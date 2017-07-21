Happenings - Food

NATIONAL DAY

Satay By The River At Town Restaurant

The Fullerton Hotels have launched Satay By The River at Town Restaurant to coincide with the National Day preview shows on July 22 and 29 and National Day. Diners will have a front-row view of the fireworks display and air show. Grill masters from Haron Satay, Power Satay and Sri Geylang Sate will have guest stints till July 29.

WHERE: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: July 22 & 29 & Aug 9, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: Half-dozen mixed satay with pint of Tiger beer: $28++; dozen skewers with jug of Tiger beer: $58++ TEL: 6877-8911/8912 INFO: www.fullertonhotels.com

Local Delights With Durian Feast At Oscar's

Oscar's at Conrad Centennial Singapore is bringing back its Local Delights buffet to celebrate Singapore's 52nd birthday. Highlights include Malay-style mutton soup, kam heong crab, wok-fried prawns with dried chilli paste, ayam buah keluak, dry bak kut teh, slow-cooked spicy oxtail with soya sauce, oyster omelette, mee siam and Cantonese roasts. Durian will be added to the dessert spread, which will feature fresh whole durians (dinner only), durian pengat with gula melaka and durian pancake.

WHERE: Lobby level, Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Mon - Aug 26, noon - 2.30pm, 6 - 10pm PRICE: Lunch (Mon - Sat): $59++ a person, dinner: $78++ an adult (Sun - Thu), $88++ an adult (Fri & Sat), half price for child aged six - 12; add $25++ for free-flow Tiger beer TEL: 6432-7481 INFO: E-mail sinci.oscars@conradhotels.com

National Day Dinner Extravaganza At Sky Lounge

Peninsula Excelsior Hotel's Sky Lounge, which faces Marina Bay, is having a National Day Dinner Extravaganza. The buffet includes seafood on ice - oysters, king prawns, scallops and mussels - US ribeye, Mediterranean rice, linguine with foie gras in truffle cream sauce, slipper lobster with Hollandaise Sauce, Chilean cod with Roma tomato sauce, baked garlic butter king prawns, raspberry crumble, cream puff and chocolate eclair.

WHERE: Level 22 Peninsula Excelsior Hotel, 5 Coleman Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Aug 9, 6 - 10pm PRICE: $128++ an adult, $88++ a child, includes free-flow beer, wine, juice & soft drinks TEL: 6416-1138/6337-2200 INFO: E-mail skylounge@ytchotels.com.sg

Discount On 2nd Local Main Dish At The Salon

In celebration of Singapore's 52nd birthday, diners get a 52 per cent discount on the second local main dish at The Salon, Fort Canning, next month. Besides international and fusion favourites, the restaurant also serves Singapore dishes such as laksa, Hokkien mee, signature curry chicken, seafood mee goreng and Hainanese chicken rice.

WHERE: Hotel Fort Canning, 11 Canning Walk MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Aug 1 - 31, 7am - 10.30pm PRICE: Local favourites: $14++ - $16++; fusion: $15++ - $30++; international favourites: $16++ - $20++; pasta & pizza: $14++ - $20++; desserts: $8++ - $14++ TEL: 6799-8809 INFO: E-mail fnb@hfcsingapore.com

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

Mooncakes In Suitcases From Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

This year, mooncakes from Crowne Plaza Changi Airport come in travel-themed suitcases. The hotel will offer three variations of traditional baked mooncakes - white lotus paste with double egg yolk, white lotus paste with single egg yolk and white lotus paste with melon seeds - and two snowskin flavours, the new salted green bean with taro and the signature lychee bits with white lotus paste.

WHERE: Lobby Lounge, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Till Oct 4 (collection from Sept 4) PRICE: Traditional: $70 - $77 nett (box of four); snowskin: $85 nett; premium gift box: $118 - $138 nett (includes 750ml bottle of Bottega Gold); full payment by Aug 31 gets 15 per cent (premium boxes) to 25 per cent (regular boxes) discount & 35 per cent off for at least 100 regular boxes TEL: 6823-5367 INFO: E-mail lobbyLounge.cpca@ihg.com

WINE/SAKE EVENTS

Flavours Of Italy And California At Morton's

Morton's Singapore presents cuisine paired with wines from California and Italy, curated by Master of Wine Annette Scarfe. On the menu is lobster salad, shrimp Alexander and Morton's slow-roasted prime rib served with truffle mashed potatoes and sauteed button mushrooms, with double chocolate mousse for dessert. Featured wines include 2014 Bianco Secco IGT, Quintarelli, Veneto; 2015 Chardonnay Au Bon Climat, Santa Barbara; 2013 Luce della Vite IGT, Tuscany; 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus; and 2007 Ca Togni, Philip Togni, Napa.

