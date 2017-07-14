Happenings - Food

FOOD

Breakfast-inspired Sunday Champagne Brunch At Ash & Elm

Ash & Elm has launched a breakfast-inspired Sunday Champagne Brunch. Highlights include braised beef short ribs with carrots, mushrooms and pearl onions; pan-seared scallops in brown butter sauce with lemon, parsley and pancake; and truffle risotto with parmesan and natural jus.

WHERE: Level 1 InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Sun, noon - 3pm PRICE: From $98++ a person TEL: 6825-1008 INFO: E-mail intercontinental.dining@ihg.com

Aloha Poke Debuts Pokeritto At CityLink Mall

Aloha Poke's CityLink Mall outlet is the first to introduce the chain's newest poke offering: the Pokeritto. It is available in two sizes: Iki ($11.90) and Nui ($15.90). The new outlet is offering a 10 per cent discount during its first month with the usual three sizes: Lil Swell (75g, $11.90), Standard Bowl (150g, $15.90) and the Big Kahuna (225g, $19.90). Beverages include Cocoloco and cold-pressed juice from Juix Up ($5.90 each).

WHERE: B1-65 CityLink Mall, 1 Raffles Link MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: 11.30am - 8.30pm daily PRICE: Poke: $11.90 - $19.90; drinks: $5.90 each TEL: 6327-9349 INFO: E-mail info@alohapoke.com.sg

Singapore Tea Festival At Ion

The Singapore Tea Festival, organised by The 1872 Clipper Tea Co, is making its debut as part of the Singapore Food Festival with a showcase of 17 home-grown tea and lifestyle brands. The weekend event features a Tea Market with home-grown tea vendors, a tea-themed pop-up cafe Teapitiam, a Tea Room that will host workshops (11/2-hour sessions) and a Tea Museum. Tea-inspired food items at Teapitiam include gelato from Birds of Paradise, special-edition Ugnuts by Bird Bird and Earl Grey tea cakes by Inthebrickyard.

WHERE: B4 Ion Station, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: July 22 & 23: 10am - 10pm PRICE: Free admission; workshops: $20 - $60 INFO: www.sgteafest.com

Open Farm Community Sunset Social Market

The two-day market, organised by Open Farm Community (OFC), features artisanal bakers, gourmet grocers, small-batch producers and modern-day hawkers. Highlights include fresh food options by local vendors, such as Bao Maker's Asian-inspired buns and Chefy Bakehouse's salted egg yolk cookies, Rojak Line's vegan rojak, the Raclette Movement's D-I-Y raclette cheese sandwich and Quirc's quinoa cake. Communal activities for all ages include a cocktail masterclass hosted by Bacardi Legacy 2017 finalist Jonathan Lee of Tippling Club, making your own flower crown at a nifty Gathered+Styled workshopand a stroll through OFC's outdoor farm.

WHERE: 130E Minden Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: July 22 & 23: 3 - 8pm PRICE: Free admission INFO: Go to bit.ly/ofcsunsetsocial or e-mail enquiries@ofcsingapore.com.sg

BASTILLE DAY

Revolution Cocktail, Dinner At Audace

Audace, helmed by chef Jeremy Gillon formerly of Le Montana in the French Alps, is offering a six-course dinner menu to celebrate Bastille Day, the French National Day. On the menu are red beetroot salad, grilled oyster, pan-seared foie gras, baked red snapper, beef striploin and mango sorbet. There is also a blue, red and white cocktail named Revolution whose ingredients include gin, Frangelico and a Blue Mint Curacao and lime foam.

WHERE: Wanderlust Hotel, 2 Dickson Road MRT: Rochor WHEN: Today, dinner: 6.30 - 10pm; Revolution cocktail at bar & bistro till midnight PRICE: $98++ a person; cocktail: $16++ TEL: 6298-1188 INFO: E-mail info@audace.com.sg

Rooftop Party At 1919 Waterboat House

The 1919 Waterboat House is having a Bastille Day promotion with one-for-one on housepour wines all night and twin bottles of Moet at $196++. A complimentary French cheese platter comes with every bottle of premium French wine purchased (till tomorrow).

WHERE: 03-01 The Waterboathouse, 3 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today: 6pm - 2am PRICE: Twin bottles of Moet: $196++ TEL: 6538-9038 INFO: E-mail hello@1919.com.sg

Half-price Pizza With Gin At Drinks & Co

Buy a bottle of G'vine Gin (G'vine Gin Nouaison, $116+, or G'vine Gin Floraison, $109+) at three Drinks & Co outlets and get a French Pizza (topped with garlic, goat's cheese, lardon, caramelised onions and tomato sauce) for $10 nett (usual price: $20 nett).

WHERE (MRT): 44 & 81 Club Street (Telok Ayer/Chinatown); 27 Lorong Mambong (Holland Village) WHEN (TEL): Today; 44 Club Street (6222-2005): 2pm - midnight; 81 Club Street (6423-1773): 11am to 1am; 27 Lorong Mambong (6463-4995): 3pm - 1am PRICE: Gin: $109+ - $116+; pizza: $20 nett ($10 nett with Gin purchase) INFO: E-mail info@drinksandco.asia

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

Cherry Garden's New Flavours

Mandarin Oriental Singapore's Cherry Garden is taking orders now for its artisanal snowskin mooncakes and traditional baked mooncake treasures. New this year is the pandan with dried cherries and pistachio mooncakes ($68+ for four). Popular flavours include the sea salt caramel with single yolk ($78+), now with pecan nuts, and the low-sugar silver lotus paste mooncakes with double ($78+) or single ($72+) yolk. Flavours in the snowskin range ($72+ for eight) include the custard paste, rose petals and chestnut, passionfruit paste and pistachio, osmanthus and walnut, and lychee martini chocolate truffle.

