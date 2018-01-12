Four must-try ‘soto’ dishes in Jakarta

Soto Betawi H. Ma'ruf
Treat your taste buds to these soto dishes - from sroto to tauto

(THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - There is a plethora of different soto dishes available across the archipelago, varying from soto Betawi (beef cooked in coconut milk) to sroto (Sokaraja-style soup) to tauto (Pekalongan-style soto with fermented bean soup), making it a must-try Indonesian dish.
 
 

Soto Betawi Afung

 

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/GEDEINPERUT

 
 
Located in Gang Gloria (Gloria Alley), Glodok, West Jakarta, Soto Betawi Afung specialises, as its name implies, in soto Betawi.
Open daily from 6am to 4pm, here food lovers can devour the thick coconut milk soup with a choice of meat, offal or chicken at a price of 35,000 rupiah (S$3.50).
 

 

Soto Betawi H. Ma’ruf

 
 
Established in 1940, Soto Betawi H. Ma’ruf is among the longest-standing soto vendors in Jakarta.
Open daily from 8am to 8.30pm., food enthusiasts can drop by Taman Ismail Marzuki complex in Central Jakarta to sample the soto.
 
 
 

Sroto Eling-eling

 

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/URAPTURI 

 
Originating from Sokaraja district in Central Java, sroto is served with beansprouts and peanut chili sauce.
Those wanting to try sroto should head to Jl. Abdullah Syafei and Jl. Tebet Utara I, South Jakarta.
Comprising chicken, beef as well as chicken liver and gizzard, prices for sroto start at 25,000 rupiah.
 
 

Nino Tauto

 

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ABANGCUPI

 
Situated in Jl. Tebet Timur Dalam Raya, South Jakarta, Nino Tauto serves tauto from Pekalongan Central Java.
Here, the tauto is served with glass noodles, beef meat, scallion and celery, with prices starting at 8,000 rupiah. 

