Happenings - Food

Tea-infused Dishes At Crystal Jade Jiangnan

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao/Jiangnan has launched a menu of dishes infused with a selection of Chinese tea, such as Steamed Tie Guan Yin Xiao Long Bao ($6.30 for four pieces), La Mian with Chinese Tea Leaf Egg & Mushroom ($13.80) and Sauteed Shrimp with Long Jing Tea ($18.80). Customers can also enjoy Pu Er Tea leaf egg ($1.50 a piece) as a side dish with chilled la mian and tea tree mushroom in peanut and sesame sauce ($12.80) and black sesame glutinous rice balls in oolong tea ($4.80).

WHERE (MRT): 470 Toa Payoh Lorong 6 (Toa Payoh); 01-52 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk (HarbourFront) WHEN: Till Oct 31; Toa Payoh: 11am - 10pm; VivoCity: 11.30am (from 11am on weekends & public holidays) - 10pm PRICE: Selected items: $1.50++ - $18.80++ TEL: 6250-2301 (Toa Payoh); 6221-1830 (VivoCity) INFO: crystaljade.com

Crackerjack's Grab & Go Breakfast

Crackerjack has launched its new Grab & Go Breakfast. The Housemade Bagel ($4) comes with a choice of cream cheese ($1) or housemade kimchi cream cheese ($1.50). Other items include the Bircher Muesli ($9), made with organic Dutch milk, oats, quinoa, chia seeds, dried fruit, coconut flakes and strawberries. The Kale & Chicken Chimichurri Wrap ($9) is made with shredded chicken, kale, onions, garlic, lemon juice, purple cabbage and housemade flour tortilla.

WHERE: 43 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Mon - Fri: 9 - 11am PRICE: $4 - $9; add-ons: $1 - $1.50; CJ Bona Fide Blend Batch Brew coffee: $2 TEL: 8121-1462 INFO: E-mail hello@crackerjack.sg

The White Button Launches Spicy Sambal Shrimp Pasta

The White Button has mashed Asian flavours with Western cooking styles, with dishes such as Smoked Duck Pasta and Tom Yum Pasta. This time, it has come up with Spicy Sambal Shrimp Pasta, a combination of spicy sambal shrimp paste or hae bee hiam - aglio olio style. The result is spaghetti in the spicy sambal blend topped with fried silverfish and fresh prawns. The dish is best enjoyed with a dash of lime and washed down with another locally inspired creation, the Bandung Fizzy Cooler, made with rose syrup, soda and yogurt.

WHERE: 08-08 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm; dinner: 5.30 - 10pm; weekends & public holidays: 11am - 10pm PRICE: Sambal Shrimp Pasta & Bandung Fizzy Cooler set: $15 TEL: 6509-5895 INFO: thewhitebutton.com.sg

Weekend Brunch At Youngs

Youngs Bar & Restaurant has launched its brunch for weekends and public holidays, with dishes such as Crab & Eggs Benedict ($18++), Smoked Salmon Wrap ($20++), French Toast ($14++) and Croque Madame ($18++). The bar menu includes Irish Coffee ($14++), Cafe Royale ($14++) and speciality cocktails ($15++) including The Tokyo Rose and The Black Dahlia's Punch. Selected wines ($13++ a glass, $60++ a bottle) are also available.

WHERE: The Oval @ Seletar Aerospace Park, 3 Hyde Park Gate MRT: Punggol WHEN: 8.30am - 5.30pm PRICE: Selected dishes: $14++ - $20++ TEL: 6734-2850 INFO: E-mail info@youngs.com.sg

Fuss-free Set Lunch, Weekday Fiesta At Seorae Jem

The Fuss-free Set Lunch at Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ's new outlet at Jem comprises its signature selection - including two-in-one jjigae, Seoul bulgogi, dolsot bibimbap and kkochi platters - with free drinks and side dishes. The Weekday Fiesta sets feature a choice of two BBQ meats, with Korean favourites such as two-in-one jjigae, budae jjigae and cheese mandu tteokbokki.

WHERE: B1-10 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: 11.30am - 10pm (Fri & Sat till 11pm) PRICE: Fuss-free Set Lunch (Mon - Fri except public holidays: 11.30am - 4.30pm): From $10.90++; Weekday Fiesta (for two - three people): From $59++ TEL: 9199-8729 INFO: seorae.com.sg

Atlas' New Monthly Executive Lunch Menu

Atlas Grand Lobby & Bar has a new executive lunch menu, with a choice of two or three courses and optional wine-pairing. Executive chef Daniele Sperindio has drawn on his Italian heritage to offer six new dishes for this month. Besides the three starters, mains choices are housemade orecchiette pasta with summer vegetables and feta cheese; fork-tender beef cheek with stuffed friggitelli peppers and potato espuma; and creamy bouillabaisse with black cod chunks and brioche bread.

WHERE: Parkview Square, 600 North Bridge Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Weekdays till Aug 31: noon - 3pm PRICE: Two-course: $38++; three-course: $48++; add $24++ for two glasses of wine ($30++ for three) TEL: 6396-4466 INFO: E-mail reservations@atlasbar.sg

Italian Table Saturday Brunch At Zafferano

Zafferano is bringing back its Italian Table Saturday Brunch with free-flow bubblies. Served for sharing are items such as oysters, cold cuts, deep-fried calamari, prawns and anchovies, baby lobster flambe, pasta, pizza, oven-baked sea bass and slow-cooked chicken breast. For dessert, there is tiramisu, assorted macarons, panna cotta and caramelised banana cake.

