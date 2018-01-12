Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Morsels' Duck Kway Chap

A new addition to Morsels' weekly rotating noodle lunch bowls is the Duck Kway Chap. Owner-chef Petrina Loh's creative twist features duck braised in a blend of herbs such as dang gui, bai shao and bei qi, with marinated duck liver and gizzards in a warming, herbal duck soup. The dish also comes with tau kwa marinated in shiro miso and aka miso, braised tea leaf egg as well as a slightly spicy housemade celtuce (also known as stem or celery lettuce) kimchi.

WHERE: 01-04, 25 Dempsey Road MRT: Botanic Gardens/Holland Village WHEN: Tue - Sat: noon - 3pm PRICE: $26++ TEL: 6266-3822 INFO: E-mail reservations@morsels.com.sg

Two-Michelin-Star Chef In Art At Curate Series

Chef Emma Bengtsson, from two-Michelin-starred, modern Nordic restaurant Aquavit in New York City, kick-starts the first edition of this year's Art at Curate series with her foie gras ice cream served with blackberries and birch syrup; Mangalitsa pork collar with celeriac and apple; gravlax and sea urchin; and peach pecan. She will be presenting four-hands lunch and dinner menus at Resorts World Sentosa's Curate restaurant with host chef Benjamin Halat, who will showcase his interpretation of German cuisine.

WHERE: The Forum, Level 1 Resorts World Sentosa, 26 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Till Jan 18 PRICE: Four-course lunch: $88++ a person ($138++ with wine pairing); eight-course dinner: $155++ ($275++ with wine pairing) TEL: 6577-7288 INFO: E-mail curate@rwsentosa.com

Jamie's Super Lunch, Evening Favourites

Jamie's Italian has refreshed its two-course Super Lunch and three-course Evening Favourites menus. The Super Lunch starts with crispy fish with sweet potato fries and tartare sauce or the peperonata crostini. Mains choices include cauliflower cheese gnocchi (Forum) and Italian steak and fries (VivoCity). The three-course dinner starts with the truffle tagliatelle, followed by the baked salmon fillet or the Sicilian chicken and a slice of lemon polenta cake with seasonal mixed berries, rippled cream and lemon zest.

WHERE (MRT): 01-165 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront); 01-01/04 Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road (Orchard) WHEN (PRICE): Super Lunch ($24.90++): Mon - Fri, noon - 3pm; Evening Favourites ($39.90++): Mon - Thu, from 6pm TEL: 6733-5500 (VivoCity)/6655-7676 (Forum) INFO: E-mail enquiries@jamiesitalian.sg

VALENTINE'S DAY

Month Of Love At Lower East Side 45

Hidden Door Concepts' newest restaurant, Lower East Side 45, will be serving a Valentine's Day menu next month called The Month of Love. The four-course Mexican-inspired menu features a starter choice of Pink Salad or LES45 Ceviche, followed by Chicken Tinga Tostadas or Baby Corn Tostada or Tempura-Battered Hake Tostadas. Next comes the Mixed Fajita Platter (beef, chicken or mixed). Dessert is Churros with Bailey's-infused chocolate dip.

WHERE: Level 45 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 1 - 28, from 6pm (weekdays) & 5pm (Saturdays) PRICE: $65++ a person, includes glass of red sangria TEL: 6221-9555 INFO: E-mail hello@50rp.com.sg

Cupid Menu & Love Potion At Porta

A welcome glass of Prosecco Love Potion each awaits couples having the six-course Cupid Menu lunch or dinner at Porta Fine Food & Import Company. With oysters and avruga caviar, Vichyssoise of potato and Hokkaido scallops as starters, diners have a choice of barramundi or angus ribeye for the main course before completing the meal with a dainty sweet dessert, strawberry and cream.

