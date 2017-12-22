Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Denver Steak At Fat Belly, Refreshed Sugarhaus Menu

Fat Belly, the dinner-only speakeasy-style steakhouse, is introducing a new cut. The Wagyu Marble Score 7-9 Denver Steak ($48++, $60++ with set menu) is an uncommon primal cut. New sides to go with it include Bacon Bourbon Sweet Potato Mash and Rosemary Chunky Polenta Chips. Sugarhaus' revamped menu has dishes such as Corn & Zucchini Fritters ($15++), paired with bacon, a sunny-side-up egg and topped with okonomiyaki sauce, Kewpie mayonnaise and bonito flakes. Another new must-try item is Crab Linguine ($22++), prepared with fresh and flavourful crab meat, tossed in house-blended spices.

WHERE: 01-03A Serene Centre, 10 Jalan Serene MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sugarhaus: 11am - 10pm; Fat Belly: 6 - 10pm; both: Fri & Sat till 11pm PRICE: Sugarhaus brunch: $7++ - $22++; Fat Belly steaks: $22++ - $48++ ($35++ - $60++ with set), sides: $5++ each, dessert $10++ - $12++ TEL: 6314-2247 INFO: fatbellysg.com

Fat Prince Adds New Dishes To Its Kebabs

Kafe and kebab joint Fat Prince has unveiled new dishes to complement its signature kebabs. Highlights include spicy Aleppo Pepper Squid ($16++), Soft Shelled Crab ($18++), Fried Cauliflower with Moroccan dressing ($14++) and Pot Steamed Black Mussels with house-baked bread ($22++). On the menu are smaller contemporary kebabs such as the new Charred Pork Belly with smoked potato puree, apple, mint and raisins ($9++) and Roasted Lamb Shoulder with eggplant whip, pickled cucumber and zaatar yogurt ($10++).

WHERE: 48 Peck Seah Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Mon - Sat: brunch/lunch: 11.30am - 3pm, dinner: 6pm - midnight; weekdays: coffee from 8am (closed on Sun, Christmas/ New Year's Eve/New Year's Day) PRICE: Selected items: $9++ - $22++ TEL: 6221-3683 INFO: E-mail info@fatprincesg.com

Sumire's New Winter Party Menu

Sumire Yakitori House has launched its new winter party menu, with five nabe housemade soup bases. The premium nabe course comprises 15 dishes, plus a nabe choice of Wagyu Sukiyaki or the Zuwai Gani (Japanese snow crab) Chanko Pot.

WHERE: 01-88, 80 Middle Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Sun - Thu, public holidays: 11.30am - 10.30pm; Fri & Sat, eve of public holidays: 11.30am - 11pm PRICE: $68 - $78 a person ($40 - $50 without drinks) TEL: 6338-9963 INFO: E-mail sumirebugis@dinsg.com

Peach Garden Suckling Pig, Peking Duck Offers

Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant is offering its Golden Roasted Suckling Pig at a 47 per cent discount (dinner on weekdays; lunch and dinner on weekends) and its Signature Roasted Peking Duck at a 65 per cent discount (dinner on weekdays; lunch and dinner on weekends ) at its Chinatown Point and Metropolis outlets. No minimum spending is required.

WHERE/MRT: 02-36 Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Road (Chinatown); 02-02 The Metropolis Tower 1, 9 North Buona Vista Drive (Buona Vista) WHEN: Till Jan 30; weekdays: 5.30 - 10.30pm; weekends: 11am - 10.30pm PRICE: Whole suckling pig: $238++; whole Peking duck: $78++ TEL: 6702-0603 (Chinatown Point), 6334-7833 (The Metropolis) INFO: peachgarden.com.sg

CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR

Steamboat With Drunken Turkey

Hua Ting Steamboat celebrates Christmas with a twist. The broth selections include Shark's Bone Cartilage Soup with fresh beancurd sheet, tomato with century egg and coriander, and Sichuan-style seaweed with bean sprouts. Of note are side dishes such as festive-inspired Drunken Sliced Turkey Meat, turkey salad, US Angus sliced beef, Kurobuta belly, Japanese scallop, local lobster, as well as cuttlefish meatball and spinach fish paste noodles.

