Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Afternoon Tea At Axis Bar And Lounge

Speciality pastry chef Desmond Lee, a member of the Singapore team at last month's World Pastry Cup in Lyon, France, is showcasing his creations at Axis Bar And Lounge this month. He infuses tea flavours to put together items, such as the rose saint honore, Mandarin Oriental tea gateaux, Earl Grey manjari sable, jasmine lemon plantation and oolong pear tart.

WHERE: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Feb 28; 3 - 5pm daily, 12.30 - 2.30pm (additional seating on weekends & public holidays) PRICE: $42++ a person ($80++ for two) TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

New Semi-buffet Sunday Brunch at Raffles Grill

Raffles Grill has unveiled a new semi-buffet Sunday Champagne Brunch, serving fresh seafood, live carvings, charcuterie and desserts, along with a choice of its recommended entree options.

WHERE: Grand Lobby, Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sundays, noon - 3pm PRICE: $198++ a person (includes Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve); $218++ (includes Billecart-Salmon Rose) TEL: 6412-1816 INFO: E-mail dining.singapore@raffles.com

VALENTINE'S DAY

Valentine's Nest Buffet At Conrad Centennial

Nestle with your loved one at the Conrad Centennial Singapore's Lobby Lounge for the Valentine's Nest buffet. The spread includes crustacean salad with slipper lobster and prawns, freshly shucked Canadian oysters, sliced San Daniele ham, handmade bream ravioli, as well as herbs-crusted whole beef rump with Cognac-blue cheese sauce. French oysters with cocoa foam, nibs and granny smith brunoise, as well as Tigreen tomato gazpacho with creme fraiche, chia seeds and pomegranate seeds will also be served table-side. Red velvet cake, mini wasabi raspberry bavaroise and macaroons are among the dessert choices.

WHERE: Lobby Lounge, Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Tue, 6 - 9pm PRICE: $88++ a couple ($48++ a person), includes a glass of Bellini a person TEL: 6432-7483 INFO: www.connoisseur.sg

Park Hotel Alexandra's Staycation

Park Hotel Alexandra is offering a romantic staycation package for couples. The deluxe room includes late checkout (2pm), complimentary Wi-Fi, breakfast and dinner at The Carvery. Rose petals will be scattered across the bed upon the guests' arrival. Couples will also be served a complimentary dessert of Valrhona Chocolate Soup with Cocoa Sorbet and Grand Marnier.

WHERE: Park Hotel Alexandra, 323 Alexandra Road MRT: Redhill WHEN: Today - Tue PRICE: From $288++ a night for a deluxe room (includes buffet breakfast worth $50++ & dinner at The Carvery worth $128++ for two adults) TEL: 6828-8880 INFO: parkhotelgroup.com/alexandra

Hotel Jen Tanglin's Dining Choices

Indulge in fresh seafood and barbecued meat (J65) or a four-course Valentine's Dinner (Ah Hoi's Kitchen) at Hotel Jen Tanglin.

Ah Hoi's Valentine's Dinner comprises oysters and fruity crispy squid; seafood soup served in young coconut; champagne pork ribs, lobster claw yee fu noodles, Chinese spice spring chicken; and Ah Hoi's classic ice kacang.

WHERE: 1A Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: J65: Tue (6 - 10pm), $78++ a person; Ah Hoi's: Mon - Feb 19 (6.30 - 10pm), $99++ a person TEL/INFO: J65: 6831-4374, e-mail j65@hoteljen.com; Ah Hoi's: 6831-4373, e-mail ahhoiskitchen.hjts@hoteljen.com

Ocean Platters, Maine Lobster, Wagyu Ribeye At Morton's

The four-course menu at Morton's of Chicago Singapore starts with a chilled or baked Morton's prime ocean platter, with items such as lobster, jumbo shrimp cocktail, oysters, Alaskan king crab legs and scallops wrapped in bacon. Next comes lobster bisque or Morton's chopped house salad. Entree choices include a 16oz centre-cut prime ribeye, a 14oz signature cut New York Strip and salmon a la nage topped with salmon caviar. Couples can opt for a fresh whole Maine lobster (add $20++) or a 10oz American wagyu ribeye steak (add $15++). The dessert trio comprises a mini New York cheesecake, chocolate mousse cup and fresh seasonal berries.

WHERE: Level 4 Mandarin Oriental Hotel Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Tue, 5.30 - 11pm PRICE: $198++ a person TEL: 6339-3740 INFO: www.mortons.com

Jazz It Up At Montreux Jazz Cafe

Food, music and love come together on Valentine's Day at Montreux Jazz Cafe. Apart from a live performance by Louis Soliano and Friends, there is also the five-course degustation menu that includes starters such as roasted prawn bisque and mains, such as the grilled Chilean sea bass and the braised kobe oxtail roulade.

WHERE: 01-02 Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tue, 8 - 10.30pm PRICE: $180++ a couple, includes two glasses of Moet Chandon TEL: 6733-0091 INFO: E-mail reservations.sg@montreuxjazzcafe.com

Chef Sasaki's San Valentino Menu At Forlino

Enjoy chef Sasaki's five-course San Valentino Menu at Forlino, with a panoramic view of Marina Bay. After a welcome drink of Spumante Rose for her and Italian artisanal beer for him, the meal starts with homemade omi wagyu A5 bresaola, followed by pan roasted scampi, raviolone al tartufo nero and the main course of slow braised wagyu akagi wagyu A4 shank. Dessert includes an assortment of mignardises.

