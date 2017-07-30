Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

CUTE MATCHA BINGSU

"Definitely one of the cutest bingsu desserts you'll find in the CBD area. The fine yet fluffy matcha-flavoured shaved ice instantly melted in my mouth. My ultimate choice of dessert to battle the sweltering heat!"

Ms Carol Ng, 41, patent executive

Instagram: @carolpedia

Get it from: Bingki Korean Dessert Cafe, 01-106, 7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza; open: 11 to 12am (Sundays to Thursdays), 11 to 4am (Fridays and Saturdays); www.facebook.com/Bingkibingsu/

Price: $15

NIGRI SUSHI TOKUSEN

"The fish tasted really fresh and the texture was perfect. A bit pricey but completely worth it for great sushi and a lovely lunch in general!"

Mr Ryan Goh, 21, undergraduate

Instagram: @_ryangogogo

Get it from: Aoki Restaurant, 01-17 Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road; open: noon to 1.20pm, 1.30 to 3pm and 6.30 to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays, closed on Sundays); tel: 6333-8015; www.aoki-restaurant.com.sg

Price: $65++

BLACK ANGUS TENDERLOIN WITH FOIE GRAS

"The tenderloin has a nice dark crust on the outside and remains juicy on the inside. Mix in some miso butter for a subtle flavour. Add some zing to your steak with garlic soy or wasabi. What is optional is foie gras that is crisp on the outside and molten within."

Ms Rachel Chua, 29, entrepreneur

Instagram: @foodgemsg

Get it from: Ash & Char, 21 McCallum Street, 01-03; open: 11.30am to 11pm (weekdays, closed on weekends); tel: 9132-8880; www.facebook.com/AshandChar

Price: $25++ (180g); $33++ with foie gras

SPIKED ONDEH SHOT

"An interesting twist on the traditional Malaysian kueh. A shot of a mystery alcoholic spirit bursts out when you take a bite of this handmade ondeh ondeh."

Mr Ben Lau, 37, corporate video producer

Instagram: @lkkben

Get it from: The Palmary, 142 Owen Road; open: 6 to 11pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 1pm to midnight (Saturdays), 1 to 10pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays; tel:6909-1431; www.thepalmarysg.com

Price: $8.90++

GOOEY MATCHA LAVA

"Hot and toasty on the outside with a lovely gooey matcha lava waiting to ooze out. A perfectly executed dish with a bold blend of flavours and textures. Delicious!"

Ms Jolyn Angkawidjaja, 22, undergraduate

Instagram: @foodandfeasts

Get it from: Ninja Cut, 32 Seah Street; open: 9.30am to 9.30pm (weekdays) and 9am to 6pm (weekends); tel: 6264-7727; www.facebook.com/TheNinjaCut

Price: $18++