WHERE: Level 1 Park Hotel Clarke Quay, 1 Unity Street MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Feb 14, 11am - 10.30pm PRICE: $68++ a person TEL: 6593-8855 INFO: E-mail hello@porta.com.sg

Love Me Tender Dinner At Nassim Hill

Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar will serve a three-course Love Me Tender Set Dinner on Valentine's Day, which includes a choice of some of its most popular dinner items such as Steak and Frites, pork chop with caramelised carrots and pappardelle with meat ragu. Adding sweetness to the dinner is a mixed berries choux au craquelin. Bookings for the first seating at 6pm get an early-bird 10 per cent discount.

WHERE: 01-03 Tanglin Post Office, 56 Tanglin Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 14, 6pm (early-bird 10 per cent discount) & 8.15pm PRICE: $99++ for two, includes two glasses of wine TEL: 6835-1128 INFO: facebook.com/nassimhill

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Pineapple Yu Sheng From Carousel

Rhapsody of Pineapple Yu Sheng ($158+ to $188+ for takeaways), created by the culinary team at Royal Plaza on Scotts' Carousel, comprises ingredients such as hydroponic salad, pickled purple cabbage, shredded papaya and mango, young coconut, potato and yam strips and marinated mentaiko salmon cubes. Other prosperity yusheng sets include Abalone ($98+ for small, $138+ for large), Salmon and Tuna (both $68+ or $98+) yusheng.

WHERE: Lobby level Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 12 - March 2, 10am - 10pm (three days' advance order required) PRICE: $68+ - $188+ TEL: 6589-7788 INFO: E-mail gourmet@royalplaza.com.sg or go to carouselbuffet.com.sg

Month-long Set Lunch, Dinner At Racines

Racines at Sofitel Singapore City Centre serves French and refined local Chinese cuisine. Master chef Andrew Chong heads the Chinese cuisine brigade and the restaurant will serve Chinese New Year set lunch and dinner menus. The Prosperity Set Lunch ($68++ a person) features dishes such as marinated trout tartare and tamari baked black cod fillet. The Abundant Fortune Set Lunch & Dinner ($98++) includes the traditional cured salmon yusheng with condiments in yuzu dressing, seafood abalone treasure pot, steamed fragrant rice and nian gao.

WHERE: Level 5 Sofitel City Centre, 9 Wallich Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Feb 1 - March 2, noon - 3pm, 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: $68++ - $98++ a person TEL: 6428-5000 INFO: E-mail ha152@sofitel.com

Chinese New Year-Peranakan Delights At Feast@East

Head chef Lester Wang of Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Feast@East Buffet Restaurant whips up a feast of signature Chinese New Year signature dishes and Peranakan favourites. Pioneers and senior citizens enjoy special rates.

WHERE: Level 3 Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota/Eunos WHEN: Today - Feb 14, Feb 20 - March 2 PRICE: Lunch (noon - 2.30pm daily): $55.90++ an adult/$28.90++ a child; dinner (6 - 9.30pm daily): $61.90++/$30.90++; high tea (Saturdays, Feb 16 - 18): $32.90++/$16.90++ TEL: 6340 5665 INFO: grandmercureroxy.com.sg

Prosperity & Fortune Reunion Sets At Capella

Cassia, Capella Singapore's Cantonese restaurant, is offering two reunion meal sets. Highlights of the Prosperity Reunion Set ($139++ a person) include Cassia's signature double-boiled thick chicken broth with fish maw, duo of scallops and flower mushroom, stewed whole abalone and fragrant rice with preserved sausages in lotus leaf. The Fortune Reunion Set ($169++) comprises Cassia's signatures with unique twists, such as braised bird's nest with caviar in superior brown sauce, braised three-head Australian abalone with sea cucumber and steamed lobster with black garlic in light soya sauce.

WHERE: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Feb 15, 6 - 8pm & 8.30 - 10pm PRICE: $139++ - $169++ a person TEL: 6591-5045 INFO: E-mail cassia.singapore@capellahotels.com

Festive Buffet Spread At Tiffany Cafe

Herald the start of Chinese New Year with hearty creations at Furama City Centre's Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant. Curated by its award-winning chef, the menu will have new additions that include Sichuan roasted chicken, Alaska crab claw jade noodles and lobster thermidor.

