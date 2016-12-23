Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Jumbo Seafood Business Lunch Menu

Jumbo Seafood has launched its Executive Set Menu at three outlets. Its chilli crab is served shelled in a choice of two five-course set menus that change weekly. The premium menu starts with the Jumbo Trio Appetiser, crab meat tossed with mango dressing served in a bamboo charcoal cone, shelled cereal prawns and mocha pork rib (items change weekly). After the lobster in half-shell, with a choice of noodles, comes the shelled chilli crab and mantou. Diners can opt for the shelled black pepper crab claw, paired with kangkong tempura. Dessert choices (two, each served in a shot glass) are purple sweet potato puree, black sesame pudding and classic mango pudding.

WHERE (MRT)/TEL: 01-01 Riverside Point, 30 Merchant Road (Clarke Quay)/6532-3435; B1-48 The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road (Clarke Quay)/6534-3435; Block 11 Dempsey Road, 01-16 (Botanic Gardens)/6479-3435 WHEN: Weekdays (except public holidays & festive periods): Noon - 3pm PRICE: $48++ ($58++ from tomorrow); premium menu: $68++ ($78++ from tomorrow); minimum order of two sets INFO: jumboseafood.com.sg

Italian Gastro Bar Along Boat Quay

The Vespetta Italian Gastro Bar serves Italian aperitifs, wines, beers, liquors and classic Italian stuzzichini, which are bar bites for sharing, with items such as crispy fried mozzarella balls ($8++ for eight pieces), calamari fritti ($15++) and Italian parma ham with buffalo mozzarella ($25++). Mains include roasted boneless chicken leg ($19++), Roman-style slow-cooked crispy pork belly ($21++) and roasted beef sirloin ($25++). A dessert highlight is the Vespetta tiramisu ($10++). Also available are pasta and pizza by chef Francesco.

WHERE: 40 Boat Quay MRT: Clarke Quay/Raffles Place WHEN: Noon - 1am (weekdays); 4pm - 1am (Sat); happy hour till 8pm PRICE: Pizza: $16++ - $19++; mains: $19++ - $25++; bar bites: $17++ - $25++; set lunch: $16++ a person; aperitivo promotion: $14++ (cocktail & complimentary stuzzichini); happy-hour drinks: signature Italian cocktail Negroni & Spritz: $11++; wine: $38++ - $500++ TEL: 6532-2374 INFO: E-mail vespettagastrobar@gmail.com

CHRISTMAS / NEW YEAR

Lewin Terrace Noel Menu

Lewin Terrace's Noel menu featuring Japanese-French cuisine is by its executive chef Keisuke Matsumoto. The six courses comprise dishes such as abalone, buri and caviar in golden dashi; lobster, vermouth and sea urchin; and roast beef with garlic potatoes. For dessert, there is caramel creme brulee and Christmas cake. Champagne is included.

WHERE: 21 Lewin Terrace (via 23B Coleman Street) MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 6 - 11pm PRICE: $218++ a person TEL: 6333-9905 INFO: E-mail info@lewinterrace.com.sg

Blend It Up Italian Fusion Dining Festive Dishes

Blend lt Up, an Italian fusion casual dining restaurant helmed by chef Peter Neo, has a new menu for the festive season. Dishes include pumpkin truffle mushroom soup ($11+), stuffed chicken breast with ham ($22+), baked red snapper with lobster sauce ($24+), matcha lava cake ($14+) and braised lamb shank ($42+). Order a German-style whole suckling pig ($250+, about 4kg) or meat cuts such as roasted lamb leg ($130+, 3kg), roasted sirloin beef ($68+, 1kg) and honey-baked ham ($58+, 2kg) for dine-in or takeaway.

WHERE: Quemoy Building, 325 Upper Paya Lebar Road MRT: Bartley WHEN: Till Jan 2; lunch: 11.30am - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: Selected dishes: $11+ - $42+; meat cuts (order three days in advance): $58+ - $250+ TEL: 6281-2688 INFO: blenditup.sg

Westin Singapore Festive Menus

Festivities at The Westin Singapore's Seasonal Tastes start with a Christmas Eve lunch buffet comprising items such as golden roasted turkey wrapped in smoked bacon, slow-roasted striploin with black pepper crust and a chocolate, whisky and chestnut yule log. For dinner on Christmas Eve, the buffet features festive roasts and fresh seafood such as oyster, lobster and scallop. For the New Year's Eve dinner, feast on dishes such as slow-roasted prime rib, marmite-baked oysters, oyster Rockefeller and prawn thermidor. For takeaway, choices include apple-glazed turkey, housemade sausages and pineapple-glazed ham, as well as ee-fu noodles braised with roast turkey and Canton wok-fried claypot rice with smoked country ham.

