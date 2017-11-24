Happenings - Food

FOOD

New Teochew Specialities At Crystal Jade Golden Palace

Crystal Jade Golden Palace has unveiled new Teochew specialities on its a la carte menu, which boasts refined contemporary Chinese, Cantonese and Teochew dishes. The new items include classic Teochew pomegranate dumpling in thick pumpkin broth ($38++); Australian wagyu beef brisket in clear soup ($38++); classic Teochew pomfret ($48++); and braised foie gras ($28++). A Chef's Inspiration six-course menu (available till Dec 31) provides more off-the-menu selections, with dishes such as seared foie gras with homemade pancake; wild mushroom sauce on Spanish iberico pork chop; and fresh seafood and thin udon in thick seafood broth.

WHERE: 05-22 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: 11.30am - 3pm (weekdays), 11am - 3pm (Sat), 10.30am - 3pm (Sun & public holidays) & 6 - 10.30pm (daily) PRICE: Six-course menu: $118++ a person; new chef's specialities: $28++ - $48++ TEL: 6734-6866 INFO: crystaljade.com/goldenpalace

RAS Epicurean Star Award Winners' Offers

The Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) presented its Epicurean Star Awards recently to 21 winners. Winning restaurants are giving special promotions such as one-for-one curries (Zaffron Kitchen), a 10 to 25 per cent discount on bills or certain items (Chef's Table, Elemen, Kampong Cafe @ BM Catering, Ki-sho, Po and Wah Lok) and a free seafood platter/roast Irish duck (TungLok Seafood/Signatures).

WHERE: Various WHEN: Till Dec 8 TEL: 6479-7723 INFO: Go to rasepicurean.com/finalists for the list of winners & ras.org.sg

Kebab Pop-Up By Fat Prince & Le Bab

Fat Prince and London's gourmet kebab restaurant, Le Bab, will serve specially curated lunch and dinner menus on two days next week.

WHERE: 48 Peck Seah Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tue & Wed, 11.30am - 2.30pm & 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: Call to inquire TEL: 6221-3683 INFO: E-mail info@fatprincesg.com

Sumire's Winter Party Menu

Sumire Yakitori House has a new Winter Party Menu comprising premium and standard nabe courses of 15 signature dishes, with an option for two hours of free-flow drinks. The premium wagyu sukiyaki uses wagyu zabuton for the sukiyaki hotpot and the zuwai gani chanko pot uses Japanese snow crab for the nabe, with five housemade soup bases.

WHERE: 80 Middle Road, 01-88/89 MRT: Bugis WHEN: Till Feb 28 PRICE: Premium course: $50++ a person ($78++ includes two hours' free-flow drinks); Standard course: $40++ a person ($68++ includes two hours' free-flow drinks) TEL: 6338-9963 (Japanese speaker: 9232-2674) INFO: E-mail sumirebugis@dinsg.com

Winter Kaiseki Menus At Keyaki

Taking the helm at Keyaki, Pan Pacific Singapore's signature Japanese restaurant, executive chef Shinichi Nakatake will debut two multi-course kaiseki menus featuring ingredients from Kyoto. The winter delicacies include kabu (Kyoto turnip); ebi-imo (taro); kyo yasai (traditional vegetables unique to Kyoto); buri (yellowtail); kinmedai (red bream); amadai (tilefish) that is grilled and topped with sea urchin sauce; snow crab and king crab. Keyaki will also present a one-night sake-pairing dinner featuring sake from Sogen Sake Brewery and chef Nakatake's debut winter menu.

WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN/PRICE: Till Dec 25 (11.30am - 2.30pm & 6.30 - 10.30pm): $180++ - $200++ a person; Nov 24 (7pm) sake-paired menu: $190++ a person TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Neon Pigeon Launches Bar Bites Menu

Neon Pigeon has launched its first bar bites menu, along with a refreshed sake list and Japanese craft beer. The Tonkatsu Po Boy ($12++) - shrimp and pork chop with spicy miso paste on a fluffy bun - is a modern Japanese take on an American sandwich. Other bar bites include sweet potato fries with crack salt and togarashi ($8++); shoyu-glazed peanuts with puffed wild rice ($5++); and yuzu ceviche with jalapeno and tapioca chips ($12++). Sake picks include Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Nigori Sake ($40++ for a 240ml bottle) and Tsukino Katsura Junmai Asahi #4 Rice Sake ($140++ for a 720ml bottle). New beer selections include Baird Shimaguni Stout ($16++ for a 330ml bottle) and Iwate Kura Sakura Arashi IPA ($17++).

WHERE: 1 Keong Saik Road, 01-03 MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Mon - Sat, 6 - 11.45pm PRICE: Bar bites: $5++ - $12++; sake: $40++ - $140++; beer: $16++ - $17++ TEL: 6222-3623 INFO: E-mail info@neonpigeonsg.com

CHRISTMAS

Szechuan And Tandoori Turkey At Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre

Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre puts an Asian twist on Christmas, with executive chef Ivan Lim and his team's Szechuan and Tandoori turkey ($107 - $117.70). Also available is the Holiday Tom Turkey ($107), with chestnut stuffing and thyme sauce; and sweet treats of Guanaja Yule log ($68.70) and red velvet white chocolate cookies ($22.90). Window On The Park and Tandoor will also serve festive meals over the holiday period, including on New Year's Day.

WHERE: 11 Cavenagh Road MRT: Somerset WHEN/PRICE: Window on the Park: Dec 4 - 31 lunch (noon - 2.30pm): $55++ - $65++ an adult, $25++ a child (aged six - 12); dinner (6.30 - 10pm): $65++ - $80++ an adult, $25++ a child; Tandoor: Dec 24/ Jan 1 brunch/lunch (noon - 2.30pm) & Dec 24, 25 & 31 dinner (7 - 10.30pm): $58++ a person ($68++ includes a glass of prosecco or wine) TEL: 6733-8333 INFO: E-mail fnb.hisinorchard@ihg.com

Yuletide Feasting At Porta

Over three weekends next month, Porta Fine Food at Park Hotel Clarke Quay will serve a selection of epicurean meats, ocean bites and sweet treats from around the globe. Dishes include lobster bisque ($16++) with crayfish ravioli; gravlax of Norwegian salmon ($16++); and charcuterie platter ($30++, serves two) of housemade duck rillettes, foie gras terrine, chorizo, Bayonne ham and saucisson. For meat and game lovers, there are mains such as Spanish suckling pig ($40++); pepper steak ($38++); and roasted French quail ($34++) with Brussels sprout, bacon and natural jus. End the feasting with a Christmas logcake ($14++) or baked Alaska ($12++). A three-course festive set menu ($60++) is also available.

WHERE: Level 1 Park Hotel Clarke Quay, 1 Unity Street MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Dec 15 & 16, 22-24 & 29-31 PRICE: Festive set: $60++; a la carte: $16++ - $40++; desserts: $12++ - $14++ TEL: 6593-8855 INFO: E-mail hello@porta.com.sg

Earle Swensen's Trio Of Specials

For the festive season, Earle Swensen's trio of specials comes in the form of cioppino with ciabatta garlic toast ($33.80++) for seafood lovers; turkey breast roulade with wild rice and chestnut stuffing ($25.80++); and Earle's Bottoms Up! ($13.10++) in a towering glass of sweet treasures. With any main course, customers get access to the free-flow salad bar.

WHERE (MRT): 02-117 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront); 03-10/11 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive (Jurong East) WHEN: Dec 1 - 31, 10.30am - 10.30pm PRICE: $13.10++ - $33.80++ TEL: 6272-3306 (VivoCity), 6358-3859 (Westgate) INFO: earleswensens.com.sg

Hello Kitty Orchid Garden Festive Menu

Kick off Hello Kitty Orchid Garden's festive menu with A Starry Christmas ($17.90++), where chunks of Hello Kitty-shaped honey-glazed chicken ham peek out from a bed of lettuce, feta cheese, olives and cherry tomatoes dressed with cranberry sauce. For mains, tuck into Santa's Favourite ($38.90++) - United States beef ribs marinated with sweet hoisin sauce and fermented shrimp paste - or Jolly Good Turkey ($23.50++).

