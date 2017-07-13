From mass market brands to artisan brews

SGD Coffee is one of Manila's best-kept secrets. It sits in a quiet little residential nook in a narrow road near a bustling food-and-beverage district, hidden from view. The best time to be in this place is when there is a light rain late in the afternoon, just before sunset, as the clock ticks into the blue hour. There is no kitschy pop or pretentious jazz fusion music, just a well-lit, airy, artsy space where you can study or get some work done.

But the coffee itself is the star.

SGD gets its coffee exclusively from a mountaintop region, known as Sagada, that is much cooler than the rest of the Philippines. While most coffee plantations grow robusta and liberica, a unique climate and soil allows a special type of arabica to grow in the region.

The coffee that comes out of this variety is smooth and neutral with an oaky aroma. It sits in that sweet spot between varieties with strong flavours and mass-market coffee.

This cafe has its own “coffee lab” that offers not just courses on coffee appreciation, but also experiments on ways to take coffee beyond the cup. It has developed a “coffee sauce”, for instance, that works surprisingly well with adobo, the quintessential Filipino dish of pork or chicken cooked in soya sauce and vinegar.

SGD Coffee is the place you go to when someone tells you: “Let’s talk over coffee.”