Gaggan in Bangkok named No. 1 restaurant in Asia, Odette in Singapore at No. 5

MACAU - Gaggan in Bangkok has retained its position as the No. 1 restaurant in Asia.

At No. 5, Singapore's Odette is the highest ranking restaurant in Singapore.

The results were announced in Macau, where chefs and restaurateurs have gathered for the annual announcement of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants.

Chef Andre Chiang, who recently closed Restaurant Andre in Bukit Pasoh Road, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is planning to focus his attention on Raw, his restaurant in Taipei.

That restaurant was ranked No. 15 on the list.

Aside from Odette, six other Singapore restaurants made it to the top 50 list.

They are Burnt Ends at No. 12 (No. 10 last year), Waku Ghin at No. 23 (No. 20), Les Amis at No. 29 (No. 16), Corner House at No. 36 (No. 23), Jaan at No. 44 (No. 42), and Whitegrass at No. 50, a new entry.

Tippling Club and Shinji by Kanesaka, which were at No. 27 and No. 44 respectively last year, dropped out of the top 50 list.