Happenings - Food

A Taste Of Taste Singapore

As part of its grand opening, Taste Singapore is inviting food lovers to sample its offerings as well as dishes with ingredients from the gourmet market. Sample fresh oysters, grilled meats, cold cuts, cheeses, wines and beers and seasonal produce.

WHERE: B1 Raffles Holland V, 118 Holland Avenue MRT: Holland Village WHEN: Today, 5 - 7pm PRICE: $50 a person (tickets available at bit.ly/2pF1NiY) TEL: 9230-4375 INFO: E-mail enquiry@swissbutchery.com.sg

New Look At Fullerton's Jade

Cantonese restaurant Jade, at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, has been revamped. The menu by Chinese executive chef Leong Chee Yeng culminates in eight precious treasures, which include signature dishes such as simmered noodles with Boston lobster and X.O. sauce.

WHERE: Lobby level, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: 11.30am - 3pm, 6.30 - 11pm daily PRICE: A la carte from $12++; set lunch/dinner from $58++ a person; dim sum brunch from $39++ a person TEL: 6877-8911/ 8912 INFO: fullertonhotels.com

Brewerkz $15 Lunch Sets

Brewerkz is offering a daily three-course lunch set for $15++, comprising a soup or salad, a main, a scoop of ice cream and free-flow soft drinks. Diners can expect items made from scratch such as brioche burger buns, pizza dough and beef patties made from New Zealand Black Angus.

WHERE (MRT): 01-05 Riverside Point, 30 Merchant Road (Clarke Quay); 01-06 Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk (Stadium); 01-02 Orchard Parade Hotel, 1 Tanglin Road (Orchard); 01-05 Sentosa Boardwalk, Sentosa Gateway (HarbourFront) WHEN: Noon - 3pm daily PRICE: $15++ (add $5++ for a pint of Brewerkz beer) TEL: 6438-7438 (Riverside Point); 6345-4330 (Singapore Indoor Stadium); 6884-7077 (Orchard Parade Hotel); 6221-0702 (Sentosa Gateway) INFO: E-mail info@menu.com.sg

Peranakan Heritage Food Festival At Feast@East

Grand Mercure Roxy Hotel's Feast@East Buffet Restaurant has brought back its Peranakan Heritage Food Festival, with traditional favourites such as ayam buah keluak, itek tim and nyonya kueh. Offers include one-for-one lunch and dinner on Mondays, half-price Wednesdays and a special rate of $30/$15 nett (adult/child) till Tuesday.

WHERE: Level 3 Grand Mercure Roxy Hotel, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota WHEN/PRICE: Today - May 28: Lunch (noon - 2.30pm): $46++ an adult, $23++ a child, $36 nett a senior, $31 nett a pioneer; dinner (6 - 9.30pm): $50++ or $52++ an adult, $25++ or $26++ a child, $38 nett a senior, $32 nett a pioneer; high tea (3 - 5pm, Sat & public holidays): $26++ an adult, $13++ a child TEL: 6340-5665 INFO: grandmercureroxy.com.sg

Taste Of Japan At Carousel

Sous chefs Makoto Nishikawa and Takeshi Yamada from Royal Park Hotel Japan will present more than 110 dishes at Carousel, such as stewed bamboo shoot with shaved dried bonito, stewed vegetables and broiled marinated swordfish.

WHERE: Lobby level, Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Thu - May 13, 6.30 - 9.30pm PRICE: $86++ an adult, $52++ a child TEL: 6589-7799 INFO: E-mail carousel@royalplaza.com.sg

Mango Afternoon Tea At Axis

Tuck into a five-course Mango Afternoon Tea at Axis Bar and Lounge by Mandarin Oriental Singapore's pastry chefs. Highlights include lemongrass marinated prawn with chili mango dip.

WHERE: Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Mon - May 31, 3 - 5pm (extra 12.30 - 2.30pm seating on weekends & public holidays) PRICE: $42++ a person ($80++ for two) TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

Monthly Specials At Cherry Garden

Executive Chinese chef Cheng Hon Chau of Cherry Garden showcases monthly specialities in a la carte, lunch and dinner menus. Next month's dishes include scallop fried rice with tiger garoupa.

WHERE: Level 5 Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till June 30, noon - 2.30pm (weekdays), 6.30 - 10.30pm (daily) PRICE: Five-course set lunch: $68++ a person; set dinner: $118++ a person; a la carte: $12++ - $38++ TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

Adrift's New Spring Menu And Bar Programme

Adrift by David Myers has launched a seasonal menu with robatayaki grill skewers and fresh maki rolls. Highlights include Milliken Farms sweet potato chips, miso salt, avocado wasabi dip ($12++). The bar line-up features daily specials such as Free Burger Mondays.

