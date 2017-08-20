Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

ORIGINAL CHEESE AND MATCHA CHEESE

"The texture and unique blend of flavours of both the original and matcha cheese tarts made it worth the one-hour wait. Would definitely recommend!"

Ms Denise Cheah, 22, undergraduate

Instagram: @denisecheahqr

Get it from: Pablo Cheese Tart Singapore, 01-38/39 Wisma Atria Shopping Centre, 435 Orchard Road; open: 10am to 10pm daily; tel: 6835-9269; www.pablo.com.sg

Price: $15 for original cheese, $18 for matcha cheese

THAI GREEN MILK TEA SOFT SERVE MOCHI DONUT

"I like the mochi doughnut. It was crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, and it tastes perfect with the Thai green milk tea-flavoured soft serve."

Ms Thandar Soe, 20, undergraduate

Instagram: @ceciliazzz325

Get it from: Brother Bird Softserve Co, 32A Bali Lane; open: noon to 10pm (Wednesdays to Mondays), 6 to 10pm (Tuesdays); tel: 9800-7628; www.facebook.com/brotherbirdsg/

Price: $14

FRIED HALIBUT FISH AND CHIPS

"With a big serving of crispy fries, huge piece of halibut fish, served with a specially blended tartar sauce, coleslaw and corn salad, the dish was good value for money. You could feel the halibut melting in your mouth. A must-try fish and chips that outperforms the usual fish and chips."

Mr Chong Peng Cheng, 26, treasury executive

Instagram: @pcscorpio

Get it from: Meet Paul, 01-105, Block 7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza; open 11.30am to 4.30pm (weekdays), closed on weekends; www.facebook.com/Meet-Paul-214889412007665

Price: $8.50

UNI PASTA

"Perfect braised capellini in sea urchin and yuzu stock, topped with fresh sea urchin and white wasabi."

Ms Mya Yeo, 34, supply manager

Instagram: @meeyeoyeo

Get it from: Boruto, 01-01 Golden Castle Building, 80 South Bridge Road; open: 4.30pm to midnight (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays; tel: 6532-0418; www.boruto.com.sg

Price: $35.80++

SALTED EGG CHICKEN BURGER

"The buns were crispy and the chicken thigh fillet was topped with luscious salted egg sauce. The salad and fries served on the side completed the meal beautifully. "

Ms Elle Chen, 32, business owner

Instagram: @thearcticstar

Get it from: Verdure Cafe, 01-02 Springleaf Nature Park, 1218 Upper Thomson Road; open: 11.30am to 10pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 9am to 10pm (weekends), closed on Mondays; tel: 8692-6288; www.verdurecafe.com

Price: $14.90++

