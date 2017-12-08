Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Nouri-Relae Four-Hands Experience

Restaurant Nouri's final four-hands collaboration of the year will be with Michelin-starred Restaurant Relae's head chef Jonathan Tam. The five-course lunch and seven-course dinner will feature ingredients sourced locally from Nouri's organic produce partners.

WHERE: 72 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN/PRICE: Mon & Tue, 6 - 9.30pm: $195++ a person (add $115++ for wine-pairing); Tue, 11.30am - 2.30pm: $115++ (add $85++ for wine-pairing) TEL: 6221-4148 INFO: E-mail info@nouri.com.sg

Penang Hawkers' Fare At York Hotel

The highlight of White Rose Cafe's Penang Hawkers' Fare is Char Koay Kak (fried rice cake), where the koay kak is steamed, cut into cubes and pan-fried with soya sauce, chye poh, prawns, bean sprouts, eggs and chilli paste. There will be street-food classics such as Penang laksa, char kway teow, nasi lemak with chicken kapitan and oyster omelette, as well as ban chang kueh, ice kachang and chendol.

WHERE: Lobby level, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth MRT: Orchard WHEN: Dec 15 - Jan 1, noon - 2.30pm & 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: $29++ - $33 an adult, $20++ - $23++ a child TEL: 6737-0511 INFO: yorkhotel.com.sg

Kai Garden's Set Lunch With Peking Duck

Kai Garden's executive business set lunch for four at $98++ includes its signature Peking Duck worth $88++. The other items are appetisers, dim sum, stir-fried garoupa fillet, noodles with duck meat and chilled osmanthus cake.

WHERE: 03-128A Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade/Esplanade WHEN: 11.30am - 3.30pm daily, except public holidays PRICE: $98++ a set, reservations required TEL: 6250-4826 INFO: kaigarden.com.sg

CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR

Merry Feasts At Orchard Cafe

Orchard Cafe features an array of festive favourites as well as Asian and Western specialities. Highlights are gourmet roasts such as traditional roasted turkey with giblet sauce and cranberry jus, herb-crusted roast beef with thyme sauce, slow-roasted honey-glazed gammon ham, Boston lobsters, Fine de Claire oysters, mussels and prawns. There are also festive desserts.

WHERE: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Today - Dec 23, Dec 26 - 30 lunch (noon - 2.30pm): $53++ - $56++ a person, dinner (6 - 10pm): $73++ - $83++; tomorrow - Sun, Dec 16, 17, 23 & 30 high tea (3 - 5pm): $40++; Dec 24 & Dec 31 lunch: $58++ , dinner: $95++; Dec 25 & Jan 1 lunch: $58++, dinner: $73++ TEL: 6739-6565 INFO: E-mail orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

Flaming Chicken For $1 At Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl is offering its new dish - Christmas Flaming Chicken - for only $1 (on bills exceeding $80 nett paid by DBS/POSB cards). Other festive offers are Crab Roe Live Lobster Golden Porridge ($38++) and a 30 per cent discount on dim sum such as Crispy BBQ Pork Pastry ($4.50++), Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ($5.50++) and Steamed Fried Carrot Cake with X.O. Sauce ($6.50++).

WHERE: 03-129A Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade/Esplanade WHEN: Till Dec 31, 11am - 2.30pm (from 10.30am on weekends & public holidays) PRICE: $1 - $38++ TEL: 6858-1588 INFO: dragonbowl.com.sg

Harvest And Fortune At Yan

Yan has two festive menus - prepared and paired for a group of 10 - to end the year and start a new one. The Harvest ($888++) and Fortune ($1,088++) sets feature fresh seafood, hearty roasts and desserts, and the dishes symbolise joy, good wishes, wealth and prosperity. Yan's signature Roast Crispy Suckling Pig is available for takeaway.

WHERE: 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN/PRICE: Festive sets (till Jan 31): $888+ - $1,088++ (for up to 10 people); takeaway suckling pig (till Dec 31): $248+ whole, $148+ half (one day's advance notice) TEL: 6384-5585 INFO: E-mail reserve@yan.com.sg

Violet Oon's Festive Party Trays

Violet Oon's (VO) party trays feed up to 12 people and popular holiday favourites include her signature Shepherd's Pie ($92+) and the iconic Dry Laksa ($88+). Other highlights are Ngo Hiang ($70+), Kuay Pie Tee ($74+), Beef Rendang ($96+), Babi Pong Tay ($88+) and Udang Goreng Chilli ($112+).

WHERE: 881 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Sixth Avenue WHEN: Till Dec 31 PRICE: Salad, starters, vegetables: $56+ - $74+; mains: $88+ - $112+; VO's Classics: $68+ - $92+ TEL: 8533-1122 INFO: E-mail partytray@violetoon.com

Spanish Festive Highlights At Pim Pam

Pim Pam by FOC is primed for the holidays with a special medley of Spanish festive highlights such as Suckling Pig ($78++ a kg, half or whole), Chicken Canelon ($16++), Pork Ribs with Pumpkin Puree ($30++), Whole-Roasted Spring Chicken ($30++) and Escudella with Meat Ravioli ($19++). The items are also available for takeaway. A 24-hour advanced order is required for the suckling pig.

