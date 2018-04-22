Get your fill of chendol

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

GET YOUR CHENDOL FIX

New-fangled desserts come and go, but traditional ones such as chendol always hold a special place in foodies' hearts.

ST Food has compiled a list of six places to head to for this humble dessert with green worm-like strips usually made with rice flour, water and pandan extract, kidney beans, coconut milk and gula melaka.

Stalls include Makan Melaka in Changi Village and Four Seasons in Toa Payoh Lorong 8. Go to ST Food for the full list.

Six places for the best chendol in Singapore: str.sg/opaY

23 PLACES TO EAT IN ISRAEL

Bloomberg's chief food critic Richard Vines has put together a list of where to eat in Israel, from Bethlehem to Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

He says the country has one of the most exciting dining scenes in the world and is only just being discovered. Keep this story handy for your next trip there.

23 places to eat in Israel, including some of Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi's favourites: str.sg/opXh

RECIPES TO TRY

Make okonomiyaki or savoury Japanese pancakes at home with this recipe from The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The pancake is made with a base of cabbage and batter, but top it off with whatever you like, from seafood to cheese.

Customise okonomiyaki to your tastes: str.sg/op8u

ST Food has picked up The Star newspaper's recipes for cockles.

Cook them in three ways - with lemongrass, curry leaves and belacan powder; with shao hsing wine; or poached and tossed in a vinaigrette dressing.

Three recipes from Amy Beh for the humble cockle: str.sg/op82

Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan