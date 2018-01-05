Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Flavours Of Hokkaido At Keyaki

Keyaki at Pan Pacific Singapore will present two kaiseki menus of the finest seasonal produce and seafood from Hokkaido, crafted by executive chef Shinichi Nakatake. Highlights include Taraba-gani or King Crab, Grilled or Simmered Kinki Fish, and Uni (sea urchin). Dessert is Yubari Melon Jelly, made from one of the most famous fruit in Hokkaido.

WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard WHEN: Jan 15 - Feb 28: 11.30am - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $180++ - $200++ a person TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

New Burger Options At Montana

Montana Singapore has introduced changes to its menu, which includes the Ultimate Mac & Cheese Bun Burger ($12.90++), where the buns are replaced with two crisp, breaded mac and cheese slabs. There are now nine burger options such as Truffle Spam Burger ($9.90++), Chilli Soft Shell Crab Burger ($12.90++) and Laksa Chicken Burger ($11.90++).

WHERE: 02-25 PoMo, 1 Selegie Road MRT: Bencoolen WHEN: Mon - Thu: 11am - 9.30pm; Fri: 11am - 10.30pm; Sat: 9am - 10.30pm; Sun: 9am - 8:30pm PRICE: $9.90++ - $12.90++ TEL: 6334-3137 INFO: facebook.com/montanasingapore

Wave Cafe Monthly Promotion

Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Wave Cafe is offering additional items such as a can of Mandarin Orange Tea, a slice of Local Ice Cream Sandwich, and coffee or tea when you order certain dishes. Among the dishes are the herbal duck soup in claypot with steamed rice ($17.90++) and grilled seabass with salted egg yolk sauce and beet risotto ($19.90++, includes soup of the day).

WHERE: Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota/Eunos WHEN: Till Feb 28, 11.30am - 10pm daily PRICE: Selected items: $17.90++ - $19.90++ TEL: 6340-5882 INFO: E-mail H3610-FB3@accor.com

Ichigo Dessert Buffet At Lewin Terrace

Lewin Terrace's Ichigo Delight Dessert Buffet, featuring Chitose strawberries, offers a range of crumbles, blancs manges, chiffon cakes and macarons. There is also a selection of baked cheesecakes and chocolate gateaux. Diners having the set lunch can choose up to three items from the dessert buffet or go for the full spread (top-up $15++).

WHERE: 21 Lewin Terrace MRT: City Hall WHEN: From Jan 16, weekdays from 1pm PRICE: $38++ a person TEL: 6333-9905 INFO: E-mail info@lewinterrace.com.sg

Peking-Hong Kong Fusion Duck

The Duck Master, which has outlets at People's Park Complex, Textile Centre, 190 Toa Payoh Lorong 6 and 163 Bukit Merah Central, has added a new branch at Seletar Mall. The Peking-Hong Kong fusion ducks are freshly roasted in full view of customers and sold whole (without chopping). A one-day advance order (available online) is advised.

WHERE: B1-K2 The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue LRT: Fernvale (via Sengkang MRT) WHEN: Daily 10am - 8pm PRICE: $15 a duck INFO: www.duckmaster.com.sg

Peach Garden Dim Sum Offer

Peach Garden @ Gardens by the Bay has an ongoing weekday dim sum offer where all items, except its Double-Boiled Shark's Fin Dumpling Soup, are being sold at $4.80 each.

WHERE: Super Tree Dining, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Mon - Fri, 11am - 5pm PRICE: $4.80++ an item TEL: 6604-6733 INFO: peachgarden.com.sg

Satay By The River At Town Restaurant

The Satay by the River offering at The Fullerton Hotel's Town Restaurant include half a dozen of mixed satay with a pint of Tiger beer ($28++) or one dozen sticks with a jug of the beer ($58++). From Sundays to Tuesdays, dinner buffet customers may opt for unlimited skewers with a pint of Tiger beer for $20++ more.

WHERE: Lobby level The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Daily 5 - 10pm PRICE: $28++ - $58++ TEL: 6877-8911/8912 INFO: fullertonhotels.com

Free Wine With Exec Set At Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl is giving complimentary red wine with every Executive Set ordered at its Marina Square and Greenwich V outlets. The set comprises Four Appetiser Combination, Braised Shark's Fin Soup with dried seafood, Steamed Century Style Soon Hock with black garlic, Stir-Fried Scallops & Prawns with X.O. sauce, Braised Abalone & Beancurd Garden Greens, Rainbow Seafood Fried Rice and Chilled Mango Pudding.

