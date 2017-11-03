Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Dessert Buffet With Mao Shan Wang Pastries At Coffee Lounge

Goodwood Park Hotel's Coffee Lounge Dessert Buffet features Mao Shan Wang mochi, waffles and ice cream (live station), sticky rice and crumble tartamong the selection.

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard/Newton WHEN: Till Nov 17; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: $46.80++ a person (dessert buffet with Mao Shan Wang pastries); $36.80++ (top-up with any main course); $60++ an adult, $38++ a child aged six - 11 (with Taiwan Porridge buffet); $50++ - $54++ (with design-your-own local degustation set menu) TEL: 6730-1746 INFO: E-mail coffee_lounge@goodwoodparkhotel.com

Nordic November At Aquamarine

This month, AquaMarine at Marina Mandarin Singapore brings you the flavours of Scandinavia. Its buffet features items such as the Norwegian halibut with brown butter and charred lemon emulsion, and lava stone-cooked crayfish with horseradish and caviar cream.

WHERE: Level 4 Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Nov 30; lunch: noon - 2.30pm (3pm on Sat, Sun & public holidays); dinner: 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: Lunch: $60++ an adult, $30++ a child aged six - 12; dinner: $70++ - $80++ an adult, $35++ - $40++ a child TEL: 6845-1111 INFO: E-mail aquamarine.marina@meritushotels.com

New Charcoal Dinner Menu At The Quarters

The Quarters has launched its New Charcoal Dinner Menu, using specially imported Japanese grills. Menu highlights include The Quarters Platter ($128, for four to five people), comprising salted egg midwings, buah keluak chicken, baby back ribs, Angus ribeye, grilled vegetable platter.

WHERE: 01-09 Icon Village, 16 Enggor Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Mon - Fri: 9am - 10pm; Sat: 10am - 9pm; Sun: 10am - 6pm PRICE: Selected items: $18 - $128 TEL: 6834-4174 INFO: E-mail info@thequarters.sg

Brew-B-Q For Charity At Fat Lulu's

HomeBrew Co-Op and Fat Lulu's are organising a party, with all proceeds of beer and food sales going to FoodBank SG. Ten homebrewers will showcase 10 beers, from easy-on-the-palate Blonde Ale to Oatmeal Stout with a solid body. Fat Lulu's will be firing up its BBQ creations such as spicy BBQ pork ribs.

WHERE: 297 River Valley Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Nov 11, 3 - 7pm PRICE: $4 an item; coupon books: $20 each TEL: 9236-5002 INFO: E-mail eat@fatlulus.sg

Mod-Sin's Shen Tan Rounds Off Friends Of Mitzo Series

The Friends of Mitzo series rounds off this month with executive chef Nicky Ng working with Mod-Sin chef Shen Tan, who brings her nasi lemak, renewed as a bite-sized sushi. Chef Ng will showcase his lobster claw topped with truffle sauce served alongside carrot-broth poached rice.

WHERE: Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Nov 15 & 16, 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: $118++ a person ($168++ with cocktail pairing) TEL: 6603-8855 INFO: E-mail rsvn@mitzo.sg

Ce La Vi Sky-High Brunch

While the Cuban Brothers entertain at Ce La Vi's Sky-High Brunch, diners can tuck into executive chef Joey Sergentakis' modern Asian cuisine with dishes such as red curry braised sea bream and tea-smoked free range chicken. Besides the live oyster bar, there is also a live carving station featuring the chef's marinated Rangers Valley ribeye coated with spicy shallot and garlic glaze.

WHERE: SkyPark at Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sun, noon - 4pm PRICE: $188 (pre-sale), $198 (door sale); includes free-flow Veuve Clicquot Yellow NV, cocktails & Asian delicacies TEL: 6508-2188 INFO: E-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com

Free Fries At L'Entrecote

In celebrating its seventh year, Glasshouse by DHM is giving away free fries at L'Entrecote The Steak & Fries Bistro on Nov 11. Glasshouse comprises Sabio Tapas Bar, &Made Burger Bistro, Ange Cafe and L'Entrecote. Diners at any of the four concepts can order dishes such as Super Food Salad ($22++), Iberico pork cheek pasta ($24++), B Burger ($20++), and classic French appetisers such as L'Entrecote duck rillettes ($18++).

