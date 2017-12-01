Happenings - Food

FOOD

Yoku Moku Pop-Up Stores

Famous Japanese cookie brand Yoku Moku has set up two pop-up stores at Ion Orchard and Takashimaya for the festive season. As a prelude to its official launch next month, Yoku Moku will sell its festive treats such as Bateau De Macadamia ($47 for 16 pieces), Pleine Lune ($31 for 16 pieces) and its signature Cigare, cigar-shaped rolled butter cookies ($16 to $47 for eight to 20 pieces), which is also available as Trois Cigare ($73 for a box of 33 pieces) in all three flavours of butter, chocolate and Darjeeling-Earl Grey tea.

WHERE: Level 1 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; B2 Takashimaya (near Cold Storage), 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Ion: Till Dec 31 (10am - 10pm); Takashimaya: Mon - Dec 25 (10am - 9.30pm) PRICE: $16 - $73 nett INFO: yokumoku.com.sg

Burlamacco's 5th anniversary

Having just celebrated its fifth birthday, Burlamacco Ristorante has some additions to its menu, while still serving favourites such as hand-chopped tuna tartare ($28++) and linguine with Boston lobster tail ($32++). Highlights include cacciucco, a traditional Tuscan seafood stew ($42++) and herb-crusted lamb rack with pumpkin in black truffle sauce ($48++). Desserts ($10++ to $18++) include the crostata oven-baked dark chocolate tart, pavlova meringue and housemade gelatos. There is also a three-course lunch set menu ($35++ a person) that changes every fortnight.

WHERE: 77 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: 11.30am - 2.30pm, 6 - 10.30pm daily PRICE: Selected dishes: $28++ - $48++ TEL: 6220-1763 INFO: E-mail info@burlamacco.com.sg

Kids Eat Free At Tanjong Pagar Centre

Six F&B outlets at Tanjong Pagar Centre are offering free kids' meals with every purchase of an adult a la carte set. They are Ippudo (01-15), SBCD Korean Tofu House (B1-01/02), IndoChili (B1-03), Starker Signature (01-17/18) and Pura Brasa (01-16) for kids up to 12 years old, while Racines' (Sofitel Singapore City Centre) offer is for those up to six years old.

WHERE: 7 Wallich Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Till Dec 25 (Sat & Sun) TEL: 6386-8322 INFO: tanjongpagarcentre.com.sg/directory

New Menu At Chir Chir Fusion Chicken Factory

Korean chain Chir Chir Fusion Chicken Factory revamped its menu recently. Dishes include cheesy dakgalbi (grilled chicken, $32.90++), spicy/soya dakgalbi ($32.90++), jjimdak (stewed chicken, half: $19.90++/whole: $32.90++), curry fried chicken ($28.90++), Chir Chir spring chicken ($28.90++).

WHERE (MRT): B3-04 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road (Somerset), 02-05 Bedok Point, 799 New Upper Changi Road (Bedok), 02-50 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street (Bugis), 01-43 Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Road (Chinatown), 04-13 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road (Jurong East) WHEN: 11am - 10pm daily, Fri - Sat till 11pm (except Bedok) PRICE: $19.90++ - $32.90++ TEL: 6509-8364 (Somerset), 6481-2098 (Bedok), 6538-1069 (Bugis/Chinatown/Jem) INFO: E-mail enquiry@kfood.com.sg

Le Garden Executive Business Set Lunch

There are two Executive Business Set Lunch options at Le Garden Marina Square. One (for up to six people) has dishes such as fried pork, Nile red tilapa and stir-fried seafood noodles. Items on the other set (for two to four people) include Vietnamese clams, double-pepper tiger prawn and steamed pork with sticky rice. Both sets have scallops with garlic and dessert.

WHERE: 03-130 Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: 11am - 4pm daily PRICE: $38++ - $68++ a set TEL: 6266-6842 INFO: facebook.com/legardenseafood

CHRISTMAS

Modern European Cuisine With Asian Overtones At Iggy's

Iggy's will serve an eight-course dinner of modern European cuisine with Asian overtones. The menu includes black winter truffle risotto with aged parmesan and French pigeon with horseradish jus and chestnut puree. Chef Aitor Jeronimo Orive will also present locally inspired dishes such as turbot with finger lime and X.O. sauce, as well as East-meets-West flavours in kabu (Japanese turnip) with jamon dashi. Wine-pairing is available.

WHERE: Level 3 Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Dec 15 - 30, 7 - 9.30pm PRICE: $235++ a person TEL: 6732-2234/8188-3200 INFO: E-mail info@iggys.com.sg

Festive Goodies And 3-Course Set At Mon Bijou

Mon Bijou presents house-crafted take-home treats for the festive season. Roast items include the new baby pork ribs glazed with Okinawa sugar and balsamic (3.5kg, $126.25) and traditional whole roasted turkey with giblet sauce (4 to 5kg, $147.65). New log cakes are mango mousse with passionfruit jelly and vanilla sponge (1kg, $62.05) and Guanaja chocolate mousse with apple and brownies (1kg, $64.20). There is also a three-course set menu (Dec 8 to 25, 11am to 8pm).

WHERE: 01-19/20 Mezzanine level, Claymore Connect, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Selected festive goodies: Till Dec 25 PRICE: Takeaways: $62.05 - $147.65 after GST; three-course set: $24.90+ TEL: 6739-6738 INFO: E-mail monbijou.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

Awfully Chocolate Collection

Awfully Chocolate's favourites such as the Super Stacked Cake ($80) and Chocolate Mille Crepe ($78) will be available as whole cakes, together with its classic Christmas chocolate log cakes (from $72) in three signature flavours. Others include the chocolate black forest ($98), chocolate espresso ($108), white chocolate butterscotch block ($58) and chocolate velvet marquise ($88).

