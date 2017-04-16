Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

CLAMS

"The flower clams are cooked with Iberico, zucchini, chicken broth, white wine, chilli, garlic and mint. I have recently taken to flower clams and this bowl makes me want to go back for more."

Mr Alvin Ng, 36, senior business process control manager

Instagram: @sn00pyee

Get it from: Don Ho, 1 Keong Saik Road; open: 6pm till midnight (Tuesdays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays and Mondays; tel: 6223-5001 (call after 4pm); www.don-ho.sg

Price: $16

HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE RISOTTO

"This dish is so on point. It tastes like chicken rice, but is extra hearty and comforting in risotto form, accompanied with a nice soya sauce-like broth. It's perfect with crispy chicken skin and fried shallots. Great chilli too."

Ms Yeong Kar Yan, 26, operations and administrative executive

Instagram: @kayarocks

Get it from: Stateland Asian-Fusion Cafe, 32 Bali Lane; open: 6 to 10pm (Tuesdays), noon to 10pm (Mondays and Wednesdays to Sundays); tel: 9296-4997, www.facebook.com/statelandcafe

Price: $20

EDIBLE HELIUM BALLOON

"This is definitely something to order if you're with company, since you end up sounding like a high-pitched Minion. After the fun, eat it dipped in the yogurt ice cream - it reminds me of an awesome Pocky stick."

Ms Evangeline See, 26, financial consultant

Instagram: @hayzgal

Get it from: Central Perk, 01-01 Central Mall, 1 Magazine Road; open: 11am to 11pm (Sundays and Tuesdays to Thursdays), 11am till late (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Mondays; tel: 9025-2524; www.centralperk.sg

Price: $16

BEEF BRISKET NOODLE

"Did not expect a halal-certified late-night dim sum eatery to offer noodles as authentic as the ones in Hong Kong. Tender beef brisket with springy noodles that have a slight alkaline taste, like what I usually get at noodle stalls in Hong Kong."

Mr Lewis Tan, 30, ticketing and marketing associate

Instagram: @juicyfingers

Get it from: The Dim Sum Place, 791 North Bridge Road; open: 11am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 11pm daily; tel: 6655-8787; www.thedimsumplace.com.sg

Price: $12.90

MATCHA LAVA COOKIE

"A warm, buttery cookie with crispy edges. Strawberry and matcha may sound like a weird combination, but it works. The strawberry ice cream is freshly churned in-house and goes well with the matcha."

Ms Jennifer Yee, 38, administrative executive

Instagram: @jellylovefats

Get it from: Creamery Boutique Ice Creams Singapore, 01-03, 139 Tyrwhitt Road; open: 11am to 10pm daily; tel: 8133-1250; www.facebook.com/creamerysg

Price: $8.90

Cara Wong

• Share your food photos with readers. Hashtag your photos with #STFoodTrending or e-mail your high-resolution photos to stlife@ sph.com.sg, together with your contact details and "Food Trending" in the subject header. The Sunday Times will feature the best ones here each week.