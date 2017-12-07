French chef Alain Ducasse to open restaurant at Raffles Hotel in 2019

SINGAPORE - Acclaimed chef Alain Ducasse is opening a restaurant at Raffles Hotel in 2019, adding to the many celebrity chefs who have chosen to open in Singapore over the years.

He made the announcement at the recent 2018 Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau gala dinner held at the City of Dreams integrated resort in Macau, and calls Singapore a "new destination for gastronomy and wine lovers". He did not elaborate on the concept.

The 61-year-old restaurateur opened Rech by Alain Ducasse - an outpost of his Parisian seafood restaurant - in Hong Kong earlier this year. It received one Michelin star at the gala event.

Next year, he will open two new restaurants and a bar - Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, and Voyages by Alain Ducasse - in the City of Dreams' upcoming Morpheus Hotel.

Ducasse owns more than 20 restaurants worldwide, and his eponymous restaurant at The Dorchester in London holds three Michelin stars.