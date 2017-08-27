Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

RUCOLA E CRUDO

"The contrast of chewy Parma ham, crunchy wild rocket and buttery parmesan cheese makes every mouthful delicious. The crust is really crispy thin, so it's not too filling and I could eat more slices."

Mr Jimmy Teo, 36, self-employed

Instagram: @teojimmy

Get it from: Da Paolo Pizza Bar, 44 Jalan Merah Saga; open: noon to 3pm and 5.30 to 11pm (weekdays), noon to 11pm (weekends); tel: 6479-6059; www.facebook.com/PizzaBar.HollandVillage

Price: $28++

SOR HEI

"It is served warm, so the encased chocolate chips, which aren't too sweet, melt and beautifully complement the buttery pastry."

Ms Joanne Goh, 22, undergraduate

Instagram: @joogosh

Get it from: Keong Saik Bakery, 41 Keong Saik Road; open: 8am to 8pm daily, closed every alternate Monday; tel: 6909-3199; www.facebook.com/keongsaikbakery

Price: $3.20

CAPELLI D'ANGELO CON CODA DI ARAGOSTA

"This dish has all the flavours of the sea. The perfectly al dente angel hair pasta is drenched in a sauce that has a rich lobster flavour. A generous portion of lobster tail leaves you fully satisfied. Devoured in mere minutes."

Dr Marcus Ong, 32, doctor

Instagram: @markymarcus999

Get it from: Casa Verde, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road; open: 7.30 to 11am (breakfast), 11am to 5.45pm (all day), 6.30 to 10pm (dinner) daily

Price: $35, on the dinner menu

SIGNATURE FROZEN S'MORES

"The sweetness of the toasted frozen marshmallow is nicely balanced with the bitterness of the 80 per cent dark chocolate ice cream that has a luscious cocoa aroma."

Mr Acamas Teo, 22, national serviceman

Instagram: @acamasteo

Get it from: The Dark Gallery, 01-K5 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard; open: 11am to 9.30pm daily, 6255-0368; www.facebook.com/discoverthedark

Price: $7.50

SOBA SALAD WITH AVOCADO

"This is filled with fresh vegetables and well-cooked soba noodles. You'll definitely have a happy, healthy tummy!"

Ms Sheryl Ann Cruz, 34, administrative executive

Instagram: @capturedby_jc

Get it from: Love Pal Cafe, SAM at 8Q, 8 Queen Street; open: 8am to 10pm daily; www.facebook.com/lovepal.cafe

Price: $10.90

