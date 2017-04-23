Get kueh and Teochew food

Here is a look at what is on ST Food, The Straits Times food website - straitstimesfood.com, this week.

IPOH-STYLE PANCAKES

Watch a video on traditional Ipoh-style pancakes, better known as dai gao min or ban chang kueh.

Ms Leong Shal Yee, 34, who runs The Pantree at CT Hub 2 in Lavender with her husband Victor Yong, 35, uses a recipe from her father, a street food vendor in Ipoh.

Aside from traditional fillings such as ground peanuts and creamed corn, the couple also serve heritage pancakes with a twist. Newfangled fillings include ham and egg, Speculoos cookie butter, and Nutella.

WHERE TO EAT TEOCHEW FOOD

Teochew restaurant Swa Garden in MacPherson served its final meal to diners last Sunday.

If you are hankering after traditional Teochew fare, ST Food has put together a guide featuring 11 restaurants where you can tuck into everything from braised duck and braised goose to cold pig's trotter jelly and orh nee (sweet yam paste).

MAKE PASTA AND GYOZA AT HOME

Ever wanted to try your hand at making fresh pasta?

ST Food has a step-by-step recipe for a basic fresh pasta dough from The New York Times.

You can also vary the recipe by adding herbs such as parsley and tarragon to the egg mixture; opt for wholegrain flours; and make spinach pasta too.

For some hearty Asian fare, ST Food also has recipes from The Star, The Japan News and The Korean Herald.

Whip up salted egg yolk brinjal, handmade Japanese gyoza and dubu jorim - a Korean side dish of tofu braised in a spicy sauce.

