Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Best Of Hokkaido At Kanda Wadatsumi

Kanda Wadatsumi, helmed by executive chef Hara Shinji, is showcasing the best of nature's bounty from the seas around Hokkaido prefecture. Among the ingredients are Hokkaido scallops, Matsukawa flatfish, herring, smooth lumpsucker fish and salmon. Other highlights include Hokkaido Ramen and the chef's favourite, the two-year aged potato.

WHERE: 50 Tras Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Till May 31 (closed on Sun & public holidays); lunch: noon - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 11pm PRICE: Eight-course omakase: $120++ a person; counter set: $50++; a la carte items also available; sake: $24++ (180ml) - $90++ (720ml) TEL: 6221-6264 INFO: E-mail reservation@kanda-wadatsumi.sg

Love For All Seasons Wedding Showcase

Couples seeking to tie the knot can visit the wedding showcase at 1-Altitude to get ideas on a romantic sky-high wedding. Cocktails, canapes and a dinner spread with wine tasting will be served as they witness an exchange of vows against the sunset. Lucky-draw prizes include a solemnisation at 1-Altitude viewing gallery and a trip to Phuket.

WHERE: 1-Altitude, Level 62 One Raffles Place, 1 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sunday, 5 - 9pm PRICE: $48 nett a couple; $38 nett for first 20 couples TEL: 6438-0410 INFO: E-mail info@1-altitude.com

Crab Festival At Ah Hoi's Kitchen

Ah Hoi's Kitchen has launched its Festival of Crabs with Sri Lankan crabs prepared in 10 styles. The signature Singapore Chilli Crab comes with steamed or deep-friend mantou. The other styles include Sarawakian Black Pepper Crab, Salted Egg and Crispy Yam Crab, Glass Noodles and Chinese Wine Crab, Indonesia Claypot Curry Crab and Kam Heong Crab, a Malaysian favourite with Malay, Chinese and Indian influences.

WHERE: Level 4 Hotel Jen Tanglin, 1A Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till July 31; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: $75++ a kg TEL: 6831-4373 INFO: E-mail ahhoiskitchen.hjts@hoteljen.com

Cocktail Night At Tippling Club

Lorenzo Antinori, head bartender of Charles H, Four Seasons Seoul, will present an evening of cocktails at the Tippling Club. The cocktails featured include Singapore Sour, Remember The Maine (Havana Cuba, 1933) and Tequila Por Mi Amante (Mexico City, 1973).

WHERE: Bin 38 at Tippling Club, 38 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Thu, 7pm PRICE: $155++ with six cocktails & five small plates TEL: 6475-2217 INFO: E-mail enquiries@tipplingclub.com

Crystal Jade Prestige Updates Menu

Crystal Jade Prestige has launched an updated menu. Among the new signatures are the oven-roasted baby Spanish suckling pig ($148++, one-day advance order; $118++ till April 30), served in a similar style to Peking duck. Other highlights include chilled black fungus strips in rice paper rolls with century egg and ginger ($10.80++); chicken stew with rice wine and ginger ($32++ half/$60++ whole); and Crystal Jade Prestige's Trio dessert on ice ($14.80++).

WHERE: 02-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre (Ground Plaza), 8A Marina Boulevard MRT: Downtown WHEN: Lunch: 11.30am - 3pm (weekdays), 11am - 3.30pm (weekends & public holidays); dinner: 6 - 10.30pm (daily) PRICE: $10.80++ - $148++ TEL: 6509-9493

EASTER

Eggs-travaganza Weekend At Fullerton Hotels

Fullerton hotels have lined up weekend eggs-travaganza brunch options, Easter Egg Hunts and a spring-themed choral performance in English and Mandarin by the all-female Hua Yun Chamber Choir. Each hotel will also have a dedicated children's room with activities for the little ones.

WHERE: Fullerton Hotel, Fullerton Bay Hotel MRT: Raffles Place WHEN/PRICE: Spirit of Easter Sunday Brunch (Town Restaurant, 12.30 - 4pm): $139++ - $189++ an adult, $65++ a child aged six - 11; Buona Pasqua semi-buffet Sunday lunch (Lighthouse Restaurant, noon - 2.30pm): $118++ - $148++ an adult, $69++ a child; Dim Sum Brunch (Sat - Sun: Clifford Pier, 11am - 1.30pm/2.30 - 5pm): $51++ an adult, $25++ a child; Easter Saturday Eggs-travaganza Brunch (La Brasserie, 12.30 - 3.30pm): $68++ - $118++ an adult, $44++ a child; Easter Sunday La Famille Brunch (La Brasserie, noon - 3.30pm): $98++ - $148++ an adult, $64 a child TEL: 6877-8911/8912 INFO: E-mail dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com

Chef Olivier Rodriguez's Easter Weekend At The Knolls

Award-winning French guest chef Olivier Rodriguez will present his interpretation of Mediterranean cuisine over three days at The Knolls, Capella Singapore, with an Easter Sunday Brunch and live demonstration as well as a masterclass at Chef's Table.

