Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

HANDSOME BURG

"The beef patty is moist and juicy and has plenty of bite. The soft bun has a bit of a sweet taste which balances the savoury beef filling."

Ms Priscilla Chew, 28, writer

Instagram: @prisgooner

Get it from: Word., LalooLalang flea market, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road, open: noon to 10pm (till today); www.facebook.com/wordbistro

Price: $8

UNICORN POOP

"This cake is an eye-catching one, but I am surprised by how many layers there are when I dig into it. It's like an explosion in the mouth with varying textures, complete with popping candy."

Ms Jamie Teh, 25, marketing executive

Instagram: @jamie_yen

Get it from: Cream & Custard, Block 46 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee, 01-894, open: 11am to 7pm (weekdays), 10am to 6pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays; tel: 9111-8696; creamandcustard.com

Price: $9.80

SHIITAKE MUSHROOM CHEESE

"The baked mushrooms make a great marriage with cheese and cream. The mushrooms have a chewy texture and are so delicious that I can finish all six by myself."

Ms Dekyi Wee, 47, marketing manager

Instagram: @dekyimail

Get it from: Teng Bespoke Vegetarian Restaurant, 01-50, 91 Bencoolen Street , open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10pm, daily; tel: 6337-7050; go to www.facebook.com/tengbespokevegetarianrestaurant

Price: $16

BLACK MARBLES

"The chewy glutinous rice balls are thick enough to hold the not-too- sweet molten peanut filling. The coating of black sesame and black bean powder mixture adds flavour to the delectable treat."

Ms Nicole Foo, 23, undergraduate

Instagram: @ncljlneats

Get it from: O'bean Organic Soya Vegetarian Place, 30 Tanjong Pagar Road, open: 11am to 9.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays; tel: 6636-4656; go to www.facebook.com/pg/ObeanOrganicSoyaStore

Price: $7.90

STEAMED GLUTINOUS RICE WITH PORK

"This classic Jiangnan dish has glutinous rice mixed with slices of pork belly that are steamed for three hours. The texture is soft and chewy."

Mr Brian Lee, 33, army officer

Instagram: @kianzoid

Get it from: Nanjing Impressions, 04-46 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, open: 11am to 4pm; 5 to 10pm daily; tel: 6352-7877

Price: $13.80

Kenneth Goh