WHERE: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Mon: 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $78++ a set (minimum two), add $40++ for bottle of Ice by Blanc Foussy Rose TEL: 6739-6628 INFO: E-mail steamboat.huating@millenniumhotels.com

Garden-Fresh Fare At Open Farm Community

Open Farm Community's head chef Russell Misso and his team will serve a three-to seven-course Christmas Eve dinner and a three-course Christmas Day brunch, jazzed up with herbs and edibles straight from the garden. Dinner highlights include myrrh-smoked grey mullet mosaic carpaccio, plum and flower crab mille feuille, and a cherry-tinted baked venison. The brunch features hearty offerings such as roast turkey carving, roasted chestnut soup and eggnog french toast.

WHERE: 130E Minden Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN/PRICE: Sun (6 - 11pm): $88++ - $168++ a person; Mon (11am - 4pm): $68++, includes welcome cocktail TEL: 6471-0306 INFO: E-mail enquiries@ofcsingapore.com.sg

Brunch At Singapore Botanic Gardens

The Halia at Singapore Botanic Gardens will be serving an 11-course Festive Brunch Communal Menu with Christmas classics such as Whole Roast Wagyu Striploin, 48 Hours Spare Rib and Slow-cooked Chicken Breast plus side dishes. Seafood selections include Atlantic Smoked Salmon, Poached Tiger Prawns and oysters served with Halia's housemade ginger flower sambal. The Villa's buffet will feature roasts from the Live Carvery Station and cold dishes such as Smoked Duck Breast, Potato & Herb Salad and a variety of fresh seasonal seafood. Halia Chilli Crab Spaghettini will also be offered.

WHERE: Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road (via Tyersall Avenue) MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN/PRICE: Mon; Halia (10am - 5pm): $380++ for four people (deposit required: $50++ an adult, $25++ a child); Villa (10am - noon, 12.30 - 2.30pm, 3.30 - 5.30pm: $108++ - $138++ an adult, $48++ a child (up to 12 years old) TEL/INFO: Halia: 8444-1148/e-mail general.hsbg@thehalia.com; Villa: 8798-0180/e-mail christmas@garden-events-sg.com

Feast For The Senses At JW Marriott South Beach

Beach Road Kitchen's buffet will feature seasonal items such as traditional roasts and baked ham, log cakes and gingerbread cookies for brunch and dinner. Akira Back will offer an eight-course lunch and a six-course dinner.

WHERE: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road MRT: Esplanade WHEN/PRICE: Beach Road Kitchen: Sun, Mon, Dec 31 & Jan 1, brunch (noon - 3.30pm): $108++ - $198++ an adult/$54++ - $58++ a child; Sun & Dec 31, dinner (5.30-7.30pm, 8 - 10pm): $198++ - $208++/ $58++; Mon & Jan 1, dinner (6 - 10pm): $88++/44++; Akira Back: tomorrow - Mon (noon - 3pm), lunch: $98++; Sun & Dec 31, dinner (5.30 - 7.30pm, 8 - 10pm); Mon , dinner (6 - 10.30pm): $128++ TEL/INFO: Akira Back: 6818-1914, bit.ly/Akira-Back-Fest-2017; Beach Road Kitchen: 6818-1913, bit.ly/BRK-Fest-2017

Oriental Festive Buffet At Kuvo

Kuvo's festive feast showcases five sections - Live Station, Carving Station, Entree, Hot Dishes and Sweets - serving more than 27 dishes with an Oriental flair. The dishes include Turkey Wonton Noodle Soup, Prawn Paste Stuffed Turkey Roulade, Champagne Pork Ribs and Snapper Loin Tossed In Cranberry-Pineapple Sauce.

WHERE: 02-01 Orchard Shopping Centre, 321 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Today - Sun, Dec 29 - 31 (6 - 10pm) PRICE: $68++ an adult, $35++ a child TEL: 9277-3315, 6733-8272 INFO: kuvo.com.sg

Seafood-Centric Dishes At Bayswater

For Christmas Eve, Bayswater Kitchen will serve seafood-centric dishes such as the Festive Seafood Platter comprising salmon gravlax, prawn cocktail, oysters, cod cakes and whipped cod roe ($30++ a person). Other items include a whole roast chicken ($28++) and Christmas pudding tart paired with brandy ice cream ($16++). The New Year's Eve menu features dishes such as cured Hokkaido scallop and wild shellfish bisque with white clams, with choices of mains being grilled turbot, beef ribeye or a seafood platter with grilled lobster and prawns, warm mussels, soft shell crab, tuna tartare and oysters.