WHERE: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN/PRICE: Today: Coulicious Masterclass (Chef's Table, 10am): $120++, includes three-course set lunch; today & tomorrow: Coulicious Set Lunch (The Knolls, noon - 2pm): $88++ for four courses; Coulicious Set Dinner (The Knolls, 6.30 - 10pm): $108++ for five courses; Easter Sunday Brunch (The Knolls, 12.30 - 3pm): $188++ - $258++ an adult; children: $78++ (aged four - six) - $118++ (aged seven - 12) INFO: Call 6591-5046 or e-mail knolls.singapore@capellahotels.com (The Knolls); call 6591-5089 or e-mail ChefsTable.singapore@capellahotels.com (Chef's Table)

Classic Italian Feast At Osteria Art

Celebrate Easter this Sunday with a Classic Italian Feast at Osteria Art, which is presenting a menu that pays homage to Italian families' most cherished Easter traditions. Highlights include Hokkaido scallops tartare with caviar and nectarine, tagliolini with scampi and white asparagus and spring lamb rack or Dover sole.

WHERE: 01-01, 55 Market Street MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sun PRICE: Lunch: $68++ a person; dinner: $88++ a person TEL: 6877-6933 INFO: E-mail book@osteriaart.com

Sunday Brunch At The Botanic Gardens

Celebrate Easter at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, from Botanico's inaugural Sunday brunch featuring seasonal cuisine to a selection of Easter-themed baked goods at Bee's Knees.

WHERE: 50 Cluny Park Road, Singapore Botanic Gardens MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun & every Sun thereafter: 11.30am - 3pm PRICE: $65++ a person; kid's menu: $18++; Bee's Knees Easter cookies, cupcakes (till April 30): $3 - $6 nett TEL: 9831-1106 INFO: E-mail enquiry@thegarage.sg

Brunch And Dinner BBQ Celebrations At Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt Singapore has lined up dining options and Easter-themed activities such as a boutique workshop for children and a movie screening for families. Mezza9's Easter Brunch includes slow-cooked Dorper leg of lamb, Thai street dishes, organic vegetables from Cameron Highlands and hot cross buns. Oasis' menu for brunch and dinner includes oysters and prawns from the seafood on ice station, salads and vegetarian grill, and grass-fed Australian sirloin and lamb cutlets. The kids' menu features items such as mini burgers, hot cross buns and penne in tomato sauce. At Pete's Place, dishes include wood-roasted yellow chicken, oven-roasted whole brill, pasta and pizzas.

WHERE: 10 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Sun: Mezza9 brunch: 11.30am - 3pm ($108++ an adult, $54++ a child aged three - 12; Oasis brunch: noon - 3pm ($68 - $88++ an adult; $48++ a child aged five - 12); dinner BBQ: 5.30 - 9.30pm ($68 - $88++ an adult; $48++ a child aged five - 12); Pete's Place brunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm ($68++ an adult; $34++ a child aged four - 12) TEL: 6732-1234 INFO: singapore.grand.hyatt.com

1919 Waterboat House Easter Lobster Affair

Set in the Fullerton Heritage building, 1919 Waterboat House will be showcasing a four-course Easter Lobster Affair brunch over the long weekend. Menu highlights include lobster crab cake, lobster eggs benedict and the Waterboat House signature 1919 Chocolat dessert. Children may take part in a colouring competition.

WHERE: 03-01 The Waterboat House, 3 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today - Sun: 11am - 3pm PRICE: $65++ a person ($90++ with wine-pairing); $105++, includes free-flow alcohol, juices, soft drinks & Easter cocktail TEL: 6538-9038 INFO: E-mail hello@1919.com.sg

Alati's Greek Orthodox Easter Sunday Party

Alati has organised an Easter Sunday Party with a special, one-day-only menu comprising classic Greek dishes and signature items. Diners can expect the traditional roasting of a whole lamb on a spit in addition to music, singing and a large feast.

WHERE: 73 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Sun, from noon PRICE: From $100++ an adult, $50++ a child aged six - 11 TEL: 6221-6124 INFO: E-mail pala@alati.sg

Easter Spin At Montreux Jazz Cafe

Montreux Jazz Cafe's regular Sunday Brunch takes on an Easter spin this weekend, with festivities for the whole family. Experience brunch with Easter-themed games and activities such as egg painting. The little ones will also be treated to a personalised, Valrhona Easter chocolate egg handcrafted by Montreux Jazz Cafe's pastry chef Jerome Au.

WHERE: 01-02 Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sun, 11am - 3pm PRICE: Jazz Brunch: $78++ an adult ($98++, includes free-flow champagne, alcoholic beverages & soft drinks); children's menu: $34++ TEL: 6733-00911 INFO: facebook.com/montreuxjazzcafeSG

WINE EVENT

Californian Wine-tasting

Drinks & Co has arranged a wine-tasting event in which guests can enjoy free-flow Californian wines and canapes. Also featured are Jackson Family wines with a short informal presentation by master sommelier Michael Jordan. Participants will take home a goodie bag with a bottle of Silver Palm Chardonnay 2014, one of the wines featured at the event together with Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, Cambria Benchbreak Pinot Noir 2013 and Fortress Cabernet Sauvignon 2012.

WHERE: 44 Club Street MRT: Chinatown/Telok Ayer WHEN: Wed, 6.30 - 8pm PRICE: $60 nett a person; 20 per cent discount on Jackson Family wines TEL: 6222-2005 INFO: drinksandco.asia