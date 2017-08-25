Happenings - Food

FOOD

Afternoon Tea At Regent's Tea Lounge Returns

Tea Lounge at Regent Singapore has just reopened, welcoming guests to its afternoon tea in a contemporary colonial garden setting. On weekdays, the Three-tier Afternoon Tea set offers seasonal finger sandwiches and other highlights, alongside pastry chef Alex Chong's signature butter and mixed fruit scones. On weekends, the popular High Tea Buffet has a selection of Western and Eastern fare and a touch of local flair. Highlights include chilled soba noodles with truffle paste and scallop tartare; and a caviar station.

WHERE: 1 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Weekday Three-tier Afternoon Tea (noon - 5pm): from $48++ a person; Weekend High Tea Buffet (noon - 2.30pm, 3 - 5.30pm): from $61++ a person TEL: 6725-3246 INFO: E-mail tealounge.rsn@fourseasons.com

Pollen-Mume Eight-hands Dinner

Pollen and Taipei's Mume team up to bring the Mediterranean cuisine of Pollen's executive chef Steve Allen and Mume's blend of Taiwanese ingredients and New Nordic principles. Chefs Richie Lin, Long Xiong and Kai Ward represent Mume, whose signature Wagyu Beef Tartare is a classic French dish with Taiwanese touches. Pollen's contribution is Sea & Sand, a dish of New Zealand Akaroa King salmon, with crab bisque foam, cured scallops and sea succulents.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Wed & Thu, 7pm PRICE: $188++ a person (includes S.Pellegrino sparkling & Acqua Panna still natural waters, an aperitif, coffee & tea; $48++ for additional wine-pairing) TEL: 6604-9988 INFO: E-mail info@pollen.com.sg

Morsels-Mitzo Collaboration Dinner

The Friends of Mitzo series continues with Morsels' chef Petrina Loh bringing her fusion savoir faire to complement the contemporary Cantonese cuisine of Mitzo's chef Nicky Ng. Highlights include Gin-cured Red Emperor Snapper; Sakura ginseng chicken two ways; and Duck duo, with Soy Brined Slow Poached Duck Breast and Black Truffle Crispy Roast Duck.

WHERE: Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset/ Orchard WHEN: Sept 8 & 9; 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: $118++ a person ($168++ with cocktail-pairing) TEL: 6603-8855 INFO: E-mail rsvn@mitzo.sg

All-day Breakfast At Brunches Cafe

Brunches Cafe serves all-day breakfast (till 6pm) with items such as granola parfait ($6.90++), fluffy pancake stacks ($13.90++), deluxe Spanish omelette ($14.90++), eggs benedict ($15.90++) and Pimp My Brekkie big breakfast ($19.90++). Mains (after 11am) include vegetarian pasta ($14.90++), deluxe club sandwich ($16.90++) and pizzas ($14.90++ - $16.90++).

WHERE: 96 Rangoon Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Weekdays (closed on Tue): 10.30am - 9pm; weekends: 9.30am - 9pm PRICE: All-day breakfast: $6.90++ - $19.90++; starters & sides: $8.50++ - $14.90++; mains: $14.90++ - $16.90++ TEL: 8685-8488 INFO: E-mail contactus@brunches.sg

Cakes Galore At Pacific Marketplace

Pan Pacific Singapore's Pacific Marketplace is unveiling a debut collection of cakes, tarts and other pastries handcrafted by pastry chef Eddy Yau and his team. Highlights include the pandan gula melaka chiffon cake and lower sugar options such as lime tart and matcha yuzu lychee entremet.

WHERE: Patisserie Counter, Level 1 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: From Sept 1 PRICE: Whole cakes: from $58+/++ (takeaway/ dine-in); sliced cakes & pastries: from $7+/++ (go to pacificmarketplace.sg for online purchases from Sept 1) TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com;

Hung Kang Birthday Set

Hung Kang Teochew Restaurant's birthday set starts with birthday celebration buns and includes braised shark's fin soup with crab meat and fish maw, BBQ whole suckling pig and sweet yam paste with pumpkin and ginkgo nuts.

