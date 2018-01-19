Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Pacific Marketplace's Cake Of The Month

The pastry team at Pan Pacific Singapore has curated 12 new cake flavours for the year, with a new one every month at the patisserie counter of Pacific Marketplace. This month's special is the classic tiramisu, which is ladyfinger sponge soaked in coffee liquor and layered with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder.

WHERE: Level 1 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Jan 31 PRICE: $55+ a 1kg cakeTEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com or go to pacificmarketplace.sg

Flaming Hokkaido Beef Bowl At The Butcher's Kitchen

The Butcher's Kitchen has launched its Flaming Hokkaido Beef Bowl (usual price $23.90) at half-price. The dish showcases thinly sliced, tender beef from Hokkaido, topped with The Butcher's Signature sauce and parsley, then doused with a flaming cognac concoction. Non-beef options are the Pork Bowl ($12.90) and Salmon Bowl ($13.90).

WHERE: 02-472 Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Feb 14, 11am - 3pm & 5 - 9pm (weekdays); 11am - 9pm (weekends) INFO: facebook.com/thebutcherskitchensg

Dragon Bowl Aperia Goes Back To Classics

Dragon Bowlis bringing back its old signature dishes for a limited time at its Aperia Mall outlet. The marquee dish is the song fish head with special housemade sauce ($19.80++). Other items include baked marble goby with garlic and roast pork ($48.80++) and braised claypot eggplant with yuxiang sauce ($14.80++).

WHERE: 02-09 Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Avenue MRT: Lavender/Bendemeer WHEN: Till Jan 31, 11am - 9.30pm PRICE: $14.80++ - $48.80++ TEL: 6702-1588 INFO: dragonbowl.com.sg

VALENTINE'S DAY

Road To Love At Le Binchotan

Start the journey with Crack Me Up (sakura ebi), something Uni-Que (uni, corn and caviar), Oyster & Pearls and Time Foie Love (foie gras). Steak To Me (wagyu) or Strings Of Love (cappellini, ebi and kombu) comes next and sweeten it all with Apple Of My Eye (matcha, white chocolate, vanilla and raspberry).

WHERE: 01-04, 115 Amoy Street (enter via Gemmill Lane) MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Feb 9 - 14, 6pm PRICE: $168++ a couple, includes Sma Sma sparkling sake TEL: 6224-1045 INFO: E-mail reservations@lebinchotan.sg

Sky Dining At Il Cielo

Enjoy a dinner with seasonal Italian and Japanese ingredients. The six-course meal, which includes a glass of champagne, features kinmedai (golden-eye snapper) carpaccio (above) with seaweed tuile, Madeira wine dressing, pink grapefruit snow, and braised Hokkaido snow beef A5 neck with tardivo radicchio and white polenta puree.

WHERE: Level 24 Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Feb 10, 12 & 13: $138++ a person; Feb 14: $158++; 15 per cent off for bookings by Feb 7 via Chope TEL: 6730-3395 INFO: E-mail ilCielo@hilton.com

Dessert For Your Beloved At The Song Of India

Customise your own dessert and serve it to your beloved at the five-course dinner. Dishes include tiger prawn saffroni and slow-cooked chicken roulade.

WHERE: 33 Scotts Road MRT: Newton WHEN/PRICE: Dessert-making session (Feb 13): $78++; dinner (Feb 13 - 15): $88++ a person (5.45 - 7.45pm) & $98++ (8.30 - 10.30pm) TEL: 6836-0055 INFO: E-mail namaste@songofindia.com.sg

Valentine's Chocolate At Lewin Terrace

Entrees include sea bass paired with lobster bisque and roast duck with porcini confit for the four-course lunch. The seven-course dinner starts with a glass of bubbly, followed by an amuse bouche, sea urchin mousse with angel prawn, scallop soup and steamed fish mousse. The secret dessert is inspired by a Roman tale that celebrates love.

WHERE: 21 Lewin Terrace (via 23B Coleman Street) MRT: City Hall WHEN/PRICE: Feb 14 lunch (noon - 3pm): $88+ a person, dinner (6.30 - 11pm): $388 a couple (includes a flute of champagne each) TEL: 6333-9905 INFO: E-mail reserve@ lewinterrace.com.sg

On Cloud Nine At Artemis

The Mediterranean-inspired rooftop restaurant with breathtaking views of Marina Bay is offering a four-course menu for couples. Salad, sashimi (add $18++), oysters or caviar ($40++) are among the starter choices, followed by char-grilled Spanish octopus, scallops or Alaskan king crab. Mains include black cod ($10++) and grilled lobster ($24++). Strawberry shortcake (above) is a dessert option.

WHERE: Level 40 Capita Green, 138 Market Street MRT: Telok Ayer/ Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 14, from 11.30am PRICE: $148++ a person TEL: 6635-8677 INFO: E-mail enquiries@artemisgrill.com.sg

Setting The Mood At Ash & Elm

After a flute of Taittinger Rose champagne and starters of Smoked salmon and avocado and beetroot risotto, executive sous chef Philippe Duc serves a roasted Boston lobster paired with Avruga caviar and saffron sauce and braised beef chuck in Saint Amour red wine. End the night with chocolat-poire, dark chocolate ganache with Packham pear poached in citrus juice, served with passionfruit mascarpone cremeux and pink grapefruit sorbet.

