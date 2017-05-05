Happenings - Food

FOOD

Special Rate For Jiang-Nan Chun Peking Duck

Jiang-Nan Chun's Signature Peking Duck is prepared for 14 hours before being roasted in the kitchen's mesquite wood-fired oven.

WHERE: Level 2 Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Boulevard MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till July 31; lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: 20 per cent off usual price of $98++ TEL: 6831-7220 INFO: E-mail jnc.sin@fourseasons.com

Breton Open For Weekend Lunch

From this weekend, Breton Restaurant Bar will open for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Popular dishes include the starter pan-fried foie gras with spinach and cider vinegar reduction ($34++); and mains such as full lobsters with smoked paprika and butter sauce ($58++).

WHERE: 544 Serangoon Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Sat & Sun, from noon (whole-day dining till 10pm) PRICE: Selected dishes: $4++ - $58++; free-flow coffee, tea; 30 per cent off on wines TEL: 6299-3544 INFO: breton.com.sg

Morton's New Spring Selections

The new seasonal menu at Morton's of Chicago Singapore has two new steak dishes, a light salad, fish dishes and a side. They include the American wagyu filet with herbed tallow butter ($118++) and USDA Prime dry aged bone-in strip steak ($148++).

WHERE: Level 4 Mandarin Oriental Hotel Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Mon - Sat: 5.30pm - 11pm; Sun: noon - 9pm PRICE: $23++ - $118++ TEL: 6339-3740 INFO: www.mortons.com

MOTHER'S DAY

Lime's Super 4-hour Sunday Lunch

Parkroyal on Pickering's Lime restaurant will hold a four-hour Mother's Day edition of its Super Lunch Sunday. Maine lobsters are featured in dishes such as laksa with Maine lobster claw and 65 deg soft-boiled egg served with Maine lobster. Mothers get a serving of double-boiled bird's nest soup.

WHERE: Lobby level Parkroyal on Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: May 14, 12.30 - 4.30pm PRICE: $108++ an adult (includes free-flow sangria, juices, soft drinks, coffee & tea), $54++ a child aged six - 12 (includes free-flow juices & soft drinks) TEL: 6809-8899 INFO: E-mail lime.prsps@parkroyalhotels.com

Brunch at Ash & Elm, Set Menus at Man Fu Yuan

Brunch at Ash & Elm (level 1) features a line-up of seafood, small plates and signature highlights from the three culinary theatres - charcuterie and cheese room, wood-fired oven and charcoal grill. At Man Fu Yuan (level 2), the eight- or nine-course menu includes Kaluga Queen and Avruga caviar, cheeses, rosemary prime ribeye, slow-baked salmon, lemon thyme eclairs and green tea tiramisu.

WHERE: InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road MRT: Bugis WHEN/PRICE: Ash & Elm (May 14, noon - 3pm): $118++ - $168++ an adult, $48++ a child aged six - 12; Man Fu Yuan (May 13 & 14, 11am - 3pm): $88++ - $108++ a person TEL: 6825-1008 INFO: singapore.intercontinental.com/offers

Seafood Splendour At Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

The seafood buffet at Azur returns with a spread of seafood on ice, sashimi, international delights and local favourites. Gifts for mothers include a Tea Elixir pillow mist, a whole cake (May 12 to 14) and a complimentary 20-minute head or shoulder massage (May 14, brunch).

WHERE: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Till May 15; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 10pm; brunch: 12.30 - 3.30pm PRICE: Lunch/dinner: $55++ - $68++/$65++ - $75++ a person; $27.50++ - $34++/$32.50++ - $37.50++ a child aged six - 12 TEL: 6823-5354 INFO: E-mail azur.cpca@ihg.com

Win Dining Vouchers, Hamper At Carousel

Carousel's Mother's Day buffet comprises items such as Alaskan king crab legs, truffle-scented lobster risotto, seafood bouillabaisse, oven-roasted whole red snapper with lemon and chimichurri sauce and slow-cooked Emperor's chicken infused with Chinese herbal spices. All guests will get chocolate tarts and a chance to win dining vouchers and a gourmet pastry hamper.

WHERE: Lobby level Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: May 14; lunch (noon - 2pm): $70++ an adult/$43++ a child; high tea (3.30 - 5.30pm): $55++/ $32++; dinner (6.30 - 9.30pm): $83++/$49++ TEL: 6589-7799 INFO: E-mail carousel@royalplaza.com.sg

All-you-can-eat Buffet At Quentin's

Quentin's The Eurasian Restaurant has kids in mind for its Mother's Day Buffet. Besides a cupcake- decorating session, the little ones will get party balloons, candy floss and popcorn.

WHERE: Level 1 Eurasian Community House, 139 Ceylon Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: May 14; 11am - 1pm & 1 - 3pm PRICE: $40 nett an adult, $20 nett a child aged five - 12 TEL: 6348-0327 INFO: E-mail ask@quentins.com.sg

Farm-Fresh Brunch At Open Farm Community

Treat mum to a three-course brunch at Open Farm Community, with farm-fresh selections such as a warm broccoli salad, cured ocean trout savoury crepe, Thai basil gnocchi with grilled king prawns and calamansi sponge with rose sorbet.

WHERE: 130E Minden Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: May 14, 11am - 4pm PRICE: $58++ a person (complimentary welcome drinks, rose-soaked towels, Strip & Spa Esprit vouchers for mums) TEL: 6471-0306 INFO: E-mail enquiries@ofcsingapore.com.sg

WINE EVENTS

Tuscan Wine Dinner At Burlamacco

Burlamacco Ristorante is hosting Giovanni Oliva, who will present wines from Carpineto and Mantellassi. The menu includes red tuna carpaccio served with artichokes and black caviar dressing and roasted lamb rack. Paired wines include Carpineto Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 2012 and Fattoria Mantellassi Le Sentinelle Riserva Morellino di Scansano DOC 2011.

WHERE: 77 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tue, 7pm PRICE: $118++ a person TEL: 6220-1763 INFO: E-mail info@burlamacco.com.sg

Rose Wine Dinner And Revolution Festival

The Flying Winemaker is hosting two Rose events at Hotel Fort Canning. The Rose dinner, held at Glasshouse, comprises a four-course pairing menu with dishes such as seared scallops, smoked duck breast, sea bass puttanesca and kurabuto pork belly. The Rose Revolution Festival will feature a tasting of unlimited Rose pours.

WHERE: 11 Canning Walk MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN/PRICE: Dinner (Thu, 7 - 10.30pm): $170 a person; Revolution Festival (May 14, 2 - 7pm): $50 - $120 INFO: Tickets from roserevsing.peatix.com and ticketflap.com/roserevsing