WHERE: Poh Heng Building, 28 North Canal Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Lunch: 11am - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: $498+ (for 10 people) TEL: 6533-5300 INFO: teochewhungkang.com.sg

New Dining Items At Atlas

Executive chef Daniele Sperindio has introduced five new items to Atlas' dining menu, including crispy prawn heads with cod skin, sawagani crabs and cucumber relish ($24++), saucisson black pig half ravioli ($34++) and white pekin (a breed of duck from the United States) duck breast with green lentils, housemade ricotta, Pedro Ximenez and black currant sauce ($38++).

WHERE: Level 1 Parkview Square, 600 North Bridge Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Lunch (Mon - Fri): 11.30am - 3pm; dinner (Mon - Sat): 5 - 10pm PRICE: Selected items: $14++ - $40++ TEL: 6396-4466 INFO: E-mail reservations@atlasbar.sg

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

Millennium Mooncakes By Hua Ting

This year's crowning jewel among the Millennium Mooncakes is the new Mini Cempedek with mung beans. Masterchef Lap Fai's other creations include Green Tea Twist with yolk, Blueberry with Vintage Hua Diao Wine (low sugar), White Lotus Paste with Champagne Ganache (all $68+ for box of eight).

WHERE: Lobby Kiosk, Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Oct 4; noon - 8pm PRICE: Mini snowskin: $68+ (box of eight); baked series: $68+ - $74+ (box of four); go to orchardhotel.com.sg/mooncakes2017 for online purchases TEL: 6739-6577 INFO: E-mail mooncake.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

Mooncakes In Three Sizes From Peach Blossoms

Peach Blossoms' mooncakes come in three sizes - mini, standard and a 16cm piece, the Eight Treasures (eight-yolk) with white lotus paste ($74.80+). The Charcoal Black Sesame Paste with melon seeds and gold dust ($65.80+ for four; $60.80+ for six mini pieces) is a Peach Blossoms signature.

WHERE: Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Mon - Oct 4; Cafe Mocha (level 1): 10am - 7pm; Peach Blossoms (level 5): 7 - 10pm PRICE: $60.80+ - $74.80+; discounts on certain cards: 25 per cent (Mon - Sept 10) & 15 per cent (Sept 11 - Oct 4) TEL: 6845-1118 INFO: E-mail peachblossoms.marina@meritushotels.com

WINE/WHISKY EVENTS

Balvenie Whisky Dinner At Artemis

Rooftop restaurant Artemis, helmed by executive chef Fernando Arevalo, hosts a whisky dinner tomorrow night with brand ambassador Neil Strachan highlighting the single malt Balvenie Thirty. The menu includes seabass ceviche (paired with Balvenie 12 years doublewood) and venison loin (Balvenie 17 years doublewood).

WHERE: Level 40, 138 Market Street MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm PRICE: $175++ a person TEL: 6635-8677 INFO: E-mail enquiries@artemisgrill.com.sg

Argentinian Wine Dinner

Wine Connection Bistro Capital Square presents an Argentinian wine dinner with winemaker Maximiliano Ortiz from the Trivento Winery. Dishes include Spinach & Goat Cheese Empanada and Grilled Argentinean Beef Ribeye and vegetables with chimichurri sauce. Featured wines include the 2015 Trivento Reserve Chardonnay.

WHERE: 01-01 Capital Square 3, 25 Church Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tue, 7 - 10pm PRICE: $97.90 nett TEL: 6438-0258 INFO: wineconnection.com.sg

Antinori Wine Dinner At Amo

Amo presents its first wine dinner featuring the Tuscan wine heavyweights of Marchesi Antinori, an Italian Chianti producer with six centuries of wine-making history. The five-course dinner, with speaker Guido Vannucchi, is paired with Marchesi Antinori reds, including Super Tuscans such as Tignanello and features dishes such as housemade tagliatelle with beef shank, mushrooms and summer truffle; and milk-braised kurobuta pork neck with butternut, kale and leccino olives.

WHERE: 33 Hongkong Street MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tue, 6.30pm PRICE: $128++ a person TEL: 6723-7733 INFO: E-mail book@amorestaurant.sg