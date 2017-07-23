Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

DOUBLE FROMAGE CHEESECAKE

"Each bite was full of smooth and creamy goodness. The cake was not overly cheesy and was easy to eat. Even my hubby, who hates cheese, loved this."

Ms Cathryn Lee, 41, senior regional manager

Instagram: @msoinkee

Get it from: LeTAO Singapore, B1-K7 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; open: 10am to 10pm daily; tel: 8799-3551; www.letaosg.com

Price: $28 (for a 360g, 12cm cake)

BROWNIE WITH SALTED CARAMEL ICE CREAM

"Scrumptiously moist chocolate brownie with a refreshing scoop of salted caramel ice cream on top, crunchy candied walnuts and butterscotch drizzle. Every bite was a delight!"

Ms Eunice Quah, 27, junior art director

Instagram: @monkeelurv

Get it from: South Union Park, 101 Jalan Kembangan; open: 5.30 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 11.30am to 10pm (Fridays), 9am to 10pm (Saturdays), 9am to 9pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays; tel: 9061-8703; www.facebook.com/southunionpark/

Price: $9

YAM RING WITH ASPARAGUS AND POACHED EGG

"The yolk oozes over the yam ring when you cut into the poached egg, making this dish Instagram-worthy. This is a delightful, yet different take on the traditional yam basket."

Mr Shaun Pang, 29, treasurer

Instagram: @shauneeie

Get it from: Ding Dong, 01-02, 115 Amoy Street; open: noon to 3pm and 6 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays, closed on Sundays); tel: 6557-0189; www.dingdong.com.sg

Price: $20

HERBY VONGOLIO

"I was pleased by the presentation of the food, tagged at a wallet-friendly price. You can have the pasta directly from the jar or pour it onto the wooden tray that comes with it. Pretty or messy - it's your call!"

Ms Annabel Huang, 29, bank operations associate

Instagram: @wishuponatart

Get it from: fArt tArtz, 01-16 Fook Hai Building, 150 South Bridge Road; open: 10am to 10pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10am to 8.30pm (Saturdays and Sundays); tel: 6493-2977; www.farttartz.com

Price: $14.90

C AND C PASTA

"Angel hair pasta is twirled perfectly into a beautiful ball, drenched with a savoury and creamy lobster bisque sauce that goes well with this cold pasta. The crab meat adds a nice sweetness, while the caviar intensifies the flavour and provides a nice texture to the dish. Yum!"

Mr Calvin Lee Chong Loon, 26, resource development executive

Instagram: @foodmakescalhappy

Get it from: The Masses, 85 Beach Road; open: noon to 9.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays) and noon to 9pm (Sundays); tel: 6266-0061; www.themasses.sg

Price: $14.90

