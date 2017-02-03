Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Surf 'N Turf At Plaza Brasserie

Executive chef Ken Ang and his team at Plaza Brasserie, Parkroyal on Beach Road, will be presenting Surf 'N Turf dishes including Duroc Spanish pork collar, wagyu MBS3-4 d-rump, wok-fried barbecue pork ribs and steamed lobster in hua tiao sauce.

WHERE: Level 1 Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Feb 18 - March 26 (except Mon - Tue), 6 - 10pm PRICE: $68++ an adult, $41++ a child; add $18++ for free-flow house wine, beer & soft drinks TEL: 6505-5710 INFO: E-mail dining.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com

Sunday Roast At Pyxiemoss

Every second Sunday of the month, Pyxiemoss will be presenting owner and head chef Tim Ross-Watson's Sunday roast. The rotating menu will feature dishes such as beetroot gazpacho with paneer ($12++); in-house dry-aged slow-roasted beef ($30++); roasted pork belly and crispy crackling paired with confit apple sauce ($30++); tandoor roasted cauliflower paired with hollandaise ($25++); and a classic Eton Mess ($13++) for dessert.

WHERE: 43 North Canal Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Feb 12, March 12, April 9, May 14; noon - 3pm PRICE: Selected items $12++ - $30++ TEL: 6532-2171 INFO: E-mail reservations@pyxiemoss.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Reunion Celebrations At Ah Hoi's Kitchen

Feast on the auspicious Wealthy and Harmony festive set menus (both $388++ for six people) or the Prosperity ($688++ for 10 people) and Longevity ($888++ for 10 people) versions at Ah Hoi's Kitchen in Hotel Jen Tanglin. Dishes include smoked salmon or abalone yusheng with crispy fish skin; honey chicken; golden fried rice; and double-boiled abalone soup with mushrooms, fish maw and dried scallops.

WHERE: 1A Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Feb 11, noon - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: $388++ - $888++ TEL: 6831-4373 INFO: E-mail ahhoiskitchen@hoteljen.com

VALENTINE'S DAY

Cheek-To-Cheek At Cheek By Jowl

Cheek by Jowl's Valentine's Day Menu is a five-course meal with dishes such as pickled kingfish paired with creamy charred avocado and sherry dressing; barramundi with charred lettuce, white onions and prawn; roasted lamb saddle with burnt eggplant, roasted salsify and a mixture of puffed bulgar wheat, quinoa and barley. For dessert, there is coconut sorbet with fermented cherries and coconut ash mousse, garnished with a Szechuan and black pepper crumble, as well as a selection of petit fours.

WHERE: 21 Boon Tat Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Feb 14, 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: $98++ a person TEL: 6221-1911 INFO: E-mail info@cheekbyjowl.com.sg

Dining Choices At Mandarin Oriental

Indulge in a special Italian dinner by the pool at Dolce Vita, featuring Zuppa, smoked lobster soup; and Brasato, slow-braised Australian beef cheek; among other items. Enjoy a dinner buffet with barbecue delights in an alfresco garden setting at Melt Cafe. Or tuck into Cantonese cuisine - highlights include sauteed lobster with mushrooms in truffle oil sauce - at Cherry Garden.

WHERE: Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Feb 14 PRICE: Dolce Vita (6.30 - 10.30pm): $158++ - $188++ a person; Melt Cafe (6.30 - 9.30pm): $108++ a person ($148++, includes free-flow champagne, wine, beer & cocktails); Cherry Garden (6.30 - 10.30pm): $296++ (seven-course set for two) TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

Say Ti Amo At Zafferano

The evening at Zafferano commences with a selection of canapes at the Terrace Lounge. In the main dining room, guests are served antipasti of Sicilian red prawns and buffalo ricotta perfumed with lemon zest, followed by Hokkaido scallop tartare with Russian caviar, pomegranate jelly and gold flakes. Housemade fettuccine with duck breast ragu comes before the mains, which is a choice of Norwegian trout or sous-vide US prime beef tenderloin. The highlight is the dessert bar, featuring a chocolate fountain, macarons and many traditional Italian desserts.

WHERE: Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 14, 5.30 - 11.45pm PRICE: $218++ ($198++ for first 20 seats) a person (add $48++ for wine-pairing) TEL: 6509-1488 INFO: E-mail info@zafferano.sg

Couple's Combo At Morganfield's

Find your perfect match at Morganfield's with the Couple's Combo. Mix and match a half slab of signature Sticky Bones in any flavour (Hickory BBQ, Smoked Peppercorn, Garlic BBQ, Spicy Asian BBQ or limited time-only Honey Rum) with a protein of your choice (Blackened Salmon, Tequila Spiked Chicken or Herb Roasted Chicken) and three Southern-style sides.

WHERE (MRT): 01-645 Tower 4, Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard (Promenade); 02-23 The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green (Buona Vista); 01-51A VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront) WHEN: Till March 5, 11am - 11pm daily PRICE: $49.90++ (add $10++ to upgrade to chargrilled 250g ribeye steak) TEL: 6736-1136 (Suntec), 6694-3635 (Star Vista), 6225-0501 (VivoCity) INFO: morganfields.com.sg

Aphrodisiac Delicacies At La Ventana

La Ventana's Valentine's Day Dinner is a seven-course menu that includes turron foie gras, lobster paella, tuna tartareand Salmorejo, a traditional tomato soup from southern Spain, as well as a surprise Valentine's Day dessert.

