Happenings - Food

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

VLV's Liu Sha Flavours

Inspired by its dim sum favourite, custard salted egg charcoal bun, VLV Restaurant is launching its liu sha mooncakes in two flavours: lotus paste with salted egg custard and white lotus paste black sesame liu sha.

WHERE: 01-02 Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Pre-orders now; sale/delivery: Sept 4 - Oct 4 (noon - 10pm) PRICE: $62 nett (box of mini size eight pieces; four of each flavour); early-bird discounts till Sept 15: 10 per cent (at least 10 boxes) & 15 per cent (at least 50 boxes) TEL: 6661-0197 INFO: E-mail info@vlv.life

Kitty-inspired Mooncakes

Hello Kitty Orchid Garden is bringing back its traditional baked mooncake, embossed with the iconic feline. The mooncakes of white lotus paste, melon seeds and a single yolk are presented in a white and gold Oriental floral-design tin box with a new packaging sleeve, sporting Hello kitty and her friend, Tiny Green.

WHERE: 01-22 Arrival Hall Central, Changi Airport Terminal 3, 65 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Thu - Oct 4, open 24 hours, walk-in sales only PRICE: $33.80 nett (box of two); early-bird price (Thu - Sept 14): $29.80 nett TEL: 6241-6127 INFO: E-mail hello@hellokittyorchidgarden.com

Durian Snowskin From Golden Moments

Durian artisan Golden Moments is launching its signature premium durian snowskin mooncakes - 100 per cent mao shan wang durian encased in a bamboo charcoal snowskin and finished with a touch of golden dust.

WHERE (MRT)/WHEN: Sales & pre-order collection venues: Takashimaya Square B2 (Orchard): Aug 31 - Oct 4; VivoCity atrium level 1 (HarbourFront): Sept 5 - Oct 4; Nex atrium level 1 (Serangoon): Sept 14 - Oct 4; pre-order at www.goldenmoments.sg till Aug 31 PRICE: $88.80 nett (box of four); 25 - 35 per cent discount (till Aug 31); 20 - 30 per cent discount (Sept 1 - Oct 4) TEL: 9009-2538/9276-6808 INFO: E-mail info@goldenmoments.sg

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

South-east Asian Delicacies At RWS Street Eats

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is bringing together hawkers and eateries from the region to whip up South-east Asian street food at the first RWS Street Eats. Participants include Singapore's Kway Guan Huat Hokkien Popiah, Restoran Damodaran Nair (Sempalit Curry Chicken from Pahang, Malaysia), Nona Manis (East Javanese-style Ayam Penyet from Indonesia), Nha Hang Viet (Vietnamese beef noodles from Ho Chi Minh City) and Foon Ta Lop (papaya salad and Thai fried chicken from Bangkok's Chatuchak Market).

WHERE: Malaysian Food Street, Waterfront, Level 1 Resorts World Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sat - Thu, Aug 19 & 20: 11am - 9pm (Mon - Thu), 11am - 10pm (Fri - Sun) PRICE: $4 - $8 TEL: 6577-8888 INFO: rwsentosa.com

Seafood Classics At Cassia

Executive chef Lee Hiu Ngai of Cassia, Capella Singapore's Cantonese restaurant, has designed a six-course menu with seafood classics. Named Flavours Of The Sea, the menu features dishes such as double-boiled chicken soup with clams, prawns, sea cucumber, fish maw and mushroom; pan-fried Japanese scallops with handmade noodles in superior stock; baked Argentinean prawn; and baked codfish with thousand island sauce and seasonal greens.

WHERE: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Till Sept 30, noon - 2pm, 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: Six-course menu: $99++ a person TEL: 6591-5045 INFO: E-mail cassia.singapore@capellahotels.com

Singapore Inspired Menu at Kyushu Pancake Cafe

The Japanese pancake chain has launched a locally inspired menu that features dishes made from its signature seven-grain flour mix. Chilli Crab Glory ($19.90) features cubes of deep-fried French toast slathered with a sweet-and-spicy chilli crab sauce chockfull of crab sticks and meat, served with fries and salad. Chendol First Love ($16) is a deconstructed take on the local dessert - garnishing six mini pancakes are pandan jelly, coconut shavings, red beans, coconut mousse and ice cream and a drizzle of gula melaka sauce. Rounding up the menu are Chendol Cuppa Delight ($5.50), a coconut ice cream with pandan jelly and azuki red beans; and Lychee Breeze ($6.50), a refreshing mocktail of lychee, lemongrass and sour plum in soda water.

WHERE: Kyushu Pancake Cafe, 01-08 Novena Regency, 275 Thomson Road MRT: Novena OPEN: 11am - 9pm daily INFO: Call 6352-6252 or go to www.kyushu-pancake.sg

Hua Ting's Pre-transformation Appreciation Dinner

Orchard Hotel's Hua Ting Restaurant will undergo a transformation from Aug 21 and is set to reopen in early December, but it will continue to serve diners at the hotel's function rooms. Dine before Aug 21 to get a $50 reopening invitation. On Wednesday, masterchef Lap Fai will present a six-course appreciation dinner featuring dishes such as a combination trio of roasted duck, charcoal-grilled kurobuta pork and chilled jellyfish; double-boiled shark's bone cartilage with whole conpoy and shiitake mushroom; golden chicken cutlet; and live prawns XO sauce mee pok.