WHERE: 01-40 & 02-02/03 Robinsons The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset/Orchard WHEN: 11.30am (weekends: 11am) - midnight (Fri - Sat: 1am); free fries: Nov 11, 3 - 6pm PRICE: Selected dishes: $15++ - $29++ TEL: 6681-7440/6235-4475 INFO: E-mail thehub@dhm.com.sg

Desserts Masterclass By Former Senior Michelin Inspector

Former senior Michelin inspector Heather Soto will conduct a masterclass on how to create star-quality desserts. Ms Soto, a pastry chef and super taster, left the food guide after more than a decade of critiquing thousands of restaurants across the world.

WHERE: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Level 5 Sakae Building, 28 Tai Seng Street MRT: Tai Seng WHEN: Nov 18; 9am - 1pm; 1.30pm - 5.30pm PRICE: $230 a person (includes $150 worth of desserts & premium ingredient vouchers) TEL: 8288-1324 INFO: E-mail porter@homebakee.com

Colourful Summer Rolls, Jumbo Pho Bowl From Pho Street

Vietnamese eatery Pho Street has added colourful summer rolls and the Jumbo Pho Bowl to its menu. The summer rolls come in the Prawn & Kiwi version (available till Nov 21), a pork belly and edamame summer roll; Prawn & Peach (Nov 22 - Dec 12), with chicken, yellow bell pepper and purple cabbage; and Prawn & Strawberry (Dec 13 - 31), with chicken, sweet corn and dried cranberry. The Jumbo Pho Bowl is the upsized version of its signature Pho Beef Combination, comprising a soup base, thick beef slices, beef balls, shanks, tendons and tripes.

WHERE: Go to phostreet.com.sg/#section-9 for list of outlets MRT: Various WHEN: 11.30am - 10pm daily; Ocean Financial Centre: 11am - 7.30pm weekdays except public holidays PRICE: Summer rolls: till Dec 31 ($4.90 for two same flavour; $7.30 for three different flavours); Jumbo Pho Bowl: Nov 22 - Dec 31 ($18.80) INFO: facebook.com/PhoStreet

White Truffle Season At Senso

Tartufo Bianco (white truffle in Italian) season has arrived at Senso Ristorante & Bar. Featuring white truffles from Alba, Italy, this year's menu highlights include Capesante ($68++), pan-seared scallops served with eggplant mousse, green apple, shaved white truffles and truffle dressing; Risotto Ai Tartufi Bianchi and Taglierini Ai Tartufi Bianchi (both $88++), and mains ($108++) such as Filetto di Vitello Rossini (beef tenderloin and foie gras).

WHERE: 21 Club Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN (PRICE): White Truffle Brunch ($178++ - $198++ a person): Nov 27, 11.30am - 3pm; seasonal menu (a la carte: $38++ - $108++; set menus: $168++ - $298++ a person): till Dec 31; lunch: noon - 2.30pm (Mon - Fri); dinner: 6 - 10.30pm (Mon - Sun) TEL: 6224-3534 INFO: E-mail reservations@senso.com.sg

Fish Head And Crab Fiesta At Jia Wei

Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant is having a fish head and crab fiesta until the end of the year. Cooking styles for fish head include steamed with preserved black bean sauce and stewed bitter gourd with vermicelli. Besides the chilli and black or white pepper versions, diners can also order steamed crab with Chinese wine and egg white and glutinous rice steamed crab.

WHERE: Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Till Dec 31; lunch: 11.30am (11am on Sun, public holidays) - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 11pm PRICE: Fish head: $38++ (half), $60++ (whole); crabs: $58++ for two pieces (includes two bottles Archipelago Craft Beer for whole fish head & crabs) TEL: 6340-5678 INFO: E-mail H3610-FO1@accor.com

RUM EVENT

Rasa Fiesta Singapura At Wisma

Destination Beverage and Picnic Wisma Atria are organising the second edition of Rasa Fiesta Singapura this weekend, featuring rum from all over Asia, the Indian Ocean and Caribbean Islands. There will be workshops, up to 10 booths and 100 brands on display, a special brunch menu and a gourmet gelato stall. Activities include a magic show, face painting, family games, cocktail making and tasting, traditional sugarcane-juice squeezing and dance classes

WHERE: Picnic Urban Food Park, 03-15 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 10am - noon