WHERE: 16A Dempsey Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Feb 14, from 7pm PRICE: $128++ a person (minimum two), add $58++ for wine-pairing TEL: 6479-0100 INFO: E-mail reservation.laventana@gmail.com

Anti-Valentine's Day Party At Lucha Loco

Lucha Loco is organising its annual signature Hearts Go Loco, an anti-Valentine's Day party for single adults. This year's fifth edition promises to be a night of fun with games encouraging guest interaction, music and a loco fiesta waiting to unfold. Activities include a kissing booth, pinata bashing with an ex-partner's photo, a sexiest senorita and senor (Spanish for woman and man) contest and Love Letters, where guests can have their Polaroid photos taken, write messages on them and pin them on the wall or slip them into someone's pocket.

WHERE: 15 Duxton Hill MRT: Tanjong Pagar/Outram Park WHEN: Feb 14, from 8pm PRICE: Payment by coupons ($10 & $15) for beverages & tacos from the Taco Stand TEL: 6226-3938 INFO: E-mail info@luchaloco.com

Soulmate Candlelight Dinner Hotel Re! @ Pearl's Hill

Executive chef William Ang has created a Soulmate Candlelight Dinner with two main courses: oven-roasted barramundi and rack of lamb. Other items on the menu are scallop mushroom duxcelle with mozzarella; flambe salmon trout with lemongrass soyu vinaigrette; chicken provencale with vineyard cherry tomato basil; and lobster bisque and baby abalone infused with saffron soup. Dessert is rosa palova with lychee cream, cempedak creme brulee and a trio of berries.

WHERE: 175A Chin Swee Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Feb 11, 7 - 9pm PRICE: $168 nett for two, includes free-flow house red wine or Moscato TEL: 6827-8288 (or SMS 9111-7137) INFO: E-mail remember@hotelre.com.sg

Foie Gras And Rose Petals At Caffe B

The risotto prosecco in Caffe B's five-course Valentine's Day set menu is topped off with pan-seared foie gras and embellished with rose petals. The salmon tartare with avocado and mango is drizzled with a tangy mix of extra virgin olive oil and lime and served with black sea salt. The pan-seared tuna is coated with pistachios, breadcrumbs and aromatic Italian spices, while the seared wagyu beef striploin is served alongside butternut squash gratin, wild mushroom fricassee, green pea puree and mirin-infused veal jus.

WHERE: B1-15/01-83 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Feb 14, noon - 3pm, 6 - 10pm PRICE: $250++ ($200++ from Tue - Feb 10) a couple, includes wine-pairing TEL: 6887-3311 INFO: E-mail contact@caffeb.com.sg

World Vision's Mission

Humanitarian group World Vision is organising a Valentine's Day event with food, wine and entertainment. Food such as sauteed spaghetti with laksa paste, stuffed chicken rice balls and French pastries will be served and each guest will receive a box with three vials of wine, one of which is the 2008 Sommet Salue Bordeaux red, accompanied with tasting notes.

WHERE: Beast & Butterflies, M Social Singapore, 90 Robertson Quay MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Feb 14, 7.30pm PRICE: $100 a person (register at bit.ly/visionfeb14) TEL: 6922-0119 INFO: E-mail faith.chua@worldvision.org.sg

Valentine Vendetta For Singles

At Valentine Vendetta, a singles' party in its sixth year, guests can win up to $10,000 worth of prizes. There will be ice-breaking activities, including games targeted at singles, such as The Best Proposal.

WHERE: Skyline, Level 45 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 14, from 6pm PRICE: $35 (book online at valentinevendetta2017.eventbrite. sg) or $45 (at the door), includes two drinks INFO: www.vday.sg

Hidden Door Concepts' Offerings For Couples, Singles Or Friends

From five-course menus to pizzas and party platters, Hidden Door Concepts has it covered for couples, singles or friends. Sear Steakhouse is serving a five-course set menu ($85++ a person), Angie's Oyster Bar has a Couple Valentine's Day Platter ($65++ a person) and Empire is offering an XOXO Truffle Platter ($75++ for two, with Karat Sparkling 24 at $26++). Other options include Kitchenette's Triple Waffle Stack Brunch ($30+ for sharing), Lower East Side Taqueria's Los Amigos Platter ($66+ for sharing) and Nickeldime Drafthouse's A Piz-za My Heart ($18++).

WHERE (MRT): Sear, Angie's Oyster Bar, Empire: Level 45 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place (Raffles Place); Nickeldime: 01-06 Novena Gardens, 273 Thomson Road (Novena); Kitchenette: 01-11, 1 Goldhill Plaza (Novena); Lower East Side Taqueria: 19 East Coast Road (Dakota) WHEN: Feb 11 - 14 PRICE: $18++ - $85++ TEL/INFO: 6221-9555, hello@ 50rp.com.sg (Sear, Angie's); 9336-1443, empire@hiddendoor. com.sg (Empire); enquiries@hiddendoor.com.sg