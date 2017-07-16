Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

TRIPLE CHEESE PRIME HAMBURG STEAK SET

"The hamburger patty is very moist and tender, yet it still holds its shape and doesn't fall apart. It is slightly under-seasoned, but the sauce gives it a flavour boost. The cheese filling is very creamy and might take a larger appetite to finish alone. The set is affordable and comes with rice, fried ebi, tofu and beancurd skin, as well as a free flow of salad and egg."

Ms Kace Lee Xin Ni, 22, undergraduate

Instagram: @thatgluttonn

Get it from: Teppanyaki Hamburg Nihonbashi Keisuke Bettei, 72 Peck Seah Street; open: 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30 to 10pm daily; tel: 6908-4348; www.hamburg-keisuke.sg

Price: $20.80

S'MORES SENSATION

"Chocolate, fluffy marshmallows and crispy graham crackers served on a warm skillet. The dark chocolate softie swirl provided the perfect balance to this sweet treat. Overall, this campfire classic is ooey, gooey and so yummy, it'll leave you wanting s'more!"

Ms Ng Gek Ting Melissa, 23, undergraduate

Instagram: @feefyefohfum

Get it from: Kara Cafe and Dessert Bar, 617 Bukit Timah Road; open: 10.30am to 10.30pm daily; tel: 6468-8940

Price: $11.50

TRUFFLE SMOKED SALMON AND CREAM CHEESE DONUT

"Of the few doughnut toppings available, I enjoyed the truffle smoked salmon the most. The doughnuts are palm-sized and I like how generous they are with the salmon slices. The moist fish, partnered with the not-too- overpowering truffle cream, complemented the dry but chewy doughnut base. A definite must-try if you're along Rangoon Road."

Mr Marc Boudville, 25, undergraduate

Instagram: @missionsgcafes

Get it from: Six By Sera, 01-03 Urban Loft, 89 Rangoon Road; open: noon to 9pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 10am to 9pm (Saturdays and Sundays); tel: 9652-8141; www.facebook.com/sixbysera/

Price: $2.90 a doughnut

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

"The thick-cut beer battered onion rings were served hot and crispy, with a special brown onion sauce, making it the perfect bar snack to go with a mug of ice-cold beer."

Mr Eric Chan, 31, creative director

Instagram: @hellohungrypeople

Get it from: Prive Clarke Quay, 01-09A Block C, 3 River Valley Road; open: 5pm to 2am (Mondays and Tuesdays), 5pm to 3am (Wednesdays and Fridays), 5pm to 1am (Thursdays), 11.30am to 3am (Saturdays), 11.30am to 2am (Sundays); tel: 6776-0777; www.privecq.sg

Price: $8

SPICY TUNA TARTARE CONES

"I really enjoyed the crispy sesame miso cone. The hint of miso flavour goes perfectly with the freshly diced bigeye tuna and chilli aioli on top."

Ms Grace Chung, 32, banking recruiter

Instagram: @foodie_princessg

Get it from: Spago Singapore, Level 57 Sands Skypark Tower 2, 10 Bayfront Avenue; open: Main Dining Room - 6 to 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays) and 6 to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays), Terrace - 7 to 10.30am for breakfast, noon to 2.30pm for lunch and 2.30pm till late for cocktails and small plates, daily; tel: 6688-9955; www.wolfgangpuck.com/dining/spago-singapore/

Price: $36