WHERE: 02-06 One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sun - Tue, 6.30 - 11pm PRICE: $138++ a person TEL: 6690-7564 INFO: E-mail reservations@forlino.com

Guest Italian Chef At The Lighthouse Restaurant

Chef Andrea Ribaldone from one- Michelin-starred I Due Buoi in Alessandria, Italy, sets the stage for a romantic dining experience at The Fullerton Hotel's The Lighthouse Restaurant & Rooftop Bar. His five-course menu features slow-cooked veal and tuna sauce, and a velvety carnaroli risotto with vermouth reduction. Highlights of his a la carte menu (from $28++; available till Feb 18) include Piedmontese specialities of housemade tagliolini, thistle oil and sea urchin.

WHERE: The Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tue, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $158++ a person ($600++ a couple, includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Rose) TEL: 6877-8140 INFO: fullertonhotels.com

Buffet Dinner At Pan Pacific's Edge

The buffet spread at Pan Pacific Singapore's Edge is presented across seven live food theatres. Gourmet highlights include Alaskan king crab, freshly shucked oysters, roasted wagyu rump, salt crusted whole sea bass with champagne caviar sauce. The dessert food theatre serves rose-themed sweet treats.

WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Tue, 6.30pm - 10.30pm PRICE: $128++ a person; $148++, includes a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne & free-flow wine; $64++ for a child (aged six - 11) TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

1-for-1 For Couples at Small Potatoes

Small Potatoes Ice Creamery, known for its Kumamoto Purple Potato and Himalayan Sea-Salt soft-serve ice creams, is offering couples a "buy one, get one free" ice cream promotion on Valentine's Day. The offer will also be available on White Day (March 14), when men in East Asia are expected to reciprocate for chocolate hearts they received on Valentine's Day.

WHERE (MRT): B1-131 Novena Square 2, 10 Sinaran Drive (Novena); B3-48 313 @ Somerset, 313 Orchard Road (Somerset) WHEN: Tue, March 14 INFO: E-mail faye@lifewateressence.com

Romance At The Summerhouse Dining Room

The Summerhouse Dining Room's Valentine's Day set menus are specially curated by chef Florian Ridder, using produce from farms on both sides of the Causeway, as well as catches from a Singapore kelong. The six-course menu includes two glasses of Veuve Clicquot champagne, while the 10-course version includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne and a bouquet by Poppy Floral Studio.

WHERE: 3 Park Lane, off Seletar Aerospace Drive MRT: Sengkang/ Punggol WHEN: Tomorrow and Tue, from 6pm PRICE: Six-course set: $300++ for two people; 10-course: $600++ for each couple TEL: 6262-1063 INFO: E-mail enquiry@thesummerhouse.sg

Have A Tira-Miss-U At Nex

Nex has a slew of Valentine's promotions. Swensen's has a cake called Tira-Miss-U, a tiramisu ice-cream cake ($19.80, available till Feb 28) that is decorated with sweets and berries. You can also get a Red Velvet cupcake (from $3.30, till Tuesday) with a big, red heart cookie at Twelve Cupcakes or a Share A Couple Fondue at Andersen's of Denmark Ice Cream. Party World KTV is offering a three-hour karaoke session ($88 for two people, includes snacks and a bottle of wine) on Valentine's Day. On that day, shoppers can also redeem a box of Royce Nama Chocolate (worth $15) by spending $80 at participating fashion and accessories outlets.

WHERE: 23 Serangoon Central MRT: Serangoon TEL: 6416-6366 INFO: E-mail askus@nex.com.sg

Celebration Of Love At Tamarind Hill

Tamarind Hill's Valentine's Day meal comprises 10 modern Thai creations. Executive chef Wanthana Nikosaen's rendition of classic Valentine's favourites features five main courses for sharing, including grilled tenderloin with sweet basil sauce, grilled scallops with pomegranate sauce and foie gras fried rice.

WHERE: 30 Labrador Villa Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Mon & Tue PRICE: $288 nett for a couple, includes two glasses of welcome cocktails TEL: 6278-6364 INFO: E-mail singapore@tamarindrestaurants.com

Unlisted Collections' Offerings

Unlisted Collections' three F&B concepts - Esquina, Pollen and Salted & Hung - have special celebratory menus with a selection of new creations and signatures. Esquina's five-course Valentine's Day Menu is priced at $98++ a person and includes a glass of cava and a takeaway gift of housemade whisky cream and chocolate bonbons. At Pollen, the six-course menu is $158++ a person (includes a flute of rose champagne), while Salted & Hung's six-course sharing menu is $120++ a person.

WHERE (MRT): Esquina: 16 Jiak Chuan Road (Outram Park/Chinatown); Pollen: 01-09, 18 Marina Gardens Drive (Bayfront); Salted & Hung: 12 Purvis Street (City Hall) WHEN: Esquina: Tue, 6 - 10.30pm; Pollen: Tomorrow - Tue, 6 - 10pm Salted & Hung: Tomorrow, Mon & Tue, 5 - 10.30pm PRICE: $98++ - $120++ a person TEL/INFO: Esquina: 6222-1616, e-mail info@esquina.com.sg; Pollen: 6604-9988, e-mail info@pollen.com.sg; Salted & Hung: 6358-3130, e-mail info@saltedandhung.com.sg