WHERE: Furama City Centre, 60 Eu Tong Sen Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Feb 5 - 14, Feb 16 - March 2; lunch: noon - 2.30pm, dinner: 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: Lunch: $59.80++ an adult/$28.80++ a child aged five - 11; dinner: $69.80++/$28.80++ TEL: 6531-5366 INFO: E-mail tiffany.citycentre@furama.com

Feast Of Paws-perity At Lime

At Parkroyal on Pickering's Lime, its Feast of Paws-perity comprises dishes such as pink peppercorn brined salmon fillet, roasted lamb chop, Peking duck with hoisin sauce pizza, roasted pork knuckle and slow roasted boneless beef short ribs. For Asian dishes, there are braised pork belly buns, braised fish fillet in five-spice soya sauce and slow-cooked soya braised pork belly with fatt choy. Desserts include mandarin orange cheesecake, eight treasure cake, durian pengat and pan-fried nian gao.

WHERE: Lobby level Parkroyal on Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN/PRICE: Feb 2 - 14, Feb 19 - March 1 Lunch (except Sun): $60++ a person, dinner (except Feb 14): $80++ TEL: 6809-8899 INFO: E-mail lime.prsps@parkroyalhotels.com

York Hotel's Takeaway Treasures

York Hotel Singapore's Chinese New Year takeaway items start with its Prosperity Lo Hei ($52+ for regular, $62+ for large) with mini abalone, crispy fish skin and pok chui cracker. The Premium Braised Pen Cai ($228+/$348+), a signature dish of White Rose Cafe, is served in a casserole pot with ingredients such as abalone, fish maw, roasted pork belly, dried oyster, sea cucumber, prawns and roasted chicken. Other items include The Fa Cai Eight Treasure Chicken ($62+) and Pork Chop in Cantonese Style ($38+).

WHERE: 21 Mount Elizabeth MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 9 - March 2 PRICE: Selected items: $38+ - $348+ (one to three working days' advance order required) TEL: 6737-0511 INFO: E-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg

Banquet Celebrations By Regent Singapore

Regent Singapore offers Four Seasons service and culinary offerings by Chinese executive chef Liu Ching Hai and his team at the one-Michelin-starred Summer Palace. Additional perks depend on the number of tables ordered and may include beer, wine, menu tasting, complimentary stay in a Four Seasons Premier Room or $150 nett dining voucher for use at the hotel's food and beverage outlets.

WHERE: Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till March 4 PRICE: Lunch from $800++, dinner from $888++ (for table of 10) TEL: 6725-3333 INFO: E-mail rsn.catering@fourseasons.com

WINE/TEQUILA EVENTS

Italian Fare And Bruno Rocca Wines

The menu by Senso Ristorante & Bar's chef Yves Schmid starts with a grilled tuna salad (paired with 2014 Bruno Rocca "Cadet" Langhe Chardonnay DOC). Other dishes include cauliflower soup (2014 Bruno Rocca Barbera d'Asti DOCG) and venison loin with sweet potato mousse, Brussels sprouts and black pepper sauce (2011 Bruno Rocca Rabaja Barbaresco DOCG, 2007 Bruno Rocca "Maria Adelaide" Barbaresco DOCG).

WHERE: Senso Ristorante & Bar, 21 Club Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Jan 24, 7pm PRICE: $138++ ($110.40++ for HSBC card holders) TEL: 6319-4038 (Mon - Fri, 9am - 6pm) INFO: E-mail asianmasters@sph.com.sg

Tequila Dinner At Audace

In this five-course dinner menu, Codigo 1530 tequila will highlight the French bistronomy of Audace Bar & Restaurant's chef Jeremy Gillon. Each dish will be paired with a 15ml taster tequila shot from the Codigo 1530 range (Blanco, Reposado, Rosa and Anejo) and a Codigo 1530 cocktail. Highlights include the turbot with sweet potato, dried oyster and ortie paired with the Rosa tequila shot and a Basil Rosa Sour cocktail.

WHERE: 2 Dickson Road MRT: Jalan Besar WHEN: Feb 1, 6.30pm PRICE: $128++ a person TEL: 6298-1188 INFO: E-mail info@audace.com.sg