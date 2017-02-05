Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

GOBLET OF FIRE

"This cocktail lights up like a goblet of fire. I like how the sweet cocktail comes with a dash of cinnamon powder that blends in surprisingly well."

Mr Rave Liew, 29, interior designer

Instagram: @rave_liew

Get it from: Platform 1094, 1094 Serangoon Road; open: 11am to 10pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 10am to 10pm (weekends), closed on Mondays; tel: 6204-6003; www.facebook.com/Platform1094

Price: $15

AYAM PENYET

"This smashed fried chicken is my secret vice - the crisp skin crackles and the flesh comes clean off the bones, which snap easily and are flavourful to chew on. The chicken gets an added kick from a squeeze of lime and sambal belacan, and is topped with the obligatory crunchy batter bits."

Ms Fen Chia, 33, media executive

Instagram: @massiminaferny

Get it from: Pondok Jawa Timur, 737 North Bridge Road; open: 11am to 10pm daily; tel: 6884-5853; pondokjawatimur.com

Price: $6.90

CUP CLOUD

"This unique-looking dessert features a 'cloud' of cotton candy in a cup that is filled with butter cake, strawberries and basil ice cream. The dessert is exquisite, sweet and refreshing."

Ms Gwendolyn Lim, 23, student

Instagram: @oo_foodielicious

Get it from: Beast & Butterflies, Level 1 M Social Singapore, 90 Robertson Quay; open: 7am to midnight (Sundays to Thursdays), 7 to 1am (Fridays and Saturdays); tel: 6657-0018; www.msocial.com.sg/restaurant

Price: $10



PHOTO: GWENDOLYN LIM



BALITONG GULAI

"This dish is a refreshing take on the red sea snail (chut chut) that is commonly found in sambal. The snails are slow-cooked in curry till the meat becomes soft and gooey."

Mr Eric Chan, 31, head of art in an advertising agency

Instagram: @hellohungrypeople

Get it from: Pu3 Restaurant, 01-06, 51 Bencoolen Street; open: 10am to 9pm (weekdays), 11am to 4pm, 5.30 to 9pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays; tel: 6338-4419; www.facebook.com/pu3restaurant

Price: From $5

SHENDOL DELIGHTS

"I don't know what kind of magic chef Shen Tan works into her red bean ice cream, but it remains intact in the unforgiving hot weather and until you've had enough to pair with every spoonful of the panna cotta. It is smooth and rich, but doesn't leave you overly full."

Ms Clancie Ng, 34, corporate loans documentation officer

Instagram: @clancie

Get it from: Revolution Coffee, 01-03A, 21 Media Circle; open: 9am to 6pm daily, tel: 6777-2110; www.facebook.com/RevolutionCoffeeSG

Price: $10

Kenneth Goh