WHERE: The Westin Singapore, Asia Square Tower 2, 12 Marina View MRT: Downtown WHEN/PRICE: Lunch tomorrow: $58++ a person; dinner tomorrow/Sun lunch & dinner: $88++ - $158++; Mon lunch & dinner: $88++; Dec 31 dinner: $108++ - $178++; Jan 1 lunch: $88++ - $158++; log cakes: $45++ -$60++ TEL: 6922-6888 INFO: E-mail restaurant.reservation@westin.com

Enchanted Black Forest Festive Buffet At The Carvery

The Black Forest-inspired festive buffet at The Carvery has rotational dishes and highlights such as US black angus beef prime rib (weekends only), Crown Roast of Pork, spit-roasted chicken with tarragon, roast turkey, buttered brussels sprouts and carrots, gourmet sausages, forest mushroom flatbread, Kartoffelpuffer (German potato pancakes), baked apples with walnut stuffing and a Black Forest trifle.

WHERE: Level 7 Park Hotel Alexandra, 323 Alexandra Road MRT: Redhill/ Queenstown WHEN: Till Jan 1; lunch: noon - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 10pm PRICE: Lunch: $45++ (weekdays), $48++ (weekends); dinner: $58++ (Sun - Thu), $68++ (Fri & Sat); takeaway split-roasted chicken with tarragon: $38+ ($68+ with a bottle of wine) TEL: 6828-8880 INFO: parkhotelgroup.com/alexandra

Brussels Sprouts' All-You-Can-Eat-And-Drink Menus

Brussels Sprouts' all-you-can-eat Christmas Eve Dinner Menu features small eats, big eats, mixed mussels and clams and sweet eats. The Christmas Day Menu has all-you-can-eat small eats and a choice of your favourite big eat and sweet eat. End the year with the all-you-can-eat-and-drink New Year's Eve Dinner Menu, plus free-flow champagne, beer and wine.

WHERE: 01-12 The Pier @ Robertson, 80 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN/PRICE: Tomorrow (7 - 9.30pm): $98++ a person ($68++ all-you-can-drink package); Sun, noon - 2.30pm & 7 - 9.30pm: $88+ all-day Christmas brunch; tomorrow & Dec 25: $68++ all-you-can-drink package; Dec 31 (9.30pm - midnight): $198++ all-you-can-eat-&-drink (children up to nine years old eat free with every two paying adults) TEL: 6887-4344 INFO: brusselssprouts.com.sg

Quentin's Festive Sets

Eurasian restaurant Quentin's has three festive set menus, each ideal for 10 people and comes with mulligatawny soup and two pitchers of Sprite and iced lemon tea. Menu A ($312.40) consists of dishes such as meaty cutlet, chicken devil curry, prawn bostador, chuan chuan and pot roast beef. Menu B ($283.40) comprises items such as fried bedevilled wings, pork sambal and baked sea bass, while Menu C ($260.40) has crispy pork luncheon, keluak curry, prawn chilli garam and beef steak.

WHERE: Level 1 Eurasian Community House, 139 Ceylon Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Till Jan 1; lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm; dinner: 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: Festive set: $38++ a person; set menus for 10 people: $260.40 - $312.40 TEL: 6348-0327 INFO: E-mail ask@quentins.com.sg

COUNTDOWN TO 2017

Artemis' New Year's Eve Menu

Artemis' New Year's Eve Menu choices for starters include chargrilled Spanish octopus, Alaskan king crab salad, wild seabass sashimi (add $15++) and lobster tagliolini (add $20++). Mains include slow-roasted Iberico pork, rougie duck breast, Australian bone-in wagyu striploin (add $65++) and venison loin (add $15++).

