO: E-mail info@saintpierre.com.sg

National Day Rate At Tiffany Cafe

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre will offer its National Day rate for its international and local cuisine from the buffet line. International offerings include oxtail green curry and seafood spaghetti with toppoki sauce. Local favourites include Hainanese chicken rice, chilli crab and durian pengat (takeaway: $5.20+ a bottle).

WHERE: Furama City Centre, 60 Eu Tong Sen Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Till Aug 31; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: Lunch: $53.80++ an adult, $28.80++ a child; dinner: $65.80++ an adult, $28.80++ a child TEL: 6531-5366 INFO: E-mail tiffany.citycentre@furama.com

Double Celebration At 1-Altitude

1-Altitude Gallery & Bar celebrates Let's Go Local with a menu that includes beef rendang pizza, laksa pizza, rojak and spring rolls with chilli crab sauce. Cocktails with a local twist include Chendol Cocktail, Ginger Hi-Tea and Drunken Cheng Tng. To mark the return of the National Day Parade to the Marina Bay Floating Platform, there is a children's National Day mocktail, Vanda Miss Joaqium, and Red Dot 52 for the grown-ups.

WHERE: Level 63 One Raffles Place, 1 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN/PRICE: Today: $35 nett cover charge (6 - 9pm; includes one standard housepour); $40 nett (after 9pm; includes one premium housepour); Aug 9: $40 nett (5 - 9pm; includes one standard housepour & one Red Dot 52 cocktail); $45 nett (after 9pm; includes one premium pour & one Red Dot 52 cocktail; complimentary entry for women) TEL: 6438-0410 INFO: E-mail info@1-altitude.com

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

Three New Flavours At Sheraton Towers

Sheraton Towers Singapore's Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant is introducing three new flavours. One is the Mini Salted Egg Custard mooncake ($72 nett for box of eight), a combination of salted egg yolk and creamy custard with a molten lava centre. Two new fruit-inspired flavours are the Mini Snowskin White Lotus Seed Paste with Strawberry Sea Salt Truffle and the Mini Snowskin Green Tea White Lotus Seed Paste with Passionfruit Truffle ($60 for box of eight).

WHERE: Sheraton Towers Singapore, 39 Scotts Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Sept 4 - Oct 4: Li Bai (11.30am - 10.30pm); hotel lobby (11am - 9.30pm); Takashimaya booth: Aug 31 - Oct 4 (10am - 10pm); Raffles Xchange: Sept 4 - 29 (10am - 8pm weekdays); Junction 8: Sept 18 - Oct 3 (9.30am - 10.30pm); Jurong Point: Sept 18 - Oct 4 (9.30am - 10.30pm); Tampines Mall: Sept 20 - Oct 3 (9.30am - 10.30pm); Full of Luck Club Holland V: Sept 4 - Oct 4 (11am - 11pm) PRICE (all nett): Snowskin: $60 (box of eight); traditional baked: $65 - $72 (box of four); mini salted egg custard: $72 (box of eight); Four Treasure Box: $78; Premium Box: $98; Premium Wooden Box: $168; 20 per cent discount where applicable TEL: 6839-5623 INFO: E-mail mooncake@sheratonsingapore.com

Four New Snowskin Flavours From Hilton

Hilton Singapore is introducing four new mini snowskin flavours - caramel cheese, lychee chocolate truffle, D24 durian and black sesame with hazelnut praline. There are six options of baked mooncakes. Besides traditional flavours of mixed nuts, plain white lotus, single or double egg yolks, there are also modern flavours such as green tea walnut and osmanthus white lotus.

WHERE: D9 Cakery, Lobby Level, Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sept 4 - Oct 4 (9.30am - 9.30pm) PRICE: Mini snowskin: $55 (box of six), $62 (box of eight); baked mooncakes: from $60 (box of four); 30 per cent off box purchases for orders by Sept 10 TEL: 6730-3392 INFO: E-mail D9Cakery@hilton.com