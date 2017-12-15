Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

New Chapter At Hua Ting

Orchard Hotel Singapore's signature restaurant Hua Ting has reopened with revitalised menus. Noteworthy classics include Chilled Marinated South African Baby Abalone with Japanese sake and Steamed Fresh Crab Claw with egg white, spring onion and ginger puree.

WHERE: Level 2 Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Weekdays/ weekends: 11.30am/11am - 2.30pm, 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: Six-course special reopening menu with tea-pairing: $98++ a set TEL: 6739-6666 INFO: E-mail huating.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

Hokkaido Joy At Ginza Rokukakutei

The festive menu features the freshest catch and farm produce from Hokkaido. It starts with Matilda potato soup and Hokkaido vegetable bowl before the main kushiage menu, comprising items such as smelt fish, and Tokachi beef A4 sirloin.

WHERE: 01-04 Odeon Towers, 331 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Jan 10; weekdays: noon - 2.30pm, 6 - 11pm; Sat: 5 - 11pm PRICE: Hokkaido Joy: $150++ a person TEL: 6266-1077 INFO: E-mail rokukakuteisg@gmail.com

Italian Winter Rabbit Stew At Zafferano

Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge's classic winter rabbit stew is prepared using Chef Marco Guccio's family recipe.

WHERE: Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Dec 31; brunch: noon - 3pm (Sat); lunch: 11.30am - 3pm (weekdays); dinner: 5.30 - 11.45pm (Mon - Wed), 5.30pm - 1am (Thu - Fri), 6.30pm - 1am (Sat) PRICE: $50++ (by request only, with two days' advance order) TEL: 6509-1488 INFO: E-mail info@zafferano.sg

Weekday Dim Sum Set Lunch At Min Jiang

The Sichuan-Cantonese restaurant at Goodwood Park Hotel is offering a weekday dim sum set lunch ($26++ for two people) next month. The set includes dishes such as Crystal Shrimp Dumpling Har Kau and Steamed BBQ Pork Buns.

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard/Newton WHEN: Jan 2 - 28, weekdays: 11.30am - 2.30pm PRICE: $26++ for two people TEL: 6730-1704 INFO: E-mail min_jiang@goodwoodparkhotel.com

New Menus At Lewin Terrace

The Japanese-French fusion restaurant has unveiled new three-to seven-course and a la carte menus. Items include Miso Beef Pie and Lobster Porcini Risotto.

WHERE: 21 Lewin Terrace, via 23B Coleman Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Feb 28; Tue - Sun: noon - 3pm, 6.30 - 11pm PRICE: Seven-course: $198++ a person (wine-pairing at $120++); three-course: $48++; four-course: $78++; a la carte mains: $32++ - $95++ TEL: 6333-9905 INFO: E-mail info@lewinterrace.com.sg

Violet Oon's Tomahawk Steak And Lobster Rendang

National Kitchen by Violet Oon and Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill have two new seasonal additions - Charcoal BBQ Tomahawk Steak ($198++, Satay Bar & Grill) and Deluxe Lobster Rendang ($128++, National Kitchen).

WHERE (MRT): Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill, 01-08 Clarke Quay, 3B River Valley Road (Clarke Quay); National Kitchen by Violet Oon, 02-01 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road (City Hall) WHEN: Till Dec 31; Satay Bar & Grill: 6pm - midnight; National Kitchen: noon - 2.30pm, 3 - 5pm, 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: $128++ - $198++ TEL: 9834-9935 INFO: E-mail eat@violetoon.com

CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR

Terra Tokyo-Italian Festive Omakase

Terra's chef-owner Seita Nakahara has crafted a six-course Christmas Omakase menu with seasonal ingredients air-flown from Japan.

WHERE: 54 Tras Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN/PRICE: Dec 23: $208++; Dec 24: $308++ TEL: Call 6221-5159 or WhatsApp/text 9751-2145 INFO: terraseita.com

Goodies On A Sleigh At Carlton City

The Christmas Shoppe at Carlton City Hotel Singapore offers items such as the new Honey-Turmeric Turkey with Mediterranean couscous and herbed sausage stuffing ($138 nett, 5.5kg).