WHERE: Level 2 Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Wednesday, 6 - 10pm PRICE: $68++ a person, includes two glasses of wine TEL: 6739-6666 INFO: E-mail huating.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

Best Of Amakusa Wagyu Beef At Keyaki

Keyaki's annual wagyu beef promotion returns, featuring the prized Amakusa kuroushi (Amakusa black cattle). Menu highlights include steamed thinly sliced wagyu beef on rice, wagyu sirloin beef teppanyaki, seared wagyu beef sushi and grilled wagyu beef skewers. A one-night shochu-pairing dinner will showcase shochu from Sengetsu Shuzo Distillery, a sake brewery with a 100-year history.

WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Sept 20, 11.30am - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm; shochu-pairing dinner: today, 7pm PRICE: Six-course set menus: $170++ - $190++ a person; a la carte items: $60++ - $120++; shochu-pairing dinner: $200++ a person TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Charcoal-Grilled Skewer Platter At Breton

Breton's charcoal-grilled skewer platter comprises beef onglet, ribeye, chicken, pork belly, duck, scallops with bacon and fries.

WHERE: 544 Serangoon Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: 3 - 10pm (Tue - Fri), 11.30am - 10pm (weekends), closed on Mon PRICE: $33.90++ TEL: 6299-3544 INFO: breton.com.sg

Ladies' And Lads' Nights At Ding Dong

It's Ladies' Night every Wednesday at Ding Dong, where women enjoy one-for-one pink prosecco. On Thursdays, it is Lads' Night, with two-for-two deals on Suntory beer with every order of crispy pork trotters.

WHERE: 01-02, 115 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN/PRICE: Ladies' Night (Wed, 6 - 11pm): $18++ (one-for- one rose prosecco); Lads' Night (Thu, 6 - 11pm): $30++ (two-for-two Suntory beer with an order of crispy pork trotters) TEL: 6557-0189 INFO: E-mail enquiries@dingdong.com.sg

All-day Breakfast At Furama Riverfront

The new all-day breakfast at The Square @ Furama is available from 11am. There is a choice of four types of eggs Benedict: classic egg benny ($13.80++), beef patty and spatchcock chicken (both $17.80++) and smoked salmon eggs benny ($19.80++). Other items include American pancakes ($13.80++), a bratwurst platter ($19.80) of spicy pork and veal sausages with sauerkraut and the Hearty Furama Breakfast ($25++).

WHERE: 405 Havelock Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: 11am - 10.30pm PRICE: $13.80++ - $19.80++ (add $5.20++ for orange juice & coffee/tea); Hearty Furama Breakfast: $25++ (includes orange juice & coffee/tea) TEL: 6739-6468 INFO: furama.com/riverfront/dining

Peranakan Specials At 5 Little Monkeys Cafe

Besides Western offerings such as pizza, steak and fish and chips, 5 Little Monkeys Cafe also serves Perakanan dishes such as assam fish head curry ($35), ayam buah keluak ($7.20), beef rendang ($10.90), fish maw soup ($10.90), sambal prawn & petai ($7.50) and Nonya kueh pie tee ($3.80 for three pieces, $6 for five pieces). Go to scryp.sg for a chance to enjoy a complimentary assam fish head curry (till Sept 1) or a five-piece Nonya kueh pie tee with the purchase of two beverages.

WHERE: 11-00 Pico Creative Centre, 20 Kallang Avenue MRT: Lavender WHEN: 9.30am - 6pm (Mon - Thu), 9.30am - 10pm (Fri), closed on weekends PRICE: Selected Peranakan dishes: $3.80 - $35 TEL: 8533-9168 INFO: E-mail philemonsgpteltd@gmail.com

Farmers Market At Loewen Gardens

The market will sell items such as organic vegetables, olive oils, wine and honey as well as fresh Australian beef and lamb. For the kids, there will be face-painting and a playground with a trampoline.

WHERE: 75E Loewen Road MRT: Farrer Road WHEN: Aug 19, 9am - 2pm PRICE: Free admission INFO: E-mail events@thepantry.com.sg

Chendol Mousse Cake From Bakerzin

Bazkerzin is offering a remix of Chendol Mousse Cake, comprising three layers of distinct tastes and characteristics. The soft pandan sponge is layered with mousse of chendol cream and gula melaka cream and topped with chendol jelly.

WHERE: Bakerzin outlets, including at Gardens by the Bay, United Square, VivoCity, Century Square WHEN: While stocks last PRICE: Two Chendol Mousse Cakes: $52; two slices: $5.20 (GST applies at selected outlets) INFO: www.bakerzin.com

Tajima Wagyu Masterclass, Six-hands Dinner

Stellar at 1-Altitude executive chef Christopher Millar, The Summerhouse chef de cuisine Florian Ridder and visiting chef Alejandro Saravia will take part in a wagyu cook-off. Each chef will give his interpretation of speciality Tajima wagyu cuts such as a juniper-cured Tajima beef tartar, a hearty broth of Tajima le pot-au-feu grande fete and Tajima's Paddock, featuring 30-day dry-aged Tajima wagyu chuck tender. A Tajima butchery masterclass will be conducted by guest Kylie Schuller from Australia before the meal.

WHERE: Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level 62, 1 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sept 6, 6.30 - 8pm (masterclass), 8 - 10pm (dinner) PRICE: $180++ TEL: 6438-0410 INFO: E-mail info@1-altitude.com