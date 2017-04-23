Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

Bubbly Yuzu
Bubbly YuzuPHOTOS: DAWN HUANG, NOAH WONG, SHERMAINE LAU, SUPRIYA GHOSH, VIVIENNE CHUA
Truffle Tater Tots
Truffle Tater TotsPHOTOS: DAWN HUANG, NOAH WONG, SHERMAINE LAU, SUPRIYA GHOSH, VIVIENNE CHUA
CHIA SEED PUDDING

"Every spoonful is a blend of savoury and sweet - like a symphony of flavours playing on your palate. Who knew that chia seeds topped with granola and pineapples could be so delicious?"

Ms Shermaine Lau, 24, working at RedMart

Instagram: @littletinysun

Get it from: Fynn's, B1-21 South Beach Avenue, 26 Beach Road; open: 11am to 3pm, 6 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 10.30am to 4.30pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays; tel: 6348-1878; www.fynnsrestaurant.com


Chia Seed Pudding

Price: $14

BUBBLY YUZU

"A refreshing concoction featuring strawberry cubes that complement the zesty notes of the yuzu soda. The bubbles are not just for show; they taste like yuzu too. Pure magic."

Mr Noah Wong, 22, undergraduate

Instagram: @noaheats

Get it from: Paddy Hills, 38 South Buona Vista Road; open: 10.30am to 5pm, 6 to 9.30pm (weekdays), 9am to 5pm, 6 to 9.30pm (weekends); tel: 6479-0800; www.facebook.com/paddyhills.sg

Price: $8

 

HOT & SOUR CHAZUKE

"A lovely Japanese-inspired dish. The barramundi is lightly charred, served atop sweet, sticky rice, and the broth is spiced with pickled mustard. An aromatic combination."

Ms Supriya Ghosh, 51, marketing consultant

Instagram: @supriyaghosh

Get it from: Birds of a Feather SG, 01-01 , 115 Amoy Street; open: 11am to 11pm (Mondays to Wednesdays), 11 to 1am (Thursdays to Saturdays), 10am to 10pm (Sundays); tel: 6221-7449; www.facebook.com/birdsofafeathersg

Price: $28

TRUFFLE TATER TOTS

"These are so addictive. Crispy deep-fried potatoes with truffle oil. They come with parmesan shavings and a truffle mayonnaise dip."

Ms Vivienne Chua, 33, executive assistant

Instagram: @vivienneeluv

Get it from: Common Chefs, 01-13, 8 Jalan Legundi; open: noon to 10pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 11.30am to 10.30pm (weekends), closed on Mondays; tel:6659-1208; www.commonchefssg.com

Price: $8

KUEH DURIAN

"A variation of kueh dadar, this winning dessert comprises pillowy soft durian mousse crepe and rich gula melaka ice cream. At $12, it's not cheap, but after I got home I regretted not ordering seconds."

Ms Dawn Huang, housewife in her 30s

Instagram: @365days2play

Get it from: Baba Chews, 01-01 Katong Square, 86 East Coast Road; open: 6.30am to 11pm daily; tel: 6723-2025

Price: $12

Cara Wong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 23, 2017, with the headline 'Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating'.