WHERE: Lobby Level, Carlton City Hotel Singapore, 1 Gopeng Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Till Dec 25, 10am - 7pm PRICE: Roasts: $48 - $148; sweets: $9 - $63 TEL: 6632-8921 INFO: E-mail f&b@carltoncity.sg

Celebrate Italian Style At Burlamacco

Chef Gabriele Piegaia has crafted four-course dinner set menus for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Lunch on Christmas includes Lobster Bisque and Traditional Turkey with Sage & Onion stuffing and gravy.

WHERE: 77 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN/PRICE: Dec 24 dinner (6 - 10.30pm): $88++ a person ($128++ with wine-pairing); Dec 25 lunch (11.30am - 2.30pm): $118++ a person (at least six people), $36++ for children up to age 10; Dec 31 dinner: $88++ a person (add $42++ for three hours' free-flow Prosecco & wine) TEL: 6220-1763 INFO: E-mail info@burlamacco.com.sg

Feasts And Treats At Rang Mahal

For Christmas and the New Year, Rang Mahal's lunch spread includes seasonal specials such as Tandoori Turkey and Chocolate Log Cake.

WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN/PRICE: Festive lunch buffet (Dec 24 & 25, Dec 31 & Jan 1; noon - 2.30pm): $68++ - $78++ a person; takeaways (till Jan 1; three days' advance order): $12+ - $138+ TEL: 6333-1788 INFO: E-mail rangmahal@rangmahal.com.sg

Festive Seafood Feast At Summerlong

The city beach cafe and bar's festive seafood platter comprises items such as red carabinero Spanish Prawns.

WHERE: 01-04 The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Mon - Dec 31; weekdays: 5pm - midnight, weekends: 10.30am - midnight PRICE: Festive menu: $99++ (serves two) TEL: 6235-1225 INFO: E-mail info@summerlongsg.com

Mediterranean-Asian fare At 21 On Rajah

Festive offerings at 21 On Rajah include Mediterranean cuisine with local and South-east Asian delights.

WHERE: 03-51, 18 Ah Hood Road MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN/PRICE: Pre-festive (till Dec 23) buffet lunch, brunch, dinner: $32++ - $47++ an adult/$16++ - $23++ a child; Dec 24 lunch: $40++/$20++; dinner: $56++/$28++; Dec 25 & Jan 1 brunch: $46++/$23++; dinner: $52++/$26++; Dec 31 dinner: $56++/$28++; Jan 1 dinner: $52++/$24++ TEL: 6808-6847 INFO: E-mail 21@dayshotelsingapore.com

Merrylicious Buffet At Grand Mercure Roxy

Grand Mercure Roxy Singapore's festive offerings include a Merrylicious Buffet at Feast@East Buffet Restaurant with a mix of Christmas and Peranakan favourites.

WHERE: Roxy Square, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota/Eunos WHEN/PRICE: Till Jan 1; Feast@East lunch: $53++ an adult/$27++ a child; high tea: $32++/ $16++; dinner: $56++ - $60++/$28++ - $30++ TEL: 6344-8000 INFO: grandmercureroxy.com.sg

Aloha Poke Christmas Bowl

The Aloha Poke Christmas Bowl comprises creamy avocado salmon and garlic shrimp with brown rice, topped off with cranberries, watermelon radish, walnuts, pineapple, lime and vegetarian caviar.

WHERE (MRT): 92 Amoy Street (Telok Ayer) & outlets at Bugis Junction (Bugis), Marina Bay Link Mall (Downtown), Citylink Mall (City Hall/Esplanade) & Change Alley @ Chevron House (Raffles Place) WHEN: Lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm; dinner: from 5.30pm PRICE: $15.90++ TEL: 6221-6165 INFO: E-mail info@alohapoke.com.sg