WHERE: 01-29, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Dec 31, noon - 11pm (Mon - Thu), noon - 1am (Fri), 11 - 1am (Sat), 11am - 11pm (Sun) PRICE: From $16++ TEL: 6100-4242 INFO: E-mail reservations@pimpambyfoc.com

Flaming Hot Christmas At Atmosphere Bistro

Adding to its hot duo - The Flaming Pizza ($23.80++) and Black Pearl ($16.80++) - Atmosphere Bistro's Flaming Pork Knuckle ($48.60++) is served doused with whisky and set ablaze. The bistro also offers communal dining options such as the Christmas Exclusive Set ($128++), which comprises the Flaming Pork Knuckle, a mega platter featuring light bites such as Pork Bratwurst, Prawn Paste Chicken Wings and Grilled Baby Octopuses together with a 3-litre Heineken Tower.

WHERE: 01-25 Parkland Green, 920 East Coast Parkway MRT: Eunos/ Dakota WHEN: Till Jan 7; 6pm - midnight (Fri & public holiday eve: till 1am); weekends & public holidays: 10.30 - 1am PRICE: Christmas set: $128++, others: $16.80++ - $48.60++ TEL: 6440-9705 INFO: atmosphere-bistro.com.sg

Signatures At Cut By Wolfgang Puck

Cut by Wolfgang Puck will present a Christmas Eve menu featuring signatures such as the USDA Prime, Illinois corn-fed bone-in ribeye steak aged for 21 days and Mini Kobe Sliders. The New Year's Eve menu includes prime cuts and an array of amuse bouche, sides, sweets, salads and starters. New Year's Day Brunch has entrees such as American Wagyu Sirloin Steak & Eggs with roasted fingerling potato and watercress salad, a dessert trolley with a selection of housemade pastries and free-flow champagne, wines, house spirits, pours and beers.

WHERE: B1-71 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN/PRICE: Dec 24 (5.30 - 11pm): $500++ for four people; Dec 31 (8.30pm till late): $250++ a person; Jan 1 brunch (11.30am - 2.30pm): $175++ TEL: 6688-8517 INFO: E-mail cutreservations@marinabaysands.com

Chef Xavier's Festive Swan Song At Breton

Chef Xavier Le Henaff wants to hang up his apron by the end of March, so Breton will be serving his last Christmas menu this month. The three-course Christmas special starts with pan-fried foie gras with spinach or five pieces of Fine de Claire No. 3 oysters, followed by a main-course choice of half roast pigeon or spaghetti lobster and dessert.

WHERE: 544 Serangoon Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Dec 15 - 23 & 25 - 30, 3 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 11.30am - 10pm (weekends), closed on Mon; Dec 24 & 31, 6 & 8.30pm PRICE: $69++; extra oysters: $25 (five pieces) - $55 (12 pieces) TEL: 6299-3544 INFO: www.breton.com.sg

Artemis' Celebratory Specials

For the festive season at Artemis, executive chef Fernando Arevalo has created Christmas specials such as celery root tortellini ($28++), whole Guinea fowl ($78++), whole lamb shank ($72++) and chocolate orb ($20++). On New Year's Eve, there will be a four-course set menu ($128++, 5.30pm) and a five-course version ($158++, 8.30pm), with dishes such as duck confit with polenta crisps, fennel and tarragon salad.

WHERE: Level 40, 138 Market Street MRT: Raffles Place WHEN/PRICE: Till Dec 31, weekdays: 11.30am - midnight; Sat: 6pm - midnight; Dec 31, 5.30 & 8.30pm TEL: 6635-8677 INFO: E-mail enquiries@artemisgrill.com.sg

Lunch, Brunch, Tea, Dinner At Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt Singapore has various options for festive celebrations. Have dinner on Christmas Eve at Pete's Place, mezza9, StraitsKitchen, 10 Scotts or Oasis (BBQ). On Christmas Day, head to mezza9 and Pete's Place for brunch, StraitsKitchen for lunch and 10 Scotts for tea. Takeaways are available from Santa's Shop.

WHERE: Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Dec 24 dinner/BBQ (7 - 11pm): $68++ - $188++ an adult, $48+ - $98++ a child aged four - 12; Dec 25 brunch (from 11.30am): $118 - $248 an adult, $59++ - $118++ a child; lunch (12.30 - 3pm): $68++ an adult, $48++ a child; tea (noon - 4pm): $68++ - $98++ an adult, $48++ a child; dinner (7 - 11pm): $88++ an adult, $48++ a child TEL: 6732-1234 INFO: singapore.grand.hyatt.com

Vegetarian Options At Oxwell

Besides fish and chips and the Oxwell Burger, Oxwell & Co's Christmas offerings include a three-course menu with main course choices of rolled organic turkey, roast belly of pork, herb-roasted seabass or grassfed fillet of beef. For the vegetarian menu, mains include a choice of Wellington of chestnuts, leeks and spinach, or roasted cabbage heart.

WHERE: 5 Ann Siang Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Till Feb 28 PRICE: Christmas menu: $78++ a person, vegetarian menu: $48++ TEL: 6438-7036 INFO: oxwellandco.com

WINE EVENT

M. Chapoutier Wine Dinner

The 1919 Waterboat House will host a four-course wine dinner with M. Chapoutier winery from the Rhone region in France. The menu includes Carpaccio De Boeuf drizzled in Truffle Dressing (paired with the 2016 M. Chapoutier Cotes-du-Rhone, Belleruche Rouge) and the Welsh Lamb Rack (2015 M. Chapoutier Codrieu Invitare).

WHERE: Level 3 The Waterboat House, 3 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 14, 6.30pm PRICE: $98++ - $128++ a person TEL: 6538-9038 INFO: E-mail hello@1919.com.sg