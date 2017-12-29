Happenings - Food

FOOD

YEAR-END/NEW YEAR

Stellar Finale

Stellar at 1-Altitude executive chef Christopher Millar has created a four-and six-course New Year's Eve dinner. On the menu are the best of land and sea with Caramelised Foie Gras and clams on a bed of nori pebbles, wakame and ecume. Beef up the meal with Stellar's signature Tajima Wagyu Flank and round it off with group pastry chef Jasmin Chew's dessert creation, the Fireball.

WHERE: Levels 61, 62, Rooftop, One Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sun, 6 - 7pm seating: $180++ a person, includes glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne; 8.30 - 9.30pm: $388++ or $408++ (window seat), includes glass of Dom Perignon 2006 TEL: 6438-0410 INFO: E-mail info@1-altitude.com

Potato Head's Tiki Tropic Rumble

Following a special New Year's Eve a la carte menu earlier in the evening, the NYE Tiki Tropic Rumble at Potato Head will go into full swing from 9pm, with free-flow food, beer, wine and cocktails over three hours. For the occasion, Potato Head is bringing back its Truff Ryder burger - a 150g Grade A5 Kagoshima Wagyu patty with 50g of foie gras in a toasted demi brioche bun.

WHERE: 36 Keong Saik Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Sun, 9pm PRICE: Rumble: $65++ a person; Truff Ryder burger: $45++ TEL: 6327-1939 INFO: E-mail sg.reservation@pttfamily.com

Morton's Lunch Special

Morton's Singapore will be open for lunch on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. A three-course menu offers a choice of six starters and entrees such as Morton's Short Rib Bolognese, Honey-Balsamic Glazed Salmon or Grilled Chicken Bianco. Meat options include the 225g Centre-Cut Filet Mignon, 450g Slow Roast Prime Rib or 450g Centre-Cut Prime Rib Eye. On the a la carte menu are appetisers ($29.50++ - $52.50++); Prime Ocean Platters (from $93++ baked or $98++ chilled, for two); soups and salads ($26++ - $38++); prime steaks and chops (from $98++); signature dishes ($48++ - $118++) and mixed grills (from $108++).

WHERE: Level 4 Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Sun, noon - 2.30pm, 5 - 11pm; Mon, noon - 9pm PRICE: Set lunch: $65++ a person TEL: 6339-3740 INFO: mortons.com/singapore

Sunday Roast At Oxwell & Co

From noon on New Year's Eve, Oxwell & Co will be in a party mood to usher in the new year, beginning with a Sunday Roast sharing platter of roast beef, crispy pork belly and turkey roulade. As the sun sets, the bar on the first floor will be ready for guests to "clear the kegs", with all draft beers and cocktails going for $8++ all night long.

WHERE: 5 Ann Siang Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Sun, from noon PRICE: From $68++, add $110++ for bottle of Mumm champagne TEL: 6438-7036 INFO: E-mail info@oxwellandco.com

Tasting Menu At Adrift

Adrift's Tasting Menu on New Year's Eve is paired with special cocktails, champagne and wines. Highlights include Charred Octopus with yuzu kosho and umi budo, and Kagoshima Wagyu A4 with Japanese sweet potato and smoked cheese. Dessert is a shared plate of Chocolate Cocoa Shell with ume boshi and passionfruit ice cream.

WHERE: Hotel Lobby, Tower 2 Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sun, till 4am PRICE: $288++ a person TEL: 6688-5657 INFO: E-mail adrift.reservations@marinabaysands.com

La Vie En Rose - NYE Party

Count down to 2018 with a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the iconic Singapore skyline at Ce La Vi's New Year's Eve Party, featuring executive chef Joseph Sergentakis' culinary creations and a cabaret-themed party.

WHERE: SkyPark, Tower 3 Marina Bay Sands, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sun, from 5pm PRICE: $138++ a person TEL: 6508-2188 INFO: E-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com

Dinner And Entertainment At Feast@East Buffet Restaurant

The annual countdown party at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Feast@East Buffet Restaurant features a sumptuous buffet dinner and live entertainment by Nana Karia of Solitaire Production. Non-diners get complimentary novelties and a bottle of Archipelago beer or a can of Coca-Cola.

WHERE: Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Sun, 6pm - 1am PRICE: $65++ an adult, $30.50++ a child up to age 12, $45++ a non-diner TEL: 6340-5678 INFO: E-mail H3610-FO1@accor.com

Sunset, Gala Dinners At Zafferano

Early revellers at Zafferano can tuck into head chef Marco Guccio's New Year's Eve Sunset three-course dinner (5.30 - 8pm, $128++ a person) and join the Terrace Lounge Countdown Party from 9.30pm (add $200++ a person, with free-flow G.H. Mumm champagne, wine and beer). The Gala dinner (from 9pm, $450++ a person) includes complimentary access to the countdown party and a glass of Louis Roederer Cristal champagne. For non-dining revellers, the countdown party at Terrace Lounge starts at 9.30pm (entry pass $250++).