WHERE: 01-22 Changi Airport Terminal 3 Arrival Hall, 65 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Dec 1 - 31, open 24 hours PRICE: $17.90++ - $38.90++ TEL: 6241-6127 INFO: hellokittyorchidgarden.com

White Rose Cafe's Takeaway Specialities

The selection of take-home roasts and treats from York Hotel Singapore's White Rose Cafe includes roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce ($130, 4 to 5kg); honey baked ham ($128, 2 to 2.5kg); roast beef striploin ($78 a kg); and avocado salad with crispy turkey bacon ($28). The EZ Christmas Party Pack ($150, serves five to six people) is an ensemble of Christmas specialities.

WHERE: York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth MRT: Orchard WHEN: Dec 1 - 31, 11am - 8pm; three working days' advance order required (orders close on Dec 28) PRICE: $28 - $150 TEL: 6737-0511 INFO: E-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg

Festive Delights From Metta Cafe

Christmas delights from Metta Cafe, such as logcakes and cookies, are handmade by Metta Alumni's youth with special needs. Items include chocolate truffle log cake (500g/1kg: $32/$42); Black Forest logcake ($33/$43); teacake with mixed nuts or orange chocolate ($8.50); and Christmas bell/tree/snow flake cookies ($1.80 each).

WHERE: Level 1 Metta Building, 32 Simei Street 1 MRT: Simei WHEN: 7am - 5pm daily, except public holidays PRICE: $1.80 - $43, three days' advance order required (five to seven days for bulk orders) TEL: 6580-4624 INFO: E-mail mettacafe@metta.org.sg

Roasts And Cakes From Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore's festive bird is prepared for 18 hours with a secret recipe before roasting and is stuffed with chestnuts and homemade bread. Other than roasted turkeys ($188+ to $288+, 5.5 to 10kg), items available for takeaways include Westholme grass-fed ribeye ($480+, 3kg); honey-mustard-glazed ham ($188+ - $368+, 1.8 - 7 kg); and roasted leg of lamb ($278+, 3kg); as well as festive sweets such as traditional Christmas fruitcake ($138+, 1.5kg), chocolate Yule logcake ($95+, 800g) and pastry chef Audrey Yee's signature nougats ($38+ for nine pieces).

WHERE: Festive Desk, lobby level, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore MRT: Orchard WHEN: 10am - 6pm daily; sale ends Dec 24 (10am - 4pm); three days' advanced order required PRICE: Selected items: $38+ - $480+; hamper & roast packages: $580+ - $766+ TEL: 6831-7253 INFO: E-mail festiveseason.sin@fourseasons.com

WINE EVENTS

De Stefani Wine Dinner At Zafferano

Zafferano and the Venetian wines of De Stefani will present a four-course wine-pairing dinner curated by head chef Marco Guccio and hosted by Dr Alessandro De Stefani, owner and winemaker of the winery. The menu highlight is free-range pigeon cooked three ways, served with chestnuts glazed in caramelised grapes and persimmon coulis. The dish is paired with the De Stefani Stefen 2011 Single Vineyard.

WHERE: Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tue, 7pm PRICE: $108++ a person TEL: 6509-1488 INFO: E-mail info@zafferano.sg

PS Cafe Sunday Wine Down

The final edition of Sunday Wine Down for the year celebrates "greatest hits" from the past two years, spanning wines from France, Italy, Spain, Syria, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

WHERE: 38-38A Martin Road MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Sun, 4 - 6pm PRICE: Call to inquire TEL: 6708-9288 INFO: pscafe.com