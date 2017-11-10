Happenings: Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Free Meatless Meals By Sam Leong

Next week, Quorn, an environmentally sustainable meat-free alternative from Britain that is high in protein and fibre, will give out free meals cooked by celebrity chef Sam Leong of Forest at Resorts World Sentosa. Diners can dig into Kung Pao Burgers and Nuggets with Salted Egg Yolk Dip.

WHERE: The Metropolis, 9 North Buona Vista Drive; Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay; and 100AM, 100 Tras Street MRT: Bouna Vista/ Raffles Place/Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tue (The Metropolis), Wed (Ocean Financial Centre), Thu (100AM), 11.30am while stocks last INFO: www.facebook.com/QuornSG

Big Sake Bar's New Wagyu-Themed Omakase Menu

Big Sake Bar marks its first anniversary with a menu that is paired with a wide range of sakes. Its new eight-course omakase menu focuses on premium A4 wagyu beef and has three seasonal sakes.

WHERE: 01-02 Concourse Skyline, 302 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Mon - Fri: noon - 2.30pm, 6pm - midnight; Sat: 6pm - midnight; omakase offer: till Nov 17 PRICE: Eight-course omakase menu: $88 nett a person ($108 nett includes carafe of sake) TEL: 6291-2700 INFO: E-mail enquiry@bigsakebar.com

Pop-up European Cheese Bars

The Centre National Interprofessionnel de l'Economie Laitiere, with support from the European Union, is taking Singaporeans into the world of European cheese, with an islandwide campaign of pop-up cheese bars and in-store tastings. On offer are cheese treats created with European cheeses as well as take-home recipe booklets.

WHERE (MRT): B1 South Beach Avenue, 26 Beach Road (Esplanade); Level 1 (outdoors) Cathay Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Road (Somerset) WHEN: South Beach Avenue: Nov 17, noon - 3pm; Cathay Cineleisure: Nov 18, noon - 6pm PRICE: Free INFO: bit.ly/europeancheesesg

White Truffles At Senso

White truffle season has arrived at Senso Ristorante & Bar. Featuring white truffles from Alba, Italy, this year's menu starts with the Capesante ($68++) - pan-seared scallops served with eggplant mousse, green apple, shaved white truffles and truffle dressing - and Crema di Porri e Patate ($48++) soup. Other dishes include the Risotto Ai Tartufi Bianchi and Taglierini Ai Tartufi Bianchi (both $88++) and mains ($108++) such as Orata, Gnocchi & Spugnole - sea beam fillet, purple gnocchi and morel mushrooms. Set meals (three to five courses) and a White Truffle Brunch are also available.

WHERE: 21 Club Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN (PRICE): White Truffle Brunch ($178++ - $198++ a person): Nov 26, 11.30am - 3pm; seasonal menu (a la carte: $38++ - $108++; set menus: $168++ - $298++ a person): till Dec 31, lunch: noon - 2.30pm (Mon - Fri); dinner: 6 - 10.30pm (daily) TEL: 6224-3534 INFO: E-mail reservations@senso.com.sg

HAIRY CRAB SEASON

Yan Goes Dutch

This season's hairy crabs served at Yan are from the Netherlands where, it is said, the waters produce meatier and bigger breeds. The steamed hairy crab is served with the set menu, which includes double-boiled shark cartilage broth, steamed sea perch fillet and oven-baked lamb rack with bacon. A la carte dishes include poached Japanese noodles with hairy crab meat ($16.80++).

WHERE: 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Wed - Dec 15, lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm, dinner: 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: Set menu: $128++ a person; a la carte menu: $12++ - $38++ TEL: 6384-5585 INFO: E-mail reserve@yan.com.sg

THANKSGIVING

Chicken-Fried Turkey At The Bird

Serving classic American cuisine, The Bird Southern Table & Bar's menu features a traditional Thanksgiving Platter highlighted by the chicken fried turkey - its 27-hour brined fried chicken leg and crispy turkey breast served with giblet gravy and green beans, caramelised onions, Swiss cheese and bread crumbs.

WHERE: B1-07 (Galleria Level) & L1-82 (Bay Level), The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Nov 23, lunch: 11am - 4pm, dinner: 4pm - 2am PRICE: Thanksgiving Platter: $48++ TEL: 6688-9959 INFO: E-mail thebirdreservations@marinabaysands.com

Heritage Dinner Buffet At Town Restaurant

Tuck into holiday dishes at Town Restaurant such as traditional roasted butterball turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce and giblet gravy; butter and cinnamon-roasted acorn squash; and pumpkin pie. The spread also includes a live foie gras station and festive sweets such as chestnut tart

WHERE: Lobby level The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Nov 23, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $99++ a person ($50++ for each child) TEL: 6877-8911/8912 INFO: fullertonhotels.com

WINE EVENT

Grant Burge Wine Dinner At Sear Steakhouse

Sear Steakhouse has teamed up with Grant Burge Winery to present a four-course dinner, with guest speaker Grace Fung taking diners through each tasting and pairing. The menu features breaded brie, braised pork cheek and lemon meringue tart with berries sauce. Paired wines include Grant Burge's Summers Chardonnay 2013.

WHERE: Level 45 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Thu; 6.30pm: cocktail and canapes; 7.15pm: dinner PRICE: $125++ a person ($95++ for early birds) TEL: 6221-9555 INFO: E-mail hello@50rp.com.sg