WHERE: Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sun, from 5.30pm PRICE: From $128++ a person TEL: 6509-1488 INFO: E-mail info@zafferano.sg

A Royal Countdown At Spago

Celebrate like royalty at Spago Bar & Lounge's red and gold countdown party. Dress to the nines and dance to cutting-edge DJ tracks.

WHERE: Level 57 Sands Skypark, Tower 2 Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sun, from 7pm PRICE: $99++ cover charge, includes glass of champagne TEL: 6688-9955 INFO: E-mail SpagoReservations@MarinaBaySands.com

Customisable Seafood Platters

FiSK Seafoodbar & Market is offering customisable seafood platters for occasions such as the year-end celebrations. Options include sweet coldwater prawns ($2.80/100g), steamed mussels ($2.75/100g), freshly shucked oysters ($7 a piece), open-face Smorrebrod sandwiches with toppings such as the house hot-smoked mackerel ($6 a piece), signature Pulpit Rock smoked salmon in black pepper, Sichuan, Thai curry and otah otah seasonings, and canapes and beverages that pair well with seafood.

WHERE: 01-01, 30 Stevens Road MRT: Stevens WHEN: Market: 10am - 7pm daily; Seafoodbar: Sun & Mon, 11.30am - 7pm; Tue - Sat, 11.30am - 4.30pm & 6 - 10pm PRICE: Seafood platter items: $2.75 - $2.80/100g, $6 - $7 a piece TEL: 6732-0711 INFO: E-mail seafood@fisk.com.sg

Set Lunches, Dinners At Gordon Grill

To usher in the new year, Goodwood Park Hotel's Gordon Grill is offering three-to four-course set lunches and four-to six-course dinners of its steaks and Continental cuisine.

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard/Newton WHEN/PRICE: Sun set lunch: $68++ - $88++ a person, set dinner: $198++; Mon set lunch: from $58++, set dinner $98++ - $138++ TEL: 6730-1744 INFO: E-mail gordon_grill@goodwoodparkhotel.com

Great Gatsby-Themed Countdown At Atrium

Ring in the New Year with The Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve Countdown Party at Atrium, Pan Pacific Singapore's bar and lounge. For one night, Atrium's gold and black decorations will bring the 1920s-inspired glitz and glamour in the famous novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald to life. Revellers can wine and dine, enjoy a live DJ performance, tuck into unlimited canapes, sip house pours, and expect a 30,000 balloon drop at midnight.

WHERE: Atrium, Level 1 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Sun, 9pm - 1am PRICE: From $88++ a person TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Neon Nights In The City At Flow18

Turn up at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach's Neon Nights in the City countdown party in your best neon attire and party the night away with DJ Adam Sky.

WHERE: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sun, from 10pm PRICE: Single standing tickets ($198++) & table packages (from $2,000++) include Italian supper & drinks TEL: 6818-1908 INFO: bit.ly/neon-nights

Summerhouse Favourites Or Backyard BBQ

Usher in the new year with a farm-to-table communal spread at The Summerhouse Dining Room (upper level) or a laid-back Backyard Barbecue at Wildseed Bar (level 1). Enjoy a spread of The Summerhouse's favourites, such as Uni Pasta with Ikura; Smoked Butter-Poached Red Snapper Fillet; Mons Baked Camembert with Truffle; and Tajima Wagyu BBQ Short Rib. At Wildseed Bar, expect a hearty selection of grilled meat and fresh seafood with platter and drinks packages.

WHERE: 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Park MRT: Punggol WHEN: Sun, from 8.30pm PRICE: The Summerhouse Dining Room: $108++ an adult (includes glass of prosecco, add $45++ for four hours' free-flow prosecco), $55++ a child under age 12; Wildseed Bar: $60++ an adult, $30++ a child TEL: 6262-1063 INFO: E-mail reservations@thesummerhouse.sg

Mayan Fiesta At Super Loco

Experience the Mayan era with Super Loco and count down to the new year. Enjoy drinking rituals, fireworks by the bay and free-flow food and drinks from 8.30pm to midnight.

WHERE: 01-04 Super Loco Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sun, 6pm - 1am PRICE: From $166.50 TEL: 6532-2090 INFO: E-mail reservations.ch@super-loco.com