WHERE: Go to awfullychocolate. online/stores for list of outlets & opening times MRT: Various WHEN: Till Dec 31 PRICE: $58 - $108 nett (up to 30 per cent off for pre-orders) TEL: 6345-8212 INFO: E-mail cakes@awfullychocolate.com

Turkey With Buah Keluak Sauce From Grand Mercure Roxy

Festive takeaways from Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy range from log cakes ($36+ to $48+) to roasted pork ribs, chicken, leg of lamb ($69+ - $89+) to a roasted turkey with signature buah keluak sauce. Other items include honey glazed ham ($79+), baked salmon fillet ($79+) and roasted striploin ($99+). There are also the Feast Promotion (pork ribs and salmon fillet or chicken: $139+) and Joyous Indulgence (turkey, ham, salmon: $259+).

WHERE: Wave Cafe, Lobby level, Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Till Jan 1 PRICE: $36+ - $259+ (three days' advance orders) TEL: 6340-5882 INFO: E-mail H3610-FB3@accor.com

Creamery Boutique's Festive Products

Creamery Boutique Ice Creams Singapore has launched its Christmas products. Its Whisky Lava Cookie paired with My Chocolate ice cream ($10.90) is a robust dark chocolate-packed dessert filled with a dose of Johnnie Walker Whisky. The Red Velvet Matcha Lava Cookie with apple crumble ice cream ($8.90) features a blend of white chocolate and Kyoto matcha powder as its filling.

WHERE: 01-03, 139 Tyrwhitt Road MRT: Bendemeer WHEN: Till Jan 5; Sun - Wed: 12.30 - 10pm; Fri: 12.30 - 10.30pm; Sat & Sun: noon - 10.30pm PRICE: $8.90 - $10.90 nett TEL: 8133-1250 INFO: facebook.com/creamerysg

French Christmas At Audace

Audace Bar & Restaurant's chef Jeremy Gillon has created a seven-course degustation dinner menu infused with his signature Alpine herbs. His French Christmas menu showcases premium Gillardeau oysters, foie gras, turkey and white pudding: a blend of chicken, milk, egg and onions, enriched with cep mushrooms. Refresh your palate with a Christmas tree sorbet, infused with Genepi, an alpine herbal liqueur.

WHERE: Wanderlust Hotel, 2 Dickson Road MRT: Jalan Besar WHEN: Dec 23 & 24, 7 - 10pm PRICE: $168++ an adult ($148++ for bookings before Dec 10), $36++ a child aged six - 12 TEL: 6298-1188 INFO: E-mail info@audace.com.sg

Local Dessert Flavours By Sinpopo

Sinpopo Brand Restaurant's Christmas cake range this festive season is inspired by well-known local desserts. The pulut hitam cake ($42) balances the taste of the black glutinous rice with a layer of coconut cream icing. The dadar log cake ($48) is a pandan Swiss roll with grated coconut in gula melaka covered with a light layer of coconut cream. The cakes, including the Sinpopo gula melaka cake ($38) and the roasted apple sugee cake ($52), are also available by the slice at the restaurant.

WHERE: 458 Joo Chiat Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Tue - Thu: noon - 10pm; Fri & Sat: noon - midnight PRICE: $38 - $52 nett TEL: 6345-5034 INFO: www.sinpopo.com

Folklore's Eurasian Christmas Dishes

Chef Damian D'Silva shares his heritage recipes at Folklore, with a Christmas menu of eight classic dishes found on Eurasian Christmas tables. Feng ($30++; $32 takeaway) is a traditional European curry dish featuring an assortment of pig offals in a blend of 18 spices. Debal ($30++; $32 takeaway), a Eurasian spicy stew, is traditionally made with leftover meats from the festive feasts, while Eurasian Christmas Pie ($30++) is filled with chicken, meat balls, pork sausages, potatoes and carrots - topped with a buttery puff pastry.

WHERE: Level 2 Destination Singapore Beach Road, 700 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Till Dec 31; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 9.30pm PRICE: Dine-in: $26++ - $30++; takeaways: $28 - $32 nett TEL: 6679-2900/9021-9700 INFO: E-mail reserve@folklore.sg

WINE EVENT

Italian Wine Collection, Tuscan Dinner Experience

At Mediterranean-inspired rooftop restaurant Artemis, diners can taste more than 40 wines curated by Sarment's sommeliers as part of The Italian Wine Collection, which includes complimentary masterclasses, food and entertainment. The restaurant will also serve executive chef Fernando Arevalo's five-course Tuscan-inspired menu with dishes such as potato gnocchi with mushrooms and rabbit ragu and whole roasted shortloin wagyu with grilled heirloom carrots. The meal will be paired with champagne and wines such as Roagna Solea Chardonnay Langhe 2014 and Podernuovo A Palazzone Sotirio Toscana 2011.

WHERE: Level 40 (Rooftop Terrace) CapitaGreen, 138 Market Street MRT: Raffles Place WHEN (PRICE): Tomorrow; wine-tasting ($98 nett a person): 1 - 6.30pm; dinner ($198++ a person): 8pm TEL: 6635-8677 INFO: E-mail enquiries@artemisgrill.com.sg