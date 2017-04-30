Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

PURPLE SWEET POTATO CAKE

"The vanilla sponge was soft and chiffon-like with a moist texture, and the smooth and creamy sweet potato paste added a subtle sweetness to the cake. It was coated with Hokkaido cream that was light and airy. Sweet potato fans would love this."

Ms Natalie Wong, 20, student

Instagram: @mysweetlittletooth

Get it from: Cafe & Meal Muji, 04-36 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road; open: 10am to 9.30pm daily; tel: 6735-0123; http://cafemeal.muji.com/sg

Price: $7.90

SALMON KAISEN DONBURI

"Another value-for-money donburi with a mix of salmon sashimi, aburi salmon belly, cubed spicy salmon, mentaiko, and topped with ikura. Very generous portion of salmon. The aburi salmon belly and ikura were exceptional."

Mr Aylwin Wang, 24, undergraduate

Instagram: @niwlya

Get it from: Tanuki Raw, 04-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road; open: 11.30am to 10.30pm daily; tel: 6636-5949; www.tanukibar.com

Price: $12.90

BLUSH BERRY

"An interesting dessert to have as it looks like an egg. It's got a pink white chocolate shell and wobbly greek yogurt mousse within. Also encased within is a raspberry compote and a vanilla rice puff, giving the dessert a nice texture."

Ms Raine Liu, 26, operations executive

Instagram: @rainraineeataway

Get it from: Nesuto, 01-01, 53 Tras Street; open: 11am to 8.30pm daily; tel: 6920-2922; www.facebook.com/dear.nesuto/

Price: $9

PASSIONFRUIT MERINGUE TART

" With a rich buttery shell filled with citrusy curd and topped with a fluffy sweet meringue, this tangy tart is a tantalising treat for anyone who craves something sweet and sour."

Mr Chua Kah Leong, 22, undergraduate

Instagram: @chokahlatte

Get it from: The Bakehouse by Carpenter and Cook, 01-14 Alexandra Central, 321 Alexandra Road; open: 8.30am to 10pm daily; tel: 6250-0040; www.carpenterandcook.com

Price: $6.80

SPECULOOS COOKIE BUTTER CHEESECAKE

"I thought the Speculoos cookie base was pretty good and the cheesecake was not too dense. I also liked how the Speculoos cookie crumbs were generously sprinkled on top to add extra flavour."

Mr Sheldon Chin, 21, undergraduate

Get it from: Cake Spade, 83 Tanjong Pagar Road, open: noon to 9.30pm (Mondays to Thursdays), noon to 10.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Sundays; tel: 6444-3868; www.cakespade.com

Price: $7.80

Cara Wong

