Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

Rose Latte
Rose LattePHOTO: RANDY LIM
ROSE LATTE

"This is definitely one of the best rose lattes I've had. It's not too sweet and has a rich taste of rose. And the latte art is just adorable."

Mr Randy Lim, 29, technology analyst

Instagram: @randylim27

Get it from: Chock Full Of Beans, 4 Changi Village Road, 01-2090; open: 11.30am to 10.15pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 9.30am to 10.15pm (weekends), closed on Mondays; tel: 6214-8839; www.facebook.com/cfob.changi

Price: From $5.90


PHOTO:
BENSON TAN

CHILLI CRAB SPAGHETTI WITH CHICKEN

"I love how the tasty chilli crab sauce is drizzled on the spaghetti and topped with a slow-cooked egg and crunchy chicken. The portion is just nice and also reasonably priced."

Mr Benson Tan, 33, product executive

Instagram: @ben_benson

Get it from: Fish & Chicks, Block 531 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, 01-2429; open: 11am to 9.30pm daily; tel: 9828-3490; www.facebook.com/fishnchickssg

Price: $9.90


PHOTO: FOO YUNZI

YEOKSAM PATBINGSOO

"The bingsu has extremely fine shaved milk ice with a generous amount of topping such as strawberries, sweetened adzuki beans and a huge scoop of red bean ice cream. I like that the condensed milk is served separately, so I can control the sweetness of the dessert."

Ms Foo Yunzi, 24, Nanyang Technological University student

Instagram: @joysofyz

Get it from: Patbingsoo Korean Dining House, B2-47 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road; open: 11.30am to 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 11.30am to 10.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays); tel: 9181-3038; www.facebook.com/patbingsoosin

Price: $11.90


PHOTO: JEANETTE WEE

ARMY STEW

"What drew my boyfriend Keane and me to Tanjong Pocha was its 10 refillable side dishes to go with the mains. We shared a small army stew filled with ingredients such as sausage, luncheon meat, rice cakes, ramen and cabbage - all bubbling in the thick and spicy broth. It is the definition of comfort food.

Ms Jeanette Wee, 24, accounts executive

Instagram: @jaepluskae

Get it from: Tanjong Pocha, 60 Tanjong Pagar Road; open: 6pm to 7am daily; tel: 6221-7241

Price: $25


PHOTO:
JONATHAN LIM

COLORADO LAMB CHOPS

"These amazing lamb chops were given a nice marinade, then finished off on the grill. It is served medium rare, which is how we like it. The sear on the chops is perfect. For 350g of (bone-in) meat on the plate, it is value for money and great for sharing, with accompanying sides such as kale salad and potato puree."

Mr Jonathan Lim, 29, IT specialist

Instagram: @jonlimys

Get it from: Luke Oyster Bar & Chophouse, 03-02 The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road; open: noon to 10.30pm daily; tel: 6733-4813; lukes.com.sg

Price: $85

Eunice Quek

• Share your food photos with readers. Hashtag your photos with #STFoodTrending or e-mail your high-resolution photos to stlife@ sph.com.sg, together with your contact details and "Food Trending" in the subject header. The Sunday Times will feature the best ones here each week.