WHERE: Hotel Lobby Tower 2, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Noon - 2.30pm (weekdays), noon - 3pm (weekend brunch), 6 - 10pm (daily) PRICE: Selected items: $10++ - $28++ TEL: 6688-5657 INFO: E-mail adrift.reservations@marinabaysands.com

Offerings From Amara Singapore

Amara Singapore will have various dining options, with high tea at its Tea Room, buffet lunch and dinner at Element and set menus at Silk Road. Mothers will get gifts such as a complimentary box of cupcakes (high tea) and a Mother's Day cake (Silk Road) for six to eight people.

WHERE: 165 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN/PRICE: High Tea ($48++ for two): May 8 - 14 (weekdays: 2 - 5pm; weekends, public holidays: noon - 5pm; Element lunch ($49++ an adult, $25++ a child aged five - 11): May 14 (noon - 2.30pm); Element dinner ($78++ an adult, $42++ a child): May 14 (6.30 - 10pm); Silk Road (May 13 & 14, 11.30am - 3pm, 6 - 10.30pm): $58++ - $78++ a person TEL/INFO: Tea Room: 6879-2599, Element: 6879-2607, e-mail fnb.sg@amarahotels.com; Silk Road: 6227-3848, e-mail silkroad@amaraholdings.com

Set Lunch, Buffet And High Tea At White Rose Cafe

White Rose Cafe at York Hotel Singapore pays tribute to mothers with epicurean fare by executive chef Charlie Tham and his team. The Appreciation Set Lunch, inspired by local traditional recipes from a bygone era, comprises dishes such as deep-fried black pomfret with leek and salted bean and stir-fried boiled chicken with ginger. The International Buffet Lunch offers more than 30 dishes such as chilli crab, White Rose Cafe's signature laksa and fried spicy cereal prawns. The High Tea buffet features items such as kong bak pau, oyster omelette and apple crumble.

WHERE: York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: May 6, 7 & 13 set lunch (noon - 2.30pm): $138++ (six courses for four people) & $328++ (eight courses for eight people); May 14 international buffet (11.30am - 2.30pm): $39++ an adult, $19++ a child; May 14 high tea (3 - 5pm): $32++ an adult, $16++ a child TEL: 6737-0511 INFO: E-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg

Cantonese Dinner, International Brunch At Mandarin Oriental

Cherry Garden will be serving a seven-course Cantonese dinner with dishes such as its signature Peking duck. Melt Cafe's Mother's Day brunch buffet features a live foie gras station, oysters and a barbecue. Dolce Vita's brunch showcases Italian cuisine such as Canadian oysters and pan-seared wild barramundi.

WHERE: Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN/PRICE: Cherry Garden: May 13 & 14 (6.30 - 10.30pm), $118++ a person; Melt Cafe: May 14 (noon - 3pm), $148++ a person, add $50++ for free-flow alcohol package; Dolce Vita: May 13 - 14 (noon - 3pm), $168++ a person TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

Salted & Hung's Communal Italian-style Feast

Contemporary Australian restaurant Salted & Hung will be serving an Italian communal-style buffet on Mother's Day. The menu includes a charcuterie and antipasti bar as well as small and large plates prepared a la minute with items such as 63-degree egg, chorizo and potato.

WHERE: 12 Purvis Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: May 14, 11.30am - 2.30pm PRICE: $58++ a person (mum dines free with three paying guests); with free-flow beverages: $78++ (non-alcoholic) & $88++ (Prosecco, housepour wine) TEL: 6358-3130 INFO: E-mail info@saltedandhung.com.sg

Acai Bowl And Gelato Cake At Hello Kitty Orchid Garden

For Mother's Day, Hello Kitty Orchid Garden has launched a Kitty's Power Acai Bowl ($11.50++) and a Mama Knows Best gelato cake ($10.90++).

WHERE: 01-22 Changi Airport Terminal 3 Arrival Meeting Hall Central, 65 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Till May 14 (open 24 hours daily) PRICE: $10.90++ - $11.50++ TEL: 6241-6127 INFO: hello@hellokittyorchidgarden.com

Santa Duc Wine Dinner At Sear

Sear is organising a wine dinner hosted by guest speaker Yves Gras and winemaker Benjamin Gras. The five-course dinner includes Sear's signature and favourite dishes such as foie gras, wild pigeon, lamb and A5 Hokkaido snow beef. Among the paired wines are the 2012 Cotes-du-Rhone Les Vieilles Vignes and the 2006 Gigondas Les Hautes Garrigues.

WHERE: Level 45, 50 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Thu, 7pm PRICE: $155++ a person ($115++ for early birds) TEL: 6221-9555 INFO: E-mail hello@50rp.com.sg