Happenings - Food

FOOD

Gastronomic Adventure With VLV

VLV's gastronomic adventure for the month includes a six-course dinner - with dishes such as Aburi Hokkaido Scallop Carpaccio Salad, Wok-fried King Prawns and Grain-fed Lamb Rack - and its signature Peking Duck at about two-thirds of the usual price. There is also the Art of Selection, a six-course Modern Chinese dinner by executive head chef Martin Foo featuring Hennessy Paradis Imperial.

WHERE: 01-02 Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN/PRICE: Gastromonth: Tomorrow - Sun, from 6pm/$90++ a person (add $40++ for three glasses of wine); Art of Selection dinner: Wed, 7pm/$250++ a person; Peking Duck/$68++ TEL: 6661-0197 INFO: E-mail reservation@vlv.life

Lobster Noodles, Live EPL Screenings At Raffles Marina

Raffles Marina is having some dining promotions for the holiday season. Enjoy Lobster Noodles ($15++, till Dec 31) or the four-course Steamed Cod Fish Business set lunch ($24++) at Chinese restaurant Captain's Table, or Marina Bistro's three-course Roast Baby Back Ribs set lunch ($24.80++, till Nov 30). Discovery Pub will screen live English Premier League (EPL) matches on weekends while offering an EPL Combo ($55++) with finger food and two jugs of beer.

WHERE: Raffles Marina, 10 Tuas West Drive MRT: Tuas Link WHEN: Ongoing PRICE: $15++ - $55++ INFO: Captain's Table (lunch: noon - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 10pm): call 6869-2288, e-mail captainstable@rafflesmarina.com.sg; Marina Bistro (8am - 10pm): call 6869-2299, e-mail marinabistro@rafflesmarina.com.sg; Discovery Pub (weekdays: noon - midnight; weekends: 2pm - midnight): call 6869-1855, e-mail discovery_pub@rafflesmarina.com.sg

New Set Lunch At Crackerjack

Crackerjack's new set lunch menu offers mains such as the Mojo Brandt Steak Salad, Pan Seared Barramundi and Pork Collar Chimichurri. Vegetarians can opt for the Lentil Mushroom Scotch Egg or Three Cheese Barley Risotto. Besides the housemade soup of the day, the set lunch comes with a refillable housemade drink.

WHERE: 43 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Mon - Fri: 11.30am - 2.30pm PRICE: $19++ TEL: 8121-1462 INFO: E-mail hello@crackerjack.sg

Ultimate Recovery Brunch At Burlamacco Ristorante

Burlamacco Ristorante is serving the Ultimate Recovery Brunch, an Italian feast, on weekends. The menu showcases chef Gabriele Piegaia's classic specialities for diners to order as much as they want, with two hours of free-flow Bloody Mary, Espresso Martini, Prosecco and wines.

WHERE: 77 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN/PRICE: Ultimate Recovery Brunch (Sat & Sun, 11.30am - 2.30pm): $78++ a person TEL: 6220-1763 INFO: E-mail info@burlamacco.com.sg

Kampong French Revolution At Open Farm Community

Open Farm Community has invited the Paris Popup to take over its kitchen for a few weeks. The Kampong French pop-up will have London native chef Harry Cummins presenting an all-day dining menu of 12 small and sharing plates with a contemporary French flair. An omakase menu will also be available.

WHERE: 130E Minden Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Till Dec 3; lunch: noon - 3pm (Mon - Fri); brunch: 11am - 4pm (weekends, public holidays); dinner: 6 - 11pm daily PRICE: Sharing plates: $11 - $26; omakase: $60 for eight dishes; wine-pairing: $50 TEL: 6471-0306 INFO: E-mail enquiries@ofcsingapore.com.sg

Chitose Strawberry Fair At Lewin Terrace

Lewin Terrace has brought back the Chitose Strawberry Fair, which will offer a special Japanese-French lunch menu by chef de cuisine Hiroyuki Shinkai in which diners can select a strawberry soup, strawberry parfait or a strawberry mille-feuille.