WHERE: Level 40, 138 Market Street MRT: Raffles Place WHEN/PRICE: Dec 31: early seating from 5.30pm ($148++ a person); later seating from 8pm ($198++, includes a glass of champagne); diners may stay till 1am TEL: 6635-8677 INFO: artemisgrill.com.sg

Jazzy New Year At Montreux Jazz Cafe

Count down to a jazzy New Year at Montreux Jazz Cafe, with an evening of Swiss food and live music. The five-course menu by executive chef Derek Ang will feature dishes such as ox heart tomato and goat cheese tart and a main-course choice of roasted shoyu marinated cod or Australian beef roulade. Dessert includes Frasier Fromage Blanc and diners will get a complimentary bottle of house red or white wine.

WHERE: Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Dec 31 & Jan 1; 6 - 8pm ($138++ a person), 8.30pm - midnight ($148++ a person ) TEL: 6733-0091 INFO: E-mail singapore@montreuxjazzcafe.com

Usher In The New Year With Omakase Menu At Adrift

Chef David Myers has curated an eight-course omakase menu to usher in the New Year in style. The menu will feature dishes such as uni with caviar and dashi, Kagoshima beef carpaccio with pickled myoga and fresh wasabi and sauteed abalone with wild mushrooms and brown butter dumplings.

WHERE: Hotel Lobby, Tower 2 Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Dec 31 PRICE: $208++ a person TEL: 6688-5657 INFO: E-mail adrift.reservations@marinabaysands.com

Bianco - Countdown In The Sky

The second edition of Bianco returns to a new venue, Skyline, with a clear view of the fireworks. Dress up in white and experience this New Year's Eve party with live DJ sets. WHERE: Level 45 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 31, from 8pm (dress code: white) PRICE: Cover charge includes two standard drinks & two housepours): $88 (7 - 9pm); $108 (from 9pm); table minimum: $1,500 TEL: 9821-9743 INFO: facebook.com/skylinesg

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Blue Lotus Yusheng And Chinese New Year Sets

The Shi Quan Shi Mei Yu Sheng at Blue Lotus, for dine-in and takeaway, comprises 10 herbs and vegetables, two aromatic spices, three types of nuts, tea-smoked salmon, salmon skin and silver bait. It is dressed in spring-onion-infused olive oil and wild honey yuzu dressing. Chinese New Year communal-style set menus start with the signature tea-smoked Norwegian salmon yusheng, followed by chef-owner Ricky Ng's dishes such as smoked pumpkin crab meat soup, braised marble goby with roast pork in claypot, truffle wonton lobster bisque, steamed XL Ireland oysters with garlic and shallots, double- boiled superior consomme with abalone and dried scallops, Blue Lotus chilli pomelo crab claw, pan-seared barramundi with black truffle sauce and slow-roasted beef rib with daikon.

WHERE: 01-13 Quayside Isle, 31 Ocean Way MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Jan 16 - Feb 11; dinner: 6 - 10pm daily; lunch: 11.30am - 3pm (weekends & public holidays); Jan 28 & 29: Open for lunch to at least 20 people for Prosperity menu or a minimum bill of $2,500 PRICE: Yusheng: $68++ - $88++; set menus: $68++ - $108++ a person; Iberico suckling pig (order three days in advance): $238++ (additional orders: $198++ each), complimentary for 20 or more people on Prosperity menu at $88++ a person TEL: 6339-0880 INFO: www.bluelotus.com.sg

Gu Ma Jia's Peace And Prosperity Sets

Gu Ma Jia's two Chinese New Year set menus include yusheng. Highlights of the Peace menu are Steamed Fish Red Grouper; braised duck and sea cucumber; broccoli with macadamia nuts and fresh scallop; stir-fried prawns with superior sauce; steamed lotus-leaf rice and Longan Wolfberries Sea Bird Nest. The Prosperity Set has dishes such as a cold platter; stir-fried broccoli with Chinese mushrooms and abalone; ginseng fortune chicken; steamed prawns with Gu Ma's housemade sauce; Steamed Fish Red Grouper, seafood fried noodles; and yam paste with gingko nuts. A la carte items are also available.

WHERE: 45 Tai Thong Crescent MRT: Potong Pasir WHEN: Jan 27, four sessions: noon - 2pm, 2.15 - 4.15pm, 6 - 7.45pm & 8- 9.45pm; catering from Jan 15 - Feb 11; delivery times: noon - 2pm & 4 - 6pm PRICE: Peace set menu: $599+; Prosperity set menu: $768+; delivery charges: $30 for each trip/location TEL: 6285-2023 INFO: E-mail sales@gumajia.com.sg