WHERE: Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Aug 10 - Oct 4 PRICE: Traditional mooncakes: $34+ - $40+ (for two); $68+ - $78+ (for four); mini snowskin: $72+ (for eight) TEL: 6885-3081 INFO: E-mail mosin-mooncakes@mohg.com

Custard And Bak Kwa Among Conrad Centennial's New Flavours

The highlight of this year's mooncakes from Conrad Centennial Singapore is the debut of the custard and bak kwa in crispy charcoal filo pastry, sweet custard and salty BBQ pork bits in a flaky charcoal filo crust. New mini snowskin flavours are the gin and tonic snowskin mooncake, bubble tea with butterscotch, mango cream cheese and green tea with yuzu truffle. Others include traditional baked mooncakes with white lotus paste and chia seed, mixed nuts, single and double yolk in white lotus paste, and sweet potato in crispy filo pastry.

WHERE: The Terrace, lobby level, Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Online orders: Till Sept 27 (collection from Aug 14); walk-in: Aug 14 - Oct 4: 10am - 8pm PRICE: Classic: $68+ - $72+ (for four); mini snowskin/Golden Peony signature filo: $68+ (for eight); 15 - 20 per cent early-bird discounts on Citi, UOB, Amex cards TEL: 6432-7486/9 INFO: Go to www.connoisseur.sg/mooncakes or e-mail sinci.festive@conradhotels.com

NATIONAL DAY

Cat & The Fiddle's LoveSG Red And White Cheesecake

Cat & the Fiddle has made a special National Day cheesecake in red and white. The lychee martini cheesecake with red raspberries and white lychees is named LoveSG. Because it is Singapore's 52nd birthday, the patisserie is giving a $5.20 discount for the cake (usual price $42.90).

WHERE: 05-04 KA Foodlink, 171 Kampong Ampat MRT: Tai Seng WHEN: Till Aug 31 PRICE: $37.70 TEL: 6287-0077 INFO: www.catandthefiddle.com (online orders)

Lunch, High Tea And Dinner Buffet At Marriot Cafe

At Marriott Cafe's National Day lunch buffet, begin your feast with iconic local dishes such as chicken rice, chicken curry, char kway teow and laksa. Move on to seafood, roast black Angus beef sirloin, pork saddle and Wan Hao Signature crispy chicken and roast duck. For the high tea buffet, there are oyster omelette, Hokkien mee, carrot cake, bak kut teh, nasi lemak (at the D-I-Y station), otak, chicken wings, chicken satay, beef rendang, dim sum as well as Western nibbles. Do not miss the durian desserts. Dishes for the dinner buffet include chilli crab; BBQ sambal stingray, Boston lobsters, snow crab legs, oysters, roast black Angus beef sirloin, crispy pork belly, braised beef cheeks and braised chicken.

WHERE: Level 1 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Aug 9; lunch (noon - 2.30pm): $78++ - $98++ an adult ($38++ a child aged five - 12); high tea (3 - 5.30pm): $48++ an adult ($30++ a child); dinner (6.30 - 10pm): $80++ an adult ($40++ a child) TEL: 6831-4605 INFO: singaporemarriott.com/dining

Singapore Platter At LeVeL33

Watch the National Day aerial displays and fireworks from LeVeL33, the world's highest urban microbrewery. For the occasion, executive chef Jimi Tegerdine has created the Singapore Platter ($50++), which comprises pan-seared coconut brioche with pandan jam and classics such as black vinegar roast pork and chicken rice arancini with pickled chilli mayonnaise as well as cereal prawns with lemongrass emulsion.

WHERE: 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard MRT: Downtown WHEN: Aug 9 PRICE: Singapore Platter (for two): $50++; Singapore Sling: $25++; Rothschild Champagne: $50++ (two glasses) TEL: 6834-3133 INFO: www.level33.com.sg

Salted Egg Crab Popiah At Birds Of A Feather

Birds of a Feather is celebrating Singapore's 52nd birthday with a special salted egg crab popiah in the restaurant's signature Sichuan twist. Comprising handmade charcoal popiah skin, soft-shell crab tempura, crab roe, shredded fresh cucumber and turnips stewed with Sichuan peppers, the dish comes with a salted egg espuma as a dip.

WHERE: 115 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Aug 8 - 11, 10am - 11pm (Fri till midnight) PRICE: $18++ TEL: 6221-7449 INFO: facebook.com/birdsofafeathersg

COOKING COMPETITION

Star Chef Competition For Home Cooks

The Restaurant Association of Singapore and the Singapore Chefs Association are organising the Star Chef Competition (Home Edition) for home cooks. Teams of two (non-students aged 21 to 38), with no kitchen career experience, are expected to prepare an appetiser (seafood, hot/cold) and a main course (meat/poultry). Pork, lard and shark's fin are not permitted.

WHERE: Asian Culinary Institute, 03-01 Lifelong Learning Institute, 11 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Aug 26, 8am - noon or 1 - 5pm PRICE: $107 (for each team of two); 50 per cent discount for registration & payment by July 31