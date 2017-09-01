Happenings - Food

FOOD

Equilibrium's Finnish Theme For Finland's 100th Anniversary

Italian bacaro and restaurant Equilibrium collaborates with Finnish design house Marimekko to celebrate Finland's 100th birthday with Finnish-inspired menus and Marimekko's home accessories and tableware. Lunch is a choice of three appetisers and five mains such as the Jauhelihapihvit (hand-crafted beef patties with Perunasose mashed potatoes). Highlights of the five-course dinner include Kaalikaaryleet (cabbage rolls stuffed with rice, beef and pork) and Valikyljys (entrecote steak with sauteed onions and pickled mushrooms), with Uudet Perunat (buttered new potatoes tossed with fresh dill and a Finnish-inspired mustard sauce).

WHERE: 01-86 Capitol Piazza, 15 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sept 7 - 17; lunch: noon - 2pm; dinner: 6 - 9pm PRICE: Lunch: $19.90++ a person (add $6.90++ for dessert), includes a $10 Marimekko shopping voucher; five-course dinner: $59++ a person ($100++ for two), includes Marimekko gift TEL: 6384-4069 INFO: E-mail reservation@cre8group.com.sg

Penang Hawkers' Fare At York Hotel

York Hotel Singapore's Penang Hawkers' Fare, held thrice a year, is back for its second edition this year. At the White Rose Cafe, the lunch and dinner buffets offer favourites such as char kway teow, Penang laksa and Penang prawn mee from 12 stalls. The highlight is Penang popiah, a Hokkien-style spring roll filled with prawn meat, turnip, bean curd, egg bits and a dash of chilli paste and sweet sauce enveloped with a sheet of delicate popiah skin.

WHERE: York Hotel Singapore MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Sept 17; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: Weekdays: $29++ a person, $20++ for each child (up to 12 years old); weekends & public holidays: $33++ adult, $23++ child TEL: 6737-0511 INFO: E-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg

Golden Peony's New Signature Dishes

Golden Peony has new additions to its menu. Chef Ku Keung introduces individually plated speciality dishes such as pan-seared New Bedford scallops with jelly fish, passion fruit and chilli sauce garnished with local edible flowers and baked Iberico pork collar wrapped with pancetta served with black pepper sauce. Other highlights include the crispy fried New-Caledonia Obsiblue prawn stuffed with spicy fish paste and dried shrimp coated with toasted almonds, garnished with curry leaf crumble; Bi Feng Tang crispy half Maine lobster; and double-boiled Maine lobster and organic prawn in superior fish broth.

WHERE: Level 3 Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: From Mon; lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm (Sun: from 10.30am); dinner: 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: Call to inquire TEL: 6432-7488/2 INFO: E-mail sinci.goldenpeony@conradhotels.com

Medley Of Figs And Grapes At Axis Bar & Lounge

Figs and grapes are the highlights of September's afternoon tea menu at Axis Bar & Lounge. Start with a muscat ice jelly with citrus foam and pairings such as foie gras terrine tart with fig slices or the lobster tartare with red grapes. Housemade jams and fresh clotted cream are served next with scones and pastries, which taste best with premium coffee or tea. The experience ends with a three-tiered stand of desserts such as chocolate cup exotic lime foam, poached fig orange blossom almond tart and quenelles of bavarian vanilla strawberry fig mousse.

WHERE: Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Mon - Oct 1; 3 - 5 pm daily (extra seating on weekends & public holidays from 12.30 - 2.30pm) PRICE: $42++ a person ($80++ for two) TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

The Social Market: Kids' Day Out

The Social Market is back with Kids' Day Out, a child-friendly edition with carnival games and workshops. Activities include hands-on educational classes on indoor farming and yoga sessions. Local farmers, producers and bakers will offer healthy food and tasty snacks. Vendors include Chubby Chubby and Jelly Bean Attic. Popaganda and Butterknife Folk will keep the kids happy with popsicles.