WHERE: Level 4 Mandarin Oriental Hotel Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: July 27, 6.30pm PRICE: $180++ a person (pre-payment required) TEL: 6339-3740 INFO: www.mortons.com

Niigata-style Sake-pairing Dinner At Rasa Sentosa's Casserole

Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa's chef de cuisine Seki Takuma and guest chef Naoki Susa from Niigata's Goro Restaurant team up to present a six-course dinner at Casserole restaurant, complemented with sake from Niigata, Japan. Highlights include grilled lamb rack served with country sweet potato and dijon mayonnaise; chilled angel hair pasta with sakura shrimp; and yuzu foie gras.

WHERE: Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, 101 Siloso Road, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: July 25 - 29, 6 - 10pm PRICE: $88++ a set TEL: 6371-1966 INFO: E-mail fbreservation.sen@shangri-la.com

Shichiken Sake-pairing Kaiseki Dinner At Keyaki

Keyaki presents a sake-pairing dinner featuring sakes from Shichiken Brewery in Japan, which was established in the 17th century. The six-course kaiseki menu has appetisers such as wagyu tartar and grilled eel; sashimi; grilled lobster topped with cod roe; grilled wagyu houroku-style; freshwater eel, scallop and seared salmon belly California roll; and dessert. Sakes featured include Hoshinokagayaki sparkling sake, Kansanshinkuju Honjozo and Kinunoaji Junmai Daiginjo.

WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: July 27, 7pm PRICE: $180++ a person TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Wagyu Feast At Peach Blossoms

Chef Francis Chong has created wagyu specials at Marina Mandarin Singapore's Peach Blossoms this month. Highlights include braised wagyu beef brisket with radish in casserole ($36++), stewed wagyu oxtail in red wine sauce ($28++), braised wagyu beef cheek with Chinese spices ($36++) and pan-fried wagyu beef fillet with three types of pepper ($88++). WHERE: Level 5 Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till July 31, noon - 3pm (weekdays), 11am - 3pm (weekends & public holidays), 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $28++ - $88++ TEL: 6845-1118 INFO: E-mail peachblossoms.marina@meritushotels.com

Friends Of Mitzo Series

Mitzo Restaurant & Bar kicks off its Friends Of Mitzo series with executive head chef Nicky Ng and Han Liguang, chef-owner of one-Michelin-starred restaurant Labyrinth, who put together a six-course set menu. Dishes include a dim sum platter of sea urchin custard bun and truffle shrimp dumpling, an abalone tart with Labyrinth's house-made oyster sauce and an elevated fish congee served with sea bass and ginger espuma.

WHERE: Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tue - Thu, 6.30 - 9pm PRICE: $118++ a person ($168++ with cocktail pairing) TEL: 6603-8855 INFO: E-mail rsvn@mitzo.sg

Tropical Night At Bob's Bar

Bob's Bar at Capella Singapore is having a Caribbean-themed extravaganza next weekend, starting with an introductory salsa class and guests dancing to hits played by a live Latin band. Cocktails from an outdoor tequila bar and food offering a true taste of Cuba will be served. There will also be a special tequila masterclass, thematic tipples from the bar's revamped menu and a barbecue station serving grilled meats. All guests get a free welcome drink and complimentary access to Sentosa (quote "tropical night" at the gantry).

WHERE: Bob's Bar, Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: July 29, 6pm - midnight PRICE: No cover charge, speciality cocktails from $20++ TEL: 6591-5047 INFO: E-mail bobsbar.singapore@capellahotels.com

KL-style Tai Lok Mee In Jia Wei's Refreshed Menu

Hotel Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant is introducing a refreshed a la carte menu with more than 10 new and popular dishes by head chef Victor Lee. A highlight is the Kuala Lumpur-style tai lok mee ($26++) - thick noodles drenched in the chef's signature semi-sweet dark sauce - with seafood in claypot . Others include Cantonese-style pan-seared black Iberian pork ($30++), Jia Wei assam curry fish head ($38++ half, $58++ whole), braised three-head abalone in oyster sauce ($58++) and chilled coconut pudding with ice cream ($12++).

WHERE: Level 2 Hotel Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: From Aug 1, 11.30am - 3pm (Mon - Sat), 11am - 3pm (Sun & public holidays), 6 - 11pm PRICE: Selected dishes: $26++ - $58++; dessert: $12++ TEL: 6340-5678 INFO: grandmercureroxy.com.sg

New Chilli Crab Soup Base At Jpot

Jpot has introduced a Chilli Crab Soup Base ($19.80++) which comes with an egg and a live crab (300g to 350g). Also new is the Chilli Crab set for two ($52++), which includes items such as prawns, squid, fish, fishballs and prawn balls.

WHERE (MRT): 01-53 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront); B-17 Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road (Dakota/Eunos); 03-16 Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1 (Tampines) WHEN: VivoCity: noon - 3pm & 5.30 - 11pm (weekdays), 11.30am - 11pm (weekends & public holidays); Parkway Parade: 11.30am - 3pm & 5.30 - 10.30pm (weekdays), 11.30am - 10.30pm (weekends & public holidays); Tampines: 11am - 11pm (daily) PRICE: A la carte items: $1.60++ - $18.80++ TEL: 6273-3536 (VivoCity), 6884-3536 (Parkway Parade), 6532-3536 (Tampines 1) INFO: www.jpot.com.sg