WHERE: 21 Lewin Terrace (via 23-B Coleman Street) MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Dec 31, noon - 3pm (Tue - Sun) PRICE: $48++ - $78++ TEL: 6333-9905 INFO: E-mail info@lewinterrace.com.sg

THANKSGIVING

Festive Feasting At Bread Street Kitchen

The three-course Thanksgiving dinner at Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay features a sharing platter of starters ($35++ a la carte) such as the Lollipop Spiced Wings and Ham Hock Terrine With Homemade Piccalilli. The Confit Turkey Leg ($45++) is accompanied by bacon popcorn and lala clams bake. The meal ends with a choice of dessert, such as pumpkin pie with peanut butter soft-serve ice cream ($18++).

WHERE: Bay Level, L1-81 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Thu - Nov 26 PRICE: Three-course set menu: $89++ a person TEL: 6688-5665 INFO: marinabaysands.com/breadstreetkitchen

Semi-Buffet Dinner At One-Ninety

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore's One-Ninety Restaurant is serving a semi-buffet dinner with entree, featuring appetisers such as chilled seafood on ice and Thanksgiving-themed desserts such as Pumpkin Pie and Spiced Stone Fruit Crumble. Entree choices are over-roasted organic turkey, roasted Atlantic cod, slow-roasted US prime tenderloin or pumpkin and ricotta ravioli.

WHERE: Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Thu, 5.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $133++ an adult, $66++ a child (aged five - 11) TEL: 6831-7250 INFO: E-mail one-ninety.sin@fourseasons.com

CHRISTMAS

Festive Takeaways From Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

The highlight of Crowne Plaza Changi Airport's festive takeaways is the new Black Truffle Roast Christmas Turkey ($198+, 6kg). Roasted with black truffle and cornbread stuffing, it is served with roast potatoes, vegetables and housemade dressing. Other takeaway items include the Traditional Roast Christmas Turkey ($98+, 6kg), Honey-glazed Boneless Ham ($128+, 2.2kg), Roast Australian Beef Strip Loin ($118+, 1.2 kg), Crispy Pork Knuckle ($68+) and yule log cakes ($68+).

WHERE: Lobby Lounge, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Dec 1 - 31 PRICE: $45+ - $198+; spend $120 in a single online order (bit.ly/cpchangi-online-store) & get a 200ml bottle of Bottega Gold Prosecco TEL: 6823-5367 (9am - 10pm) INFO: E-mail lobbylounge.cpca@ihg.com

Turkey Treats From Goodwood Park

New gourmet takeaways at Goodwood Park Hotel this year are 12 Treasures Turkey ($268+, for eight to 10 people); Around the World In Turkey Days ($128+, for six), an appetiser platter; Roast Turkey Roulade With Pork And Chestnut Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts And Turkey Gravy ($168+, for four to six people); Cold Capellini Pasta with Alaskan Crab, Ebi, Caviar And Truffle Vinaigrette ($108+, for four); Zesty Logs ($52+ a pair, 500g); Silent Night Sphere ($28+ a piece); and Mini Mousse-icles ($16+, three pieces).

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard/Newton WHEN: Orders (five days required) till Dec 19 noon; collection: Dec 1 - 26 PRICE: $16+ - $268+ TEL: 6730-1867/68 (10am - 6pm daily) INFO: E-mail festive@goodwoodparkhotel.com

BEER EVENT

Superheroes-Themed Booze Party

Cheers & Beers is City of Tomorrow's first superheroes-themed beer and alcohol party featuring craft-brewed beers, wines and ciders from local brands such as Underground Wines and The 1925. There are drinking challenges too. Early-bird food and beer coupons (worth $20) will also be sold at half price. Guests can use them to pay for food and drinks at the party or buy bottles of beers, wines or ciders for takeaway. Participants in the best superhero costumes contest can win prizes and City of Tomorrow vouchers.

WHERE: B1-47 One Raffles Link, CityLink Mall MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Nov 24 & 25, 1 - 10.30pm; Nov 26, 1 - 9pm PRICE: Free entry (minimum age: 18) TEL: 6327-9375 INFO: E-mail heythere@cityoftomorrow.sg