WHERE: Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Aug 26; noon - 3pm PRICE: $88++ - $118++ TEL: 6509-1488 INFO: E-mail info@zafferano.sg

Nagasaki Flavours At Kanda Wadatsumi

Nagasaki, with its extensive range of seafood and wagyu beef, is this season's featured prefecture at Kanda Wadatsumi. Executive chef Hara Shinji delivers a taste of the prefecture through the restaurant's signature eight-course omakase and featured dishes such as the anago (sea eel) and madako (octopus). Recommended sakes are the Saito Honjyozo ($22++ for 180ml; $80++ for 720ml) and Asahigiku Junmai (recommended hot or cold, $26++ for 180ml).

WHERE: 50 Tras Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Mon - Sat (till Aug 31); lunch: noon - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 11pm PRICE: Counter set: From $50++ a person; eight-course menu: $120++ a person TEL: 6221-6264 INFO: E-mail reservation@kanda-wadatsumi.sg

Curry Times' New Menu

The new menu at Curry Times features a more diverse selection of rice, noodles, sides and soup. One highlight is a wider nasi lemak selection, such as nasi lemak with crispy chicken wing ($8.90) and nasi lemak with rendang beef ($12.90). Other highlights include curry beef ($11.90), sweet and sour chicken cutlet rice ($8.50), chicken maggi goreng ($8.50) and curry prawn fritters ($12.90). Curry chicken and noodle or rice sets ($9.90) come with a drink.

WHERE (MRT): 02-33 Novena Square, 238 Thomson Road (Novena); 02-08 West Gate, 3 Gateway Drive (Jurong East); B2-51 Changi Airport, T3 (Changi Airport); 01-70 OneKM Mall, 11 Tanjong Katong Road (Paya Lebar) WHEN: Novena Square: 9am - 10pm; West Gate/OneKM: 11am - 10pm; Changi Airport T3: 8am - 11pm PRICE: Selected items: $8.50 - $12.90; Kid's set meal: $6.90; drinks: $3 - $4; dessert: $4 - $5 INFO: E-mail info@currytimes.com.sg

Tajima Wagyu BBQ Cook-out At The Summerhouse

Stellar at 1-Altitude's executive chef Christopher Millar, The Summerhouse's chef de cuisine Florian Ridde and visiting Peruvian-born, Melbourne-based chef Alejandro Saravia team up again. This time, it is at The Summerhouse for a Tajima wagyu barbecue cook-out. Each chef fires up hearty and rustic renditions of unique cuts such as the oyster blade, intercostal and silverside.

WHERE: 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Park MRT: Punggol WHEN: Sept 8, 6 - 10pm PRICE: $140++ a person TEL: 6262-1063 INFO: E-mail reservation@thesummerhouse.sg

Two New Spiced Snowskin Flavours At Summer Palace

Summer Palace's mooncake collection includes perennial favourites and two new spiced snowskin variants: Pineapple Pink Peppercorn and Cinnamon Red Bean (both $69+ for eight pieces). Signature snowskin selections include Black Sesame Paste with Melon Seeds ($67+ for eight pieces) and the bestseller, Durian ($72+ for eight pieces). Among the baked classics are Parma Ham and Pork Floss with Assorted Nuts ($49+ for two pieces/$73+ for four pieces) and White Lotus Paste with Melon Seeds ($42+ for two pieces/$66+ for four pieces; single yolk: $43+ - $69+; double yolk: $46+ - $73+).

WHERE: Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sept 6 - Oct 4; Summer Palace (level 3): noon - 2.30pm/6.30 - 10.30pm; hotel lobby: 11am - 8.30pm PRICE: Baked: $66+ - $73+ (four pieces)/$42+ - $49+ (two pieces); snowskin: $67+ - $72+ (eight pieces); Golden Treasure (bird's nest with custard; eight pieces): $135+ TEL: 6725-3239 INFO: E-mail foodbeverage.rsn@fourseasons.com

Special Combinations From Starbucks

Besides its popular traditional white lotus paste with egg yolk mooncake, Starbucks has introduced special combinations such as the Yuzu White Lotus Paste with red bean, Starbucks Matcha Green Tea with black sesame, and Starbucks Coffee White Lotus Paste with maple walnut. For snowskin flavours, combinations include Chocolate with Cream Cheese Truffle, Black Sesame with Yuzu Truffle, Passion Fruit with Milk Chocolate Truffle and Starbucks Coffee with Dark Chocolate Truffle.

WHERE: Starbucks outlets WHEN: Available now PRICE: Baked/snowskin: $55.90/ $59.90 (box of eight); $5.50/$5.90 a piece INFO: starbucks.com.sg

Italian Wines At Lewin Terrace

Japanese-French fusion restaurant Lewin Terrace kicks off a series of monthly wine-tasting events on Wednesday with speciality wines from Italy. Featured wines, selected by chief sommelier Axel Paquette, include the Soave Classico Pieropan 2014 and the Barbera d'Alba 2015, a vibrant violet red with notes of cacao, prune and mature fruit. Canapes will be served at the event.

WHERE: 21 Lewin Terrace (via Coleman Street) MRT: City Hall WHEN: Aug 23, 7 - 9pm PRICE: $48++ a person TEL: 6333-9905 INFO: E-mail reserve@lewinterrace.com.sg

Pairing Sake With Quinoa-based Tapas

Superlife Co has teamed up with Inter Rice Asia for this event, where participants will get 500ml of three premium sake and three types of quinoa tapas. Chicken teriyaki quinoa croquettes will be paired with Senkin Modern Muku (White Label) sake; mushroom quinoa with flaked salmon wrapped in seaweed with Senkin Modern Kame no O (Red Label); and pork kimchi quinoa stuffed mushrooms topped with mozzarella with Senkin Modern Omachi (Blue Label).

WHERE: 15-4 Jalan Riang MRT: Lorong Chuan/Serangoon WHEN: Aug 26, 7 - 9pm PRICE: $45 INFO: superlife.co/product/sakequinoapairing