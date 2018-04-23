German start-up puts insect burgers on supermarket shelves

GERMANY (REUTERS) Supermarket shoppers in the western German city of Aachen have stepped out of their comfort zone to sample insect burgers made of buffalo worms.

Two burgers made of buffalo worms (Alphitobius Diaperinus) by a German food start-up Bug Foundation are placed during its premiere in a supermarket in Aachen, Germany, on Sunday (April 20).

The worms, highly nutritious due to their high protein content, are the larvae of buffalo beetles and are bred in the Netherlands.

Served in rolls with lettuce, onions and tomatoes, they are being offered to customers at a supermarket in Aachen where they have just been added to the stock range after proving successful in the Netherlands and Belgium.