WHERE: InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Feb 14, 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: $98++ - $158++ TEL: 6825-1008 INFO: E-mail interContinental.dining@ihg.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR

New Items For Waterfall Lounge's Takeaways

The roasted suckling pig (4kg, $198+) and the poached cordyceps chicken (1.5kg, $48+) are newly added items in the Chinese New Year takeaway menu. Other itemsinclude the Furama Signature Danggui Roasted Duck (1.8kg, $58+), salmon yusheng ($58+ - $68+), traditional kueh lapis (1kg, $68+) and red date cupcakes (six for $18+).

WHERE: Lobby level, Furama RiverFront, 405 Havelock Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Till March 2 PRICE: $18+ - $198+ TEL: 6333-8898 (ext 538) INFO: E-mail waterfall.riverfront@furama.com

Carousel Festive Buffet

Usher in Chinese New Year with highlights such as housemade tomato soup with pineapple puree, lobster claw and dried scallop crisps, deep-fried chicken and roasted bell pepper with curry pineapple sauce rolled with coriander wrap, steamed grouper with seafood mousse and spicy sour plum sauce, scallop brown rice with pineapple and crabmeat wrapped in lotus leaves, wok-fried prawns with Chinese lemongrass glaze and deconstructed pineapple tart with tropicana sherbet.

WHERE: Lobby level, Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN (PRICE): Feb 15 lunch: noon - 2pm ($56++ an adult/$36++ a child), high tea: 3.30 - 5.30pm ($48++/ $32++), dinner: 6.30 - 9.30pm ($98++/$52++); Feb 16 & 17 lunch: noon - 2pm ($65++/$43++), high tea: 3.30 - 5.30pm ($48++/$32++), dinner: 6.30 - 9.30pm ($83++/$49++); dinner includes salmon yusheng TEL: 6589-7799 INFO: E-mail carousel@royalplaza.com.sg

Cookies And Cakes From Wave Cafe

Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Wave Cafe has a selection of Chinese New Year cakes, cookies, tarts and tidbits for takeaway. There are chiffon cakes and Orange Lapis Surabaya ($9.90+ each); almond, salted-egg and lemon-butter cookies and kueh bahalu ($15.90+ a tub); pineapple tarts ($14.90+ for 25 pieces, $28.90 for 50 pieces); and Jia Wei Crispy Fish Skin ($11.90+ a tub).

WHERE: Lobby Level, Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota/Eunos WHEN: Till March 4 PRICE: $9.90+ - $28.90+ TEL: 6340-5882 INFO: grandmercureroxy.com.sg

Lo Hei With A French Twist At 1919 Waterboat House

The culinary team at 1919 Waterboat House has updated the traditional yusheng dish. Its contemporary French-influenced version is loaded with classic ingredients such as white and green radish and fruit including melon and mandarin oranges drizzled in a kumquat dressing. The French twist comes in the form of sweet prawns and diners can choose to top the yusheng with seared wagyu beef.

WHERE: 03-01 The Waterboathouse, 3 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 9 - 23 (two days' advance order required PRICE: $68++ (for six - eight people) TEL: 6538-9038 INFO: E-mail hello@1919.com.sg

Buffet, Banquets, Reunions At One°15 Marina

Savour perennial festive delights at Latitude Bistro, host a banquet lunch or dinner at event venues with marina views, indulge in a feast at the award-winning Wok°15 Kitchen or select from takeaway specials.

WHERE: 01-01 Sentosa Cove, 11 Cove Drive MRT: HarbourFront WHEN/PRICE: Latitude Bistro buffet Feb 9 & 10, 15 - 17, 23 & 24 (6.30 - 10.30pm): $58++ an adult/$29++ a child; banquets Feb 9 - March 2: $688++ - $1,088++ (table of 10); Wok°15 reunion lunch/dinner Feb 2 - March 4: $288++ (for four) - $928++ (for 10) TEL/INFO: Latitude: 6305-6982/e-mail bistro@ one15marina.com; banquets: 6305-6990/catering@one15marina. com; Wok°15: 6305-6998/ wok15@one15marina.com

Fortune Festive Buffet At Azur

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport's Azur will be serving traditional dishes such as crispy roast duck, braised pork knuckle with baby pak choy, steamed emperor's herbal chicken with chestnuts and mushrooms and a Bountiful Treasures pen cai with tiger prawn. Toss to good fortune with yusheng and enjoy festive sweet treats at the dessert bar.

WHERE: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN/PRICE: Feb 1 - 14 & 17 - March 2; weekday lunch: $68++ an adult/$34++ a child, weekday dinner: $78++/$39++, weekend lunch: $78++/$39++, weekend dinner: $88++/$44++ TEL: 6823-5354 INFO: E-mail azur.cpca@ihg.com

BEER EVENT

Craft Beer Dinner At Garang Grill

The Drinking Partners, a craft beer and cider supplier, and Garang Grill (by New Ubin Seafood) have teamed up for this event. Find out what beers can be paired with Pork Rendang, Lemak Mussels, Lamb Pasta and Lime Leaf Chicken. See if a Danish Smoked Wheat Ale brewed with orange could go with Asian ingredients.

WHERE: 01-06 Apex at Henderson, 201 Henderson Road MRT: Redhill/ Tiong Bahru WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30pm PRICE: $68++ a person TEL: 9740-6870 INFO: E-mail makan@garanggrill.com