WHERE: Bayswater Kitchen, 2 Keppel Bay Vista MRT: HarbourFront WHEN/PRICE: Sun, 6 - 11pm, $16++ - $30++ (selected items); Dec 31 set menu: $118++ a person TEL: 6776-0777 INFO: E-mail info@bayswaterkitchen.com.sg

Dinner, Brunch At 1919 Waterboat House

On Christmas Eve, the 1919 Waterboat House is serving a five-course dinner with highlights such as Pan Roasted Hokkaido Scallops and Angus Ribeye served with Patatas Bravas and Wasabi Spinach. The Christmas Day Brunch features a live station and festive desserts.

WHERE: 03-01 The Waterboathouse, 3 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sun (6 - 10pm): $95++ a person, add $55++ for wine-pairing; Mon (noon - 3pm): $88++ ($158++ includes free-flow champagne, wine, beer, juices & soft drinks) TEL: 6538-9038 INFO: E-mail hello@1919.com.sg

Ring In The New Year With Table By Rang Mahal

Table by Rang Mahal will serve a four-course menu, which starts with a Broccoli & Asparagus Soup, followed by Tandoori Portobello Mushroom, Poha-crusted Cheese Tikki and Lasooni Paneer Tikka. Choices for mains are Malvani Fish Masala or the vegetarian option of Palak baby corn, a creamy blend of spinach and sweet baby corn. Dessert is housemade walnut brownie topped with vanilla ice cream.

WHERE: Naumi Hotel, 41 Seah Street MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Dec 31 PRICE: $75++ a person, add $10++ (glass) or $50++ (bottle) for house-pour wine TEL: 6403-6005 INFO: E-mail table@rangmahal.com.sg

Omakase, Bottomless Booze At Adrift

Party your way into 2018 with intoxicating live music and three hours of free-flow champagne, wine, beer and spirits. Indulge in a six-course omakase dinner featuring Chutoro Tataki with Finger Lime and Pink Pepper and Kagoshima A4 Wagyu with Japanese Sweet Potato and Smoked Cheese. Also available (till Dec 31) is a festive sharing plate ($198++ for four people) featuring Dry Aged Australian OP Rib on the bone, cooked over Binchotan charcoal and glazed with red miso.

WHERE: Hotel Lobby Tower 2, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN/PRICE: Dec 31; Bottomless Booze (till 4am): $128++ a person; Omakase (till 2.30am): $188++ ($288++ with drinks pairing) TEL: 6688-5657 INFO: E-mail adrift.reservations@marinabaysands.com

BBQ Dinner Buffet At Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

The BBQ buffet at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport's Lobby Lounge offers a plethora of grilled meats and seafood on the open charcoal-fired grill and includes a chicken shawarma live station, lamb chops, beef ribs, pork loin, grilled seabass in banana leaf and gourmet sausages. There will also be salads, soup and sweet treats such as tiramisu, salted caramel brownies, raspberry marmalade pistachio shortcake and fresh fruit.

WHERE: Lobby Lounge Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Dec 31, 6 - 10pm PRICE: $55++ an adult, $27.50++ a child (free for kids below six) TEL: 6823-5367 INFO: E-mail lobbylounge.cpca@ihg.com

Supermarket-Themed Party At SPRMRKT

SPRMRKT Kitchen & Bar is throwing a supermarket-themed party on New Year's Eve. Highlights include partying amid fresh produce and artisanal goods from around the region, a supermarket-themed photo booth with props from a shopping trolley and feasting on the chefs' selection of gourmet savouries and sweets, served on platters.

WHERE: 02-01, 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Dec 31, 7pm - 1am PRICE: $98++ a person, includes a glass of prosecco, add $120++ for free-flow champagne; $198++ for both for bookings by Sun TEL: 9736-4170 INFO: E-mail kitchenandbar@sprmrkt.com.sg