WHERE: 130E Minden Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sept 10; 10am - 6pm PRICE: Free admission; all-day pass: $30 for each child; family pass: $70 (includes two all-day passes, a bottle of house wine or two beers, two juices & two servings of candy floss) TEL: 6471-0306 INFO: E-mail enquiries@ofcsingapore.com.sg

Fyr's New Look

No longer the quirky caveman outfit, Fyr's new look brings it to the modern age. The restaurant retains its styles of cooking - grilling, barbecuing, roasting, searing and smoking. Classic grills are given a modern, Asian twist, served in sharing plates. Main courses feature hearty fare such as baby octopus, squid ink rice, bone-in short ribs in red wine jus, prime ribeye with momotaro tomato, basil and fried crisp shallot, and Iberico pork tomahawk with roasted rum-infused pineapple.

WHERE: 19 Boon Tat Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Mon - Thu (except public holidays): 11.30am - 11pm; Fri & eve of public holiday: 11.30am - midnight; Sat: 5.30 - 11pm PRICE: Sharing plates from $14++, mains from $22++ TEL: 6221-3703 INFO: E-mail info@fyr.sg

New Dim Sum Selections At Chopsuey Cafe

Chopsuey Cafe has launched a new selection of dim sum, available for lunch and brunch at its Dempsey Hill and Martin Road outlets. Adding to the restaurant's signature dishes - such as Crispy Duck Pow! Pockets, Szechuan Pepper Chilli Tofu and Poached Crab and Prawn Laksa - are Crispy Lobster Wontons, steamed Chicken and Chive, sumptuous Orange Duck, seared Prawn and Spinach and Sticky Rice Dumplings. A nine-piece basket offers a little of everything.

WHERE (MRT): 01-23 Block 10 Dempsey Road (Botanic Gardens); No. 38 Martin Road (Clarke Quay) WHEN: Mon - Fri: 11.30am - 11pm; weekends & public holidays: 10.30am - 11pm; lunch/brunch: till 4pm; dim sum: 4 - 6pm; dinner from 6pm PRICE: Call to inquire TEL: 9224-6611 (Dempsey Hill); 8188-6177 (Martin Road)

SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

Chef Dinner And Buffet At 1919 Waterboat House And Rooftop

The French-inspired 1919 Waterboat House restaurant and the Rooftop bar will serve a five-course chef dinner, a seafood and champagne buffet and showcase a Pirelli tyre exhibition. The Rooftop will present two VIP dinner buffets. On qualifying night, the dinner buffet will feature an assortment of hors d'oeuvres, main courses and tasting platters. Dish highlights include Salmon Rosetta with Creme Fraiche, Seabass Gratin and Espresso Tiramisu. On Race night, there is an European seafood, champagne and cocktail buffet and 1919's signature dishes

WHERE: 03-01 The Waterboathouse, 3 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN/PRICE: Sept 8 - 14: five-course chef dinner: $95++ a person (add $40++ for wine-pairing); Sept 15: $195++ (add $40++ for wine-pairing); Sept 16 & 17: VIP dinner buffet: $280++ a person, includes four hours' free-flow champagne, vintage wine, beer, soft drinks & juices (plus cocktails on Sun) TEL: 6538-9038 INFO: E-mail hello@ 1919.com.sg

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

Cheesecake Series From Cat & The Fiddle

Cat & the Fiddle launches its first cheesecake-inspired snowskin mooncake series called The Cow Jumped Over The Moon-cake ($68.80 nett; two pieces of each flavour), with four flavours: blueberry, strawberry, cookies & cream and chocolate. There is also a Mao Shan Wang durian series called King Of The Moon ($68.80 for eight pieces).

WHERE: www.catandthefiddle.com WHEN: Till Oct 4 PRICE: $68.80 nett (eight pieces) TEL: 6287-0077 INFO: E-mail enquiries@catandthefiddle.com (for bulk & corporate orders/discounts)