WHERE (MRT): 03-129A Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard (Esplanade/City Hall); 02-04 Greenwich V, 1 Seletar Road (Yio Chu Kang) WHEN: Marina Square: 10am - 10pm; Greenwich V: 11am - 3pm, 5 - 10pm PRICE: From $298++ (for five people) TEL: 6858-1588/6753-1588 INFO: dragonbowl.com.sg

VALENTINE'S DAY

Sky-High And Lucky In Love At Stellar At 1-Altitude

Couples can have a double celebration at Stellar At 1-Altitude this year and enjoy the Sky-High Valentine's Day dinner with the restaurant's Lucky In Love Yu Sheng ($58++), which features items like oysters, honey, pomegranate, figs, pine nuts and smoked salmon. It includes a scallop dish, salad, a choice of lobster ravioli or foie gras, the line-caught seabass or veal loin, and a dessert called Roses.

WHERE: Level 62 One Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN/PRICE: 6.30 - 10pm; Feb 9 -14 (Valentine's Weekend): $400++ a couple, includes one glass each of Veuve Clicquot; Feb 14 (Sky-High Dinner) $480++ a couple (window seat), includes one glass each of Veuve Clicquot; $688++ (premium window seat) includes one glass each of Dom Perignon, Yu Sheng, and corsage for women TEL: 6438-0410 INFO: E-mail info@1-altitude.com

Timeless Romance Set Dinner At Hotel Fort Canning

The four-course Timeless Romance set dinner at Hotel Fort Canning's The Salon starts with Hokkaido Scallop With Rocket And Basil Pesto, and Organic Spiced Tomato Consomme. Entree choices are Pan-Seared Silver Cod or Wagyu Beef Cheek With Short Ribs. Complete the meal with a Salted Caramel Creme Brulee topped with grand marnier chocolate mousse and mini macaron.

WHERE: Hotel Fort Canning, 11 Canning Walk MRT: Bras Basah/ Fort Canning WHEN: Feb 14 PRICE: $168++ a couple, reservations open Jan 14 TEL: 6799-8809 INFO: E-mail fnb@hfcsingapore.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Pan Pacific Festive Takeaways

Chinese New Year takeaway goodies from Pan Pacific Singapore can be collected from Jan 22. Items include the signature Pineapple Tarts ($48+, 26pieces), Koi Fish Nian Gao ($30.80+), Chicken Bak Kwa ($78+, 600g), Yu Sheng platters ($48+ small/$78+ large to $128+/$188+), Poon Choy treasure pots ($328+ - $598+), Roast Duck ($78+), Whole Suckling Pig ($338+), and Treasure Sets ($448+ - $698+).

WHERE: Pick up at Hai Tien Lo, Level 3, Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Jan 22 - March 2, 11.30am - 9pm (5pm on Feb 15) PRICE: Selected items: $30.80+ - $698+ TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@ panpacific.com or go to pacificmarketplace.sg

Sofitel City Centre Banquet

Have a Blissful Reunion Lunch/Dinner ($780++ for table of 10) or the Premium Chinese New Year Dinner ($1,688++) at Sofitel Singapore City Centre. Among the highlights are Traditional Homemade Cured Salmon Yu Sheng, Braised Seafood Treasure Soup, Wok-tossed Tiger Prawn with Salted Egg Floss, Hong Kong-style Steamed Tiger Garoupa, Slow Cooked French Corn-fed Chicken, Steamed Fragrant Rice with chef's selection of waxed meats and bok choy. For a sweet ending, there are Red Bean Paste, Sesame Dumpling and Aged Mandarin Peel.

WHERE: 9 Wallich Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Feb 1 - March 2 PRICE: $780++ - $1,688++ (table of 10) TEL: 6428-5000 INFO: E-mail ha152@sofitel.com

Abundance Of Yu Sheng At Cherry Garden

Mandarin Oriental Singapore's Cherry Garden offers a selection of Chinese New Year set menus, spring goodies, takeaway dishes and gift hampers. For the restaurant's signature Yu Sheng offering, the standout is the Bountiful Yu Sheng with Alaskan crab meat, salmon, black truffle and black caviar ($138++ small/$276++ large). The others are the Garden of Health ($70++/$140++), Prosperity ($78++/$156++), Harmonious (abalone) and Harvest (lobster) versions (both $98++/$196++).

WHERE: Level 5 Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Feb 1 -March 2 PRICE: Yu sheng: $70++ - $276++; side dishes